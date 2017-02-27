2017 Auditions Guide

Whether you’re seeking a company position or want to enroll in a new training program, it’s time to plan your auditions.
Ajkun Ballet Theatre (P)
New York, NY
ajkunbt.org
646.368.9800
artisticstaff@ajkunbt.org
Audition dates: Feb 4 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 18 (Chicago, IL), Feb 25 (New York, NY; London, UK), Mar 4 (Milan, Italy)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Akhmedova Ballet Academy (T)
Silver Spring, MD
akhmedovaballet.org
Contact: Jacqueline Akhmedova
301.602.8222
mme@akhmedovaballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Silver Spring, MD)
Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Alabama Ballet (P/T)
Birmingham, AL
alabamaballet.org
Contact: Libba
205.322.4300
information@alabamaballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Birmingham, AL)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
American Contemporary
Ballet (P/T)
Los Angeles, CA
acbdances.com
310.929.5703
acb@acbdances.com
Audition dates: Mar 5 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 12 (New York, NY)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, partnering, pointe
Videos accepted
American Repertory Ballet (P/T)Princeton, NJ
arballet.org
Contact: Douglas Martin
732.249.1254
Audition date: Mar 19 (New York, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Videos accepted
Arch Contemporary Ballet (P/T)
New York, NY
archballet.com
Contact: Annie Yang
408.835.0282
arch.ensemble@live.com
Audition dates: Mar 4, Apr 1, Aug 5 (New York, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Artifact Dance Project (P/T)
Tucson, AZ
artifactdanceproject.org
Contact: Ashley Bowman
520.235.7638
info@artifactdanceproject.com
Audition date: Apr 16 (Tucson, AZ)
Bring: dance photo, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern
Arts Ballet Theatre of
Florida (P/T)
Miami, FL
artsballettheatre.org
Contact: Ricardo Montealegre
305.948.4777
ricardo@artsballettheatre.org
Audition dates: Jan 19 (Washington, DC), Jan 20 (New York, NY), Jan 29 (Philadelphia, PA), TBD (Miami, FL)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Atlanta Ballet (P)
Atlanta, GA
atlantaballet.com
Contact: Nicole Kedaroe
404.873.5811 x150
education@atlantaballet.com
Audition date: Feb 4 (New York, NY)
Bring: body shot, headshot, resumé
Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education (T)
Audition dates: Jan 14 (Houston, TX), Jan 15 (San Francisco, CA), Jan 22 (Miami Beach, FL), Feb 2 (New York, NY), Feb 12 (Chicago, IL)
Bring: $0–$30; see website
Atlantic City Ballet (P/T)
Atlantic City, NJ
acballet.org
Contact: Alexandria Pieroni
609.348.7201/7202
apieroni@acballet.org
Audition date: Mar 11 (New York, NY)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Videos accepted
BalaSole Dance Company (P)
New York, NY
balasoledance.org
Contact: Roberto Villanueva
347.328.7010
info@balasoledance.org
Audition dates: TBD
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern, pointe, prepared solo, tap
Pre-application required
Ballet 5:8 (P/T)
Frankfort, IL
ballet58.org
Contact: Amy Sanderson
312.725.4752
info@ballet58.org
Audition dates: TBD
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé; see website
Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Ballet 180 (P)
Paoli, PA
ballet180.org
Contact: Kelly Murray Farrell
484.639.9571
kelly@ballet180.org
Audition date: Mar 18 (Paoli, PA)
Bring: headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe
Videos accepted
Ballet Academy East (T)
New York, NY
balletacademyeast.com
Contact: Nancy Sebouhian
212.410.9140
nancy@baenyc.com
Audition date: May 13 (New York, NY)
Bring: $25
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Ballet Arizona (P)
Phoenix, AZ
balletaz.org
Contact: Joseph Cavanaugh
602.343.6550
jscavanaugh@balletaz.org
Audition dates: Feb 19 (New York, NY), Feb 26 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 5 (Phoenix, AZ)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Ballet Austin (T)
Butler Fellowship Program
Austin, TX
balletaustin.org
Contact: Eugene Alvarez
512.476.9151
eugene.alvarez@balletaustin.org
Audition date: Jan 28 (New York, NY)
Bring: $25, dance photo, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Ballet Chicago
Studio Company (T)
Ballet Chicago
Chicago, IL
balletchicago.org
Contact: Danny Valente
312.251.8838
dvalente@balletchicago.org
Audition dates: Jun 17, Aug 6, Sep 7 (Chicago, IL)
Bring: $25, first arabesque photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Videos accepted
Ballet des Amériques (P/T)
Port Chester, NY
balletdesameriques.com
Contact: Hans-Jakob Wilhelm
646.753.0457
info@balletdesameriques.com
Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé; send video prior to audition
Audition includes: ballet, dances from the African diaspora, interview, modern, pointe
Pre-application required
Ballet Fantastique (P/T)
Eugene, OR
balletfantastique.org
Contact: Andrew King
541.342.4611
info@balletfantastique.org
Audition dates: TBD (Eugene & Portland, OR; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Ballet Long Island (P/T)
Ronkonkoma, NY
balletlongisland.com
Contact: Laurie Solomon
631.737.1964
balletlongisland@aol.com
Audition dates: TBD (Ronkonkoma, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Ballet Memphis (P)
Memphis, TN
balletmemphis.org
Contact: Brian McSween
901.737.7322
bmcsween@balletmemphis.org
Audition dates: Feb 4 (New York, NY), by appointment (Memphis, TN)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, class, modern, partnering, pointe, repertory
Pre-application required
Ballet Nebraska (P)
Omaha, NE
balletnebraska.org
Contact: Matthew Carter
402.905.0831
audition@balletnebraska.org
Audition dates: Feb 23, Mar 10 (Omaha, NE)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, partnering
Pre-application required
Ballet Theatre of
Maryland (P/T)
Annapolis, MD
balletmaryland.org
Contact: Nicole Kelsch
410.224.5644
nicole.seitz@balletmaryland.org
Audition dates: Mar 5 & 12 (Annapolis, MD)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, modern, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
BalletMet (P)
Columbus, OH
balletmet.org
Contact: Sarah Levitt Ramey
614.586.8696
sramey@balletmet.org
Audition dates: Jan 21 & Mar 25 (Columbus, OH), Feb 19 (New York, NY)
Bring: $25, dance photo, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Ballets with a Twist (P)
New York, NY
balletswithatwist.com
Contact: Marilyn Klaus
212.732.1813
info@balletswithatwist.com
Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, ballroom, modern, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
BalletX (P)
Philadelphia, PA
balletx.org
Contact: Alicia Tom
215.893.9456 x128
atom@balletx.org
Bluegrass Youth Ballet (T)
Lexington, KY
bluegrassyouthballet.org
Contact: Abbie Whitman
859.271.4472
abbie@bluegrassyouthballet.org
Boston Ballet School (T)
Boston Ballet
Boston, MA
bostonballet.org/school
617.456.6333
school@bostonballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 25, Apr 22 (Boston, MA)
Bring: $30
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Brighton Ballet Theater Co., Inc. (T)
Brooklyn, NY
brightonballet.org
Contact: Vladimir Lepisko
718.769.9161
info@brightonballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Brooklyn, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Two-Year Male Scholarship Program (T)
Carlisle, PA
cpyb.org/school/mens-program
Contact: Simon Ball
717.245.1190
mensprogram@cpyb.org
Audition dates: by video only
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Charlottesville Ballet (P/T)
Charlottesville, VA
charlottesvilleballet.org
Contact: Caitlin Lennon
434.973.2555
clennon@charlottesvilleballet.org
Audition date: Mar 5 (Charlottesville, VA)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, modern, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Cleveland Ballet (P/T)
Bedford Heights, OH
clevelandballet.org
Contact: Lindgren Carson
216.320.9000
lindgren@clevelandballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 19, Mar 19 (Cleveland, OH)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Colburn Dance Academy (T)
Colburn School
Los Angeles, CA
colburnschool.edu/danceacademy
Contact: Jennie Liu
213.621.4563
jliu@colburnschool.edu
Audition dates: Mar 19 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 26 (New York, NY)
Bring: $25, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Colorado Ballet (P/T)
Denver, CO
coloradoballet.org
Contact: Brandi Glass
303.339.1631
brandi.glass@colorado
ballet.org
Audition dates: Jan 29 (New York, NY), Feb 5 (Denver, CO)
Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Columbus City Ballet School (T)
Columbus City Ballet Conservatory
Lewis Center, OH
columbuscityballetschool.com
Contact: Shir Lee Wu
614.593.5830
shirleewu@yahoo.com
Audition date: Jan 15 (Columbus, OH)
Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Dance Theatre of Harlem (P)
New York, NY
dancetheatreofharlem.org
Contact: Melinda Bloom
212.690.2800
Audition date: Feb 5 (New York, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé; no advance submissions, call for questions only
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, partnering, pointe
Ekklesia
Contem-porary
Ballet (P/T)
Living Rock Church of Killingworth
Killingworth, CT
ekklesiacontemporaryballet.com
Contact: Wendy Chittenden
860.663.2069
artisticdirector@ekklesia
contemporaryballet.com
Audition date: Feb 10 (Killingworth, CT)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Ellison Ballet (T)
New York, NY
ellisonballet.org
Contact: Diane di Stasio
646.385.8485
ebsi@ellisonballet.org
Audition dates: Jan 21 (Dallas, TX; Washington, DC), Jan 22 (Boca Raton, FL; Houston, TX), Jan 28 (Chicago, IL), Jan 29 (Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT), Feb 5 (Atlanta, GA), Feb 11 (Boston, MA), Feb 12 (New York, NY)
Bring: $40, dance photo
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Eugene Ballet Company (P)
Eugene, OR
eugeneballet.org
Contact: Jennifer Martin
541.485.3992
jennifer@eugeneballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 25 (Eugene, OR), Mar 4 (New York, NY)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Felice Lesser Dance Theater (P)
New York, NY
fldt.org
Contact: Felice Lesser
fldtny@aol.com
Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, modern, pointe
Pre-application required
Festival Ballet Providence (P/T)
Providence, RI
festivalballetprovidence.org
Contact: Marissa Parmenter
401.432.6064
auditions@festivalballet
providence.org
Audition dates: Jan 15 until filled (Providence, RI)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
The Florida Ballet at Jacksonville, Inc. (T)
Jacksonville, FL
floridaballet.org
Contact: Martha Lemire
904.353.7518
mlemire@floridaballet.org
Audition dates: Mar 12, Apr 23 (Jacksonville, FL)
Bring: $25, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Fort Wayne Ballet (P/T)
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwayneballet.org
Contact: Lauren Ettensohn
260.484.9646
lettensohn@fortwayne
ballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 15–18 (Fort Wayne, IN)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe
Videos accepted
Gelsey Kirkland Ballet (T)
Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet
Brooklyn, NY
gelseykirklandacademy.org
Contact: Alexandra Lawler
212.600.0047
alexandra@gelseykirkland
ballet.org
Audition dates: see website
Bring: $35 pre-registration/$40 day of audition, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
The Georgia
Ballet (P/T)
Marietta, GA
georgiaballet.org
Contact: Armon Brooks
770.528.0881
office@georgiaballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 4, Mar 4 (Marietta, GA)
Bring: $25–$40, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
The HARID Conservatory (T)
Boca Raton, FL
harid.edu
Contact: Janet Trivino
561.997.2677
info@harid.edu
Audition dates: Feb 3 (Houston, TX), Feb 4 (Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL), Feb 5 (Cary, NC; Tampa, FL), Feb 10 (Kansas City, MO), Feb 11 (Denver, CO), Feb 12 (Richardson, TX)
Bring: $25, dance photo
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Hawaii State Ballet (T)
Honolulu, HI
hawaiistateballet.com
Contact: Gina Surles
808.947.2755
contact@hawaiistateballet.com
Audition dates: TBD (Honolulu, HI)
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Indianapolis School of Ballet (T)
Indianapolis, IN
indyballet.org
Contact: Kara Hooley
317.955.7525
khooley@indyballet.org
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Island Moving Company (P)
Newport, RI
islandmovingco.org
Contact: Charles Kehres
401.847.4470
charles@islandmovingco.org
Audition dates: ongoing (Newport, RI)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet; company visit for class & rehearsal; interview; partnering; pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet (T)
The Joffrey Ballet
Chicago, IL
joffrey.org/academy
312.784.4600
reception@joffrey.org
Audition dates: Feb 5 (Newtonville, MA), TBD (Dresden, Germany; London, UK)
Bring: $35, audition form, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Kansas City Ballet (P)
Kansas City, MO
kcballet.org
816.931.2232
kcbauditions@kcballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 19 (San Francisco, CA), Feb 25 (Boston, MA), Feb 26 (Miami, FL), Mar 5 (New York, NY), Mar 12 (Kansas City, MO)
Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Kirov Academy of Ballet (T)
Washington, DC
kabdc.org
202.832.1087
info@kabdc.org
Audition dates: Jan 20 (Irvine, CA), Jan 21 (San Jose, CA), Jan 28 (Tulsa, OK), Jan 29 (Washington, DC), Feb 4 (Salt Lake City, UT), Feb 5 (Las Vegas, NV)
Bring: $35, headshot; see website
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Koltun Ballet
Boston (T)
Watertown, MA
koltunballetboston.com
617.901.3792
info@koltunballetboston.com
Audition dates: TBD (Watertown, MA)
Bring: $50
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (P)
New York, NY
trockadero.org
Contact: Tory Dobrin
202.251.4176
tory@trockadero.org
Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Los Angeles Ballet School (T)
Los Angeles Ballet
Los Angeles, CA
losangelesballetschool.org
Contact: Danielle Doucet
310.696.9057
labscregistrar@gmail.com
Audition dates: Jan 21 (San Diego, CA), Jan 29 (Seattle, WA), Feb 3 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 4 (Chicago, IL; Philadelphia, PA), Feb 5 (Pittsburgh, PA)
Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Louisville Ballet (P/T)
Louisville, KY
louisvilleballet.org
502.583.3150
info@louisvilleballet.org
Audition date: Mar 5 (Louisville, KY)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Miami City Ballet School (T)
Miami City Ballet
Miami Beach, FL
miamicityballet.org/school
Contact: Christina Soto
305.929.7007
school@miamicityballet.org
Audition dates: via summer intensive national audition tour; spring/summer dates TBD
Bring: $30–$35
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Michigan Ballet Academy (T)
Grand Rapids, MI
michiganballet.org
Contact: Amy Ta
616.710.1666
ata@michiganballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Grand Rapids, MI)
Bring: $25, headshot
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Minnesota Ballet (P)
Duluth, MN
minnesotaballet.org
Contact: Robert Gardner
218.529.3742
balletmaster@minnesotaballet.org
Audition dates: Apr 8 (Chicago, IL), Apr 22 (Minneapolis, MN)
Bring: $15, dance photo, headshot, resumé, video if possible
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
Nashville Ballet (P/T)
Nashville, TN
nashvilleballet.com
Contact: Jan Morrison
615.297.2966
jmorrison@nashvilleballet.com
Audition dates: Jan 22 (Carmel, IN; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR), Jan 25–29 (Dallas, TX), Jan 28 (Boston, MA), Feb 4 (Winston-Salem, NC), Feb 5 (Columbus, OH)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Next Generation Ballet (T)
Tampa, FL
nextgenerationballet.org
Contact: Claire Florio
813.222.1263
danceprogram@strazcenter.org
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Ngoma Center for Dance (P)
Dissonance Dance Theatre
Washington, DC
ddtdc.org
Contact: Shawn Short
202.321.3872
sshort@ddtdc.com
Audition dates: Feb 12, Mar 26, Apr 30 (Washington, DC)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe
Videos accepted
Nutmeg Ballet
Conservatory (T)
Torrington, CT
nutmegballetconservatory.org
Contact: Lisa Lopez
860.482.4413 x302
llopez@nutmegconservatory.org
Audition dates: Jan 21 (Charlotte, NC), Jan 22 (Richmond, VA), Feb 4 (Miami, FL), Feb 10 (San Francisco, CA), Feb 12 (Boston, MA), Feb 17 (Atlanta, GA)
Bring: $35, audition form, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
NW Dance Project (P)
Portland, OR
nwdanceproject.org
Contact: Caitlin Warren
info@nwdanceproject.org
Audition dates: Jan 22 (San Francisco, CA), Jan 29 (Chicago, IL), Feb 5 (New York, NY)
Bring: TBD fee, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, choreography, improvisation, modern
Odyssey Dance Theatre (P/T)
Highland, UT
odysseydance.com
Contact: Annie Van Alstyne
801.495.3262
avanalstyne@odysseydance.com
Audition dates: TBD (Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Salt Lake City, UT)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, pointe, tap
Videos accepted
Oklahoma City Ballet (P/T)
Oklahoma City, OK
okcballet.com
Contact: Ronnie Underwood
405.843.9898
runderwood@okcballet.com
Audition dates: Jan 21 (Phoenix, AZ), Jan 22 (Houston, TX), Jan 28 (New York, NY), Feb 4 (Atlanta, GA), Feb 5 (Miami, FL), Feb 25 (Chicago, IL), Feb 26 (San Francisco, CA), Mar 5 (Irvine, CA)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Olympic Ballet Theatre (P/T)
Edmonds, WA
olympicballet.com
Contact: Oleg Gorboulev
425.774.7570
oleg@olympicballet.com
Audition dates: Mar 25, Apr 22 (Edmonds, WA)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Oregon Ballet Theatre (P)
Portland, OR
obt.org
Contact: Tracey Sartorio
503.227.0977
tracey.sartorio@obt.org
Audition date: Mar 19 by invitation only (New York, NY); apply: email contact your CV, headshot, body shot, link to 1 classical & 1 contemporary piece
Bring: headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, modern
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Orlando Ballet (P)
Orlando, FL
orlandoballet.org
Contact: Jonna Stephan
407.418.9823
jstephan@orlandoballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 12 (New York, NY), Mar 5 (Orlando, FL)
Bring: $30, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Oyo Dance Company (P/T)
Inspiration to Movement
Columbus, OH
oyodancecompany.org
Contact: Rachel Nace Maynard
614.253.6683
oyodancecompany@gmail.com
Audition dates: May 21, Jun 25, Jul 9 (Columbus, OH)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, prepared solo
Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society (T)
Narberth, PA
paacademyofballet.com
Contact: Melinda Pendleton
610.664.3455
info@paacademyofballet.com
Audition dates: TBD (Narberth, PA)
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Pennsylvania
Classical Ballet (P/T)
Easton, PA
paclassicalballet.org
Contact: Yu Hong
610.440.0958
audition@paclassicalballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Easton, PA)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Peridance Capezio Center (T)
New York, NY
auditions.peridance.com
212.505.0886
auditions@peridance.com
Audition dates: Jan 22 & Mar 19 (New York, NY), Feb 12 (San Francisco, CA), Mar 26 (Chicago, IL), Apr 8 (Austin, TX), Apr 9 (Houston, TX), TBD (Miami & Tampa, FL; Kansas City, MO)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, modern, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
The Portland Ballet (T)
Portland, OR
theportlandballet.org
Contact: Sandra Hyslop
503.452.8448
registrar@theportlandballet.org
Audition date: Jun 4 (Portland, OR)
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Richmond Ballet (P/T)
Richmond, VA
richmondballet.com
Contact: Rebecca Weger
804.344.0906
rweger@richmondballet.com
Audition dates: TBD
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Rochester City Ballet (P/T)Rochester, NY
rochestercityballet.org
Contact: Beth Bartholomew
585.461.5850
bbartholomew@rochestercityballet.org
Audition dates: Mar 18 (Miami, FL), Apr 8 (Rochester, NY)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
Roxey Ballet (P/T)
Mill Ballet School
Lambertville, NJ
roxeyballet.org
Contact: Mark Roxey
609.397.7616
auditions@roxeyballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Lambertville, NJ)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, jazz, modern, partnering, pointe, prepared solo, repertory
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Saint Louis Ballet (P)
Chesterfield, MO
stlouisballet.org
Contact: Tanya Strautmann
636.537.1998
info@stlouisballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 1–Mar 31 (Chesterfield, MO)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
San Francisco Ballet (P)
San Francisco, CA
sfballet.org/company-auditions
auditions@sfballet.org
The Sarasota Ballet (P)
Sarasota, FL
sarasotaballet.org
Contact: Barbara Epperson
941.225.6509
bepperson@sarasotaballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 11 (New York, NY), Mar 19 (Sarasota, FL)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
The School at Jacob’s Pillow (T)
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival
Becket, MA
jacobspillow.org
413.243.9919
info@jacobspillow.org
Bring: $15, headshot, liability waiver, resumé
Videos accepted
The School at Steps (T)
Pre-Professional Program
New York, NY
stepsnyc.com/school
Contact: Amanda Fornieri
212.874.3678
amandaf@stepsnyc.com
Audition dates: Apr 4–8 (New York, NY)
Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
School of
Pennsylvania Ballet (T)
Pennsylvania Ballet
Philadelphia, PA
paballet.org
Contact: Denis Gronostayskiy
215.551.7000
dgronostayskiy@paballet.org
Audition dates: TBD (Philadelphia, PA)
Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
SENSEDANCE (P)
New York, NY
sensedance.org
Contact: Byron Segal-Jacobs
212.717.6869
sensedance_nyc@yahoo.com
Audition dates: early Mar (New York, NY)
Bring: headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe
Pre-application required
South Carolina Ballet (P/T)
Columbia City Ballet
Columbia, SC
columbiacityballet.com
Contact: Jason Cobb
803.799.7605
jcobb@columbiacityballet.com
Audition date: Apr 1 (Columbia, SC)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
South Shore Ballet Theatre (T)
Hanover, MA
southshoreballettheatre.com
Contact: Shannon Quinn
781.312.7224
ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com
Audition dates: Feb 1, Apr 14 (Hanover, MA)
Bring: first arabesque photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Texas Ballet Theater (P/T)
Fort Worth, TX
texasballettheater.org
Contact: Justin Urso
817.763.0207
justin@texasballet.org
Audition dates: Jan 22 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 12 (Fort Worth, TX)
Bring: $25, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet
Tulsa Ballet (P)
Tulsa, OK
tulsaballet.org
Contact: Dallas Blagg
918.749.6030
companymanager@tulsaballet.org
Audition dates: Feb 17 (Berlin, Germany), Feb 19 (London, UK), Feb 20 (Rome, Italy), Feb 27 (New York, NY)
Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Tulsa Ballet II (T)
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa, OK
tulsaballet.org
Contact: Colleen Lahti
918.749.6030
colleen.lahti@tulsaballet.org
Audition dates: Jan 22 (Brookline, MA), Jan 28 (Philadelphia, PA), Jan 29 (Pittsburgh, PA), Feb 4 (Boca Raton, FL), Feb 5 (Houston, TX), Feb 11 (Tulsa, OK), Feb 26 (Kansas City, MO)
Bring: $25, classical variation video, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Videos accepted
Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York (T)
New York, NY
vkdcny.com
Contact: Heidi Morgan
212.245.0050
vkdcny@gmail.com
Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)
Bring: $30
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Verb Ballets (P/T)
Shaker Heights, OH
verbballets.org
Contact: Richard Dickinson
216.397.3757
rdickinson@verbballets.org
Audition dates: TBD, electronic submissions through Apr (Cleveland, OH)
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Vitacca Dance Project (T)
Houston, TX
vitacca.org
Contact: Tati Vice
713.205.0355
info@vitacca.org
Audition date: May 23 (Houston, TX)
Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe
Videos accepted
Wonderbound (P)
Denver, CO
wonderbound.com
Contact: Dawn Fay
303.292.4700
dfay@wonderbound.com
Audition dates: by invitation; email contact & attach: cover letter, resumé, current full-body dance photos, headshot, studio or performance video link(s), no montage
Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, partnering; 2 days in the studio with Wonderbound
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Yellowstone Ballet
Company (T)
Livingston, MT
yellowstoneballet.info
Contact: Kathleen Rakela
406.222.0430
yellowstoneballet@gmail.com
Audition dates: TBD (Livingston, MT)
Bring: dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet
Videos accepted
International
Austria
Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance (SEAD) (T)
Salzburg, Austria
sead.at
Contact: Julia Jung
+43.662.624.635
j.jung@sead.at
Audition dates: TBD
Bring: 30 euros, headshot, letter of motivation, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, prepared solo
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Canada
Arts Umbrella (T)
Vancouver, BC
artsumbrella.com/dance
Contact: Jeremy Orsted
604.681.5268 x263
dance@artsumbrella.com
Audition dates: Jan 28–29 & Apr 1–2 (Vancouver, BC), TBD (New York, NY; Toronto, ON)
Bring: $20–$75, candidate form, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, pointe, repertoire
Videos accepted
École supérieure de ballet du Québec (T)
Montreal, QC
esbq.ca
Contact: Claudine Balaux
514.849.4929
info@esbq.ca
Audition dates: Feb 19, video auditions until Mar 31 (Montreal, QC)
Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Edmonton School of Ballet (T)
Edmonton, AB
esbdance.com
Contacts: Catherine Lacombe & Ula Jo
780.440.2100
admin@esbdance.com
Audition dates: TBD (Edmonton, AB)
Bring: headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Goh Ballet Academy (T)
Goh Ballet Youth Company
Vancouver, BC
gohballet.com
Contact: Katharina Schulz
604.872.4014 x217
info@gohballet.com
Audition dates: Feb 17, Mar 10, Apr 7, May 19 (Vancouver, BC)
Bring: $25–$40
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
School of
Alberta Ballet (T)
Alberta Ballet
Calgary, AB
schoolofalbertaballet.com
Contact: Samantha Uhlich
403.245.4222 x555
schoolreception@albertaballet.com
Audition dates: TBD (Calgary & Edmonton, AB; Vancouver, BC; Toronto, ON; Australia; Japan)
Bring: $40
Audition includes: ballet
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Victoria International Ballet Academy (T)
Victoria Ballet Company
Vaughan, ON
edu.victoriaballet.ca/ballet
Contact: Vladimir Demine
905.707.7580
info@victoriaballet.com
Audition dates: TBD (Toronto, ON)
Bring: dance photo, headshot
Audition includes: ballet, pointe
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Vimy Dance Program (T)
Edmonton, AB
vimydance.com
Contacts: Catherine Lacombe & Ula Jo
780.440.2100
admin@esbdance.com
Audition dates: Jan 28, Mar 10, Apr 9 (Edmonton, AB)
Bring: $30
Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
France
Centre de formation professionnelle et études supérieures en danse (T)
Ministry of Culture
Nice, France
offjazz.com
Contact: Martine Kaisserlian
+33.493.89.10.10
offjazz@offjazz.com
Audition dates: from Jan (France)
Bring: 10 euros per class, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
Germany
The School of the Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier (T)
The Hamburg Ballet
Hamburg, Germany
hamburgballet.de
Contact: Indrani Delmaine
+49.4021118831
indrani.delmaine@hamburgballett.de
Audition date: Mar 18 (Hamburg, Germany)
Bring: 20 euros, dance photo, headshot, resumé
Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, pointe
Pre-application required
United Kingdom
London Studio Centre (T)
London, UK
londonstudiocentre.org
Contact: Vera Ninkovic
usa@londonstudiocentre.ac.uk
Audition dates: TBD (Los Angeles, CA)
Bring: $50
Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, modern
Pre-application required
Videos accepted
