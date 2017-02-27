2017 Auditions Guide

Whether you’re seeking a company position or want to enroll in a new training program, it’s time to plan your auditions.

Compiled by Caitlin Dutton and Jennifer Roit

Ajkun Ballet Theatre (P)

New York, NY

ajkunbt.org

646.368.9800

artisticstaff@ajkunbt.org

Audition dates: Feb 4 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 18 (Chicago, IL), Feb 25 (New York, NY; London, UK), Mar 4 (Milan, Italy)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Akhmedova Ballet Academy (T)

Silver Spring, MD

akhmedovaballet.org

Contact: Jacqueline Akhmedova

301.602.8222

mme@akhmedovaballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Silver Spring, MD)

Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Alabama Ballet (P/T)

Birmingham, AL

alabamaballet.org

Contact: Libba

205.322.4300

information@alabamaballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Birmingham, AL)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

American Contemporary

Ballet (P/T)

Los Angeles, CA

acbdances.com

310.929.5703

acb@acbdances.com

Audition dates: Mar 5 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 12 (New York, NY)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, partnering, pointe

Videos accepted

American Repertory Ballet (P/T)Princeton, NJ

arballet.org

Contact: Douglas Martin

732.249.1254

Audition date: Mar 19 (New York, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Videos accepted

Arch Contemporary Ballet (P/T)

New York, NY

archballet.com

Contact: Annie Yang

408.835.0282

arch.ensemble@live.com

Audition dates: Mar 4, Apr 1, Aug 5 (New York, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Artifact Dance Project (P/T)

Tucson, AZ

artifactdanceproject.org

Contact: Ashley Bowman

520.235.7638

info@artifactdanceproject.com

Audition date: Apr 16 (Tucson, AZ)

Bring: dance photo, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern

Arts Ballet Theatre of

Florida (P/T)

Miami, FL

artsballettheatre.org

Contact: Ricardo Montealegre

305.948.4777

ricardo@artsballettheatre.org

Audition dates: Jan 19 (Washington, DC), Jan 20 (New York, NY), Jan 29 (Philadelphia, PA), TBD (Miami, FL)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Atlanta Ballet (P)

Atlanta, GA

atlantaballet.com

Contact: Nicole Kedaroe

404.873.5811 x150

education@atlantaballet.com

Audition date: Feb 4 (New York, NY)

Bring: body shot, headshot, resumé

Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education (T)

Audition dates: Jan 14 (Houston, TX), Jan 15 (San Francisco, CA), Jan 22 (Miami Beach, FL), Feb 2 (New York, NY), Feb 12 (Chicago, IL)

Bring: $0–$30; see website

Atlantic City Ballet (P/T)

Atlantic City, NJ

acballet.org

Contact: Alexandria Pieroni

609.348.7201/7202

apieroni@acballet.org

Audition date: Mar 11 (New York, NY)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Videos accepted

BalaSole Dance Company (P)

New York, NY

balasoledance.org

Contact: Roberto Villanueva

347.328.7010

info@balasoledance.org

Audition dates: TBD

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern, pointe, prepared solo, tap

Pre-application required

Ballet 5:8 (P/T)

Frankfort, IL

ballet58.org

Contact: Amy Sanderson

312.725.4752

info@ballet58.org

Audition dates: TBD

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé; see website

Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Ballet 180 (P)

Paoli, PA

ballet180.org

Contact: Kelly Murray Farrell

484.639.9571

kelly@ballet180.org

Audition date: Mar 18 (Paoli, PA)

Bring: headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe

Videos accepted

Ballet Academy East (T)

New York, NY

balletacademyeast.com

Contact: Nancy Sebouhian

212.410.9140

nancy@baenyc.com

Audition date: May 13 (New York, NY)

Bring: $25

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Ballet Arizona (P)

Phoenix, AZ

balletaz.org

Contact: Joseph Cavanaugh

602.343.6550

jscavanaugh@balletaz.org

Audition dates: Feb 19 (New York, NY), Feb 26 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 5 (Phoenix, AZ)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Ballet Austin (T)

Butler Fellowship Program

Austin, TX

balletaustin.org

Contact: Eugene Alvarez

512.476.9151

eugene.alvarez@balletaustin.org

Audition date: Jan 28 (New York, NY)

Bring: $25, dance photo, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Ballet Chicago

Studio Company (T)

Ballet Chicago

Chicago, IL

balletchicago.org

Contact: Danny Valente

312.251.8838

dvalente@balletchicago.org

Audition dates: Jun 17, Aug 6, Sep 7 (Chicago, IL)

Bring: $25, first arabesque photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Videos accepted

Ballet des Amériques (P/T)

Port Chester, NY

balletdesameriques.com

Contact: Hans-Jakob Wilhelm

646.753.0457

info@balletdesameriques.com

Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé; send video prior to audition

Audition includes: ballet, dances from the African diaspora, interview, modern, pointe

Pre-application required

Ballet Fantastique (P/T)

Eugene, OR

balletfantastique.org

Contact: Andrew King

541.342.4611

info@balletfantastique.org

Audition dates: TBD (Eugene & Portland, OR; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Ballet Long Island (P/T)

Ronkonkoma, NY

balletlongisland.com

Contact: Laurie Solomon

631.737.1964

balletlongisland@aol.com

Audition dates: TBD (Ronkonkoma, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Ballet Memphis (P)

Memphis, TN

balletmemphis.org

Contact: Brian McSween

901.737.7322

bmcsween@balletmemphis.org

Audition dates: Feb 4 (New York, NY), by appointment (Memphis, TN)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, class, modern, partnering, pointe, repertory

Pre-application required

Ballet Nebraska (P)

Omaha, NE

balletnebraska.org

Contact: Matthew Carter

402.905.0831

audition@balletnebraska.org

Audition dates: Feb 23, Mar 10 (Omaha, NE)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, partnering

Pre-application required

Ballet Theatre of

Maryland (P/T)

Annapolis, MD

balletmaryland.org

Contact: Nicole Kelsch

410.224.5644

nicole.seitz@balletmaryland.org

Audition dates: Mar 5 & 12 (Annapolis, MD)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, modern, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

BalletMet (P)

Columbus, OH

balletmet.org

Contact: Sarah Levitt Ramey

614.586.8696

sramey@balletmet.org

Audition dates: Jan 21 & Mar 25 (Columbus, OH), Feb 19 (New York, NY)

Bring: $25, dance photo, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Ballets with a Twist (P)

New York, NY

balletswithatwist.com

Contact: Marilyn Klaus

212.732.1813

info@balletswithatwist.com

Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, ballroom, modern, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

BalletX (P)

Philadelphia, PA

balletx.org

Contact: Alicia Tom

215.893.9456 x128

atom@balletx.org

Bluegrass Youth Ballet (T)

Lexington, KY

bluegrassyouthballet.org

Contact: Abbie Whitman

859.271.4472

abbie@bluegrassyouthballet.org

Boston Ballet School (T)

Boston Ballet

Boston, MA

bostonballet.org/school

617.456.6333

school@bostonballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 25, Apr 22 (Boston, MA)

Bring: $30

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Brighton Ballet Theater Co., Inc. (T)

Brooklyn, NY

brightonballet.org

Contact: Vladimir Lepisko

718.769.9161

info@brightonballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Brooklyn, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Two-Year Male Scholarship Program (T)

Carlisle, PA

cpyb.org/school/mens-program

Contact: Simon Ball

717.245.1190

mensprogram@cpyb.org

Audition dates: by video only

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Charlottesville Ballet (P/T)

Charlottesville, VA

charlottesvilleballet.org

Contact: Caitlin Lennon

434.973.2555

clennon@charlottesvilleballet.org

Audition date: Mar 5 (Charlottesville, VA)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, modern, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Cleveland Ballet (P/T)

Bedford Heights, OH

clevelandballet.org

Contact: Lindgren Carson

216.320.9000

lindgren@clevelandballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 19, Mar 19 (Cleveland, OH)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Colburn Dance Academy (T)

Colburn School

Los Angeles, CA

colburnschool.edu/danceacademy

Contact: Jennie Liu

213.621.4563

jliu@colburnschool.edu

Audition dates: Mar 19 (Los Angeles, CA), Mar 26 (New York, NY)

Bring: $25, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Colorado Ballet (P/T)

Denver, CO

coloradoballet.org

Contact: Brandi Glass

303.339.1631

brandi.glass@colorado

ballet.org

Audition dates: Jan 29 (New York, NY), Feb 5 (Denver, CO)

Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Columbus City Ballet School (T)

Columbus City Ballet Conservatory

Lewis Center, OH

columbuscityballetschool.com

Contact: Shir Lee Wu

614.593.5830

shirleewu@yahoo.com

Audition date: Jan 15 (Columbus, OH)

Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Dance Theatre of Harlem (P)

New York, NY

dancetheatreofharlem.org

Contact: Melinda Bloom

212.690.2800

Audition date: Feb 5 (New York, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé; no advance submissions, call for questions only

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, partnering, pointe

Ekklesia

Contem-porary

Ballet (P/T)

Living Rock Church of Killingworth

Killingworth, CT

ekklesiacontemporaryballet.com

Contact: Wendy Chittenden

860.663.2069

artisticdirector@ekklesia

contemporaryballet.com

Audition date: Feb 10 (Killingworth, CT)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Ellison Ballet (T)

New York, NY

ellisonballet.org

Contact: Diane di Stasio

646.385.8485

ebsi@ellisonballet.org

Audition dates: Jan 21 (Dallas, TX; Washington, DC), Jan 22 (Boca Raton, FL; Houston, TX), Jan 28 (Chicago, IL), Jan 29 (Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT), Feb 5 (Atlanta, GA), Feb 11 (Boston, MA), Feb 12 (New York, NY)

Bring: $40, dance photo

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Eugene Ballet Company (P)

Eugene, OR

eugeneballet.org

Contact: Jennifer Martin

541.485.3992

jennifer@eugeneballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 25 (Eugene, OR), Mar 4 (New York, NY)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Felice Lesser Dance Theater (P)

New York, NY

fldt.org

Contact: Felice Lesser

fldtny@aol.com

Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, modern, pointe

Pre-application required

Festival Ballet Providence (P/T)

Providence, RI

festivalballetprovidence.org

Contact: Marissa Parmenter

401.432.6064

auditions@festivalballet

providence.org

Audition dates: Jan 15 until filled (Providence, RI)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

The Florida Ballet at Jacksonville, Inc. (T)

Jacksonville, FL

floridaballet.org

Contact: Martha Lemire

904.353.7518

mlemire@floridaballet.org

Audition dates: Mar 12, Apr 23 (Jacksonville, FL)

Bring: $25, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Fort Wayne Ballet (P/T)

Fort Wayne, IN

fortwayneballet.org

Contact: Lauren Ettensohn

260.484.9646

lettensohn@fortwayne

ballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 15–18 (Fort Wayne, IN)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe

Videos accepted

Gelsey Kirkland Ballet (T)

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet

Brooklyn, NY

gelseykirklandacademy.org

Contact: Alexandra Lawler

212.600.0047

alexandra@gelseykirkland

ballet.org

Audition dates: see website

Bring: $35 pre-registration/$40 day of audition, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

The Georgia

Ballet (P/T)

Marietta, GA

georgiaballet.org

Contact: Armon Brooks

770.528.0881

office@georgiaballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 4, Mar 4 (Marietta, GA)

Bring: $25–$40, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

The HARID Conservatory (T)

Boca Raton, FL

harid.edu

Contact: Janet Trivino

561.997.2677

info@harid.edu

Audition dates: Feb 3 (Houston, TX), Feb 4 (Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL), Feb 5 (Cary, NC; Tampa, FL), Feb 10 (Kansas City, MO), Feb 11 (Denver, CO), Feb 12 (Richardson, TX)

Bring: $25, dance photo

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Hawaii State Ballet (T)

Honolulu, HI

hawaiistateballet.com

Contact: Gina Surles

808.947.2755

contact@hawaiistateballet.com

Audition dates: TBD (Honolulu, HI)

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Indianapolis School of Ballet (T)

Indianapolis, IN

indyballet.org

Contact: Kara Hooley

317.955.7525

khooley@indyballet.org

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Island Moving Company (P)

Newport, RI

islandmovingco.org

Contact: Charles Kehres

401.847.4470

charles@islandmovingco.org

Audition dates: ongoing (Newport, RI)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet; company visit for class & rehearsal; interview; partnering; pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet (T)

The Joffrey Ballet

Chicago, IL

joffrey.org/academy

312.784.4600

reception@joffrey.org

Audition dates: Feb 5 (Newtonville, MA), TBD (Dresden, Germany; London, UK)

Bring: $35, audition form, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Kansas City Ballet (P)

Kansas City, MO

kcballet.org

816.931.2232

kcbauditions@kcballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 19 (San Francisco, CA), Feb 25 (Boston, MA), Feb 26 (Miami, FL), Mar 5 (New York, NY), Mar 12 (Kansas City, MO)

Bring: $25, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Kirov Academy of Ballet (T)

Washington, DC

kabdc.org

202.832.1087

info@kabdc.org

Audition dates: Jan 20 (Irvine, CA), Jan 21 (San Jose, CA), Jan 28 (Tulsa, OK), Jan 29 (Washington, DC), Feb 4 (Salt Lake City, UT), Feb 5 (Las Vegas, NV)

Bring: $35, headshot; see website

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Koltun Ballet

Boston (T)

Watertown, MA

koltunballetboston.com

617.901.3792

info@koltunballetboston.com

Audition dates: TBD (Watertown, MA)

Bring: $50

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (P)

New York, NY

trockadero.org

Contact: Tory Dobrin

202.251.4176

tory@trockadero.org

Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Los Angeles Ballet School (T)

Los Angeles Ballet

Los Angeles, CA

losangelesballetschool.org

Contact: Danielle Doucet

310.696.9057

labscregistrar@gmail.com

Audition dates: Jan 21 (San Diego, CA), Jan 29 (Seattle, WA), Feb 3 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 4 (Chicago, IL; Philadelphia, PA), Feb 5 (Pittsburgh, PA)

Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Louisville Ballet (P/T)

Louisville, KY

louisvilleballet.org

502.583.3150

info@louisvilleballet.org

Audition date: Mar 5 (Louisville, KY)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Miami City Ballet School (T)

Miami City Ballet

Miami Beach, FL

miamicityballet.org/school

Contact: Christina Soto

305.929.7007

school@miamicityballet.org

Audition dates: via summer intensive national audition tour; spring/summer dates TBD

Bring: $30–$35

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Michigan Ballet Academy (T)

Grand Rapids, MI

michiganballet.org

Contact: Amy Ta

616.710.1666

ata@michiganballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Grand Rapids, MI)

Bring: $25, headshot

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Minnesota Ballet (P)

Duluth, MN

minnesotaballet.org

Contact: Robert Gardner

218.529.3742

balletmaster@minnesotaballet.org

Audition dates: Apr 8 (Chicago, IL), Apr 22 (Minneapolis, MN)

Bring: $15, dance photo, headshot, resumé, video if possible

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

Nashville Ballet (P/T)

Nashville, TN

nashvilleballet.com

Contact: Jan Morrison

615.297.2966

jmorrison@nashvilleballet.com

Audition dates: Jan 22 (Carmel, IN; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR), Jan 25–29 (Dallas, TX), Jan 28 (Boston, MA), Feb 4 (Winston-Salem, NC), Feb 5 (Columbus, OH)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Next Generation Ballet (T)

Tampa, FL

nextgenerationballet.org

Contact: Claire Florio

813.222.1263

danceprogram@strazcenter.org

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Ngoma Center for Dance (P)

Dissonance Dance Theatre

Washington, DC

ddtdc.org

Contact: Shawn Short

202.321.3872

sshort@ddtdc.com

Audition dates: Feb 12, Mar 26, Apr 30 (Washington, DC)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe

Videos accepted

Nutmeg Ballet

Conservatory (T)

Torrington, CT

nutmegballetconservatory.org

Contact: Lisa Lopez

860.482.4413 x302

llopez@nutmegconservatory.org

Audition dates: Jan 21 (Charlotte, NC), Jan 22 (Richmond, VA), Feb 4 (Miami, FL), Feb 10 (San Francisco, CA), Feb 12 (Boston, MA), Feb 17 (Atlanta, GA)

Bring: $35, audition form, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

NW Dance Project (P)

Portland, OR

nwdanceproject.org

Contact: Caitlin Warren

info@nwdanceproject.org

Audition dates: Jan 22 (San Francisco, CA), Jan 29 (Chicago, IL), Feb 5 (New York, NY)

Bring: TBD fee, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, choreography, improvisation, modern

Odyssey Dance Theatre (P/T)

Highland, UT

odysseydance.com

Contact: Annie Van Alstyne

801.495.3262

avanalstyne@odysseydance.com

Audition dates: TBD (Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Salt Lake City, UT)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, pointe, tap

Videos accepted

Oklahoma City Ballet (P/T)

Oklahoma City, OK

okcballet.com

Contact: Ronnie Underwood

405.843.9898

runderwood@okcballet.com

Audition dates: Jan 21 (Phoenix, AZ), Jan 22 (Houston, TX), Jan 28 (New York, NY), Feb 4 (Atlanta, GA), Feb 5 (Miami, FL), Feb 25 (Chicago, IL), Feb 26 (San Francisco, CA), Mar 5 (Irvine, CA)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Olympic Ballet Theatre (P/T)

Edmonds, WA

olympicballet.com

Contact: Oleg Gorboulev

425.774.7570

oleg@olympicballet.com

Audition dates: Mar 25, Apr 22 (Edmonds, WA)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Oregon Ballet Theatre (P)

Portland, OR

obt.org

Contact: Tracey Sartorio

503.227.0977

tracey.sartorio@obt.org

Audition date: Mar 19 by invitation only (New York, NY); apply: email contact your CV, headshot, body shot, link to 1 classical & 1 contemporary piece

Bring: headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, modern

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Orlando Ballet (P)

Orlando, FL

orlandoballet.org

Contact: Jonna Stephan

407.418.9823

jstephan@orlandoballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 12 (New York, NY), Mar 5 (Orlando, FL)

Bring: $30, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Oyo Dance Company (P/T)

Inspiration to Movement

Columbus, OH

oyodancecompany.org

Contact: Rachel Nace Maynard

614.253.6683

oyodancecompany@gmail.com

Audition dates: May 21, Jun 25, Jul 9 (Columbus, OH)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, prepared solo

Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society (T)

Narberth, PA

paacademyofballet.com

Contact: Melinda Pendleton

610.664.3455

info@paacademyofballet.com

Audition dates: TBD (Narberth, PA)

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Pennsylvania

Classical Ballet (P/T)

Easton, PA

paclassicalballet.org

Contact: Yu Hong

610.440.0958

audition@paclassicalballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Easton, PA)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Peridance Capezio Center (T)

New York, NY

auditions.peridance.com

212.505.0886

auditions@peridance.com

Audition dates: Jan 22 & Mar 19 (New York, NY), Feb 12 (San Francisco, CA), Mar 26 (Chicago, IL), Apr 8 (Austin, TX), Apr 9 (Houston, TX), TBD (Miami & Tampa, FL; Kansas City, MO)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, modern, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

The Portland Ballet (T)

Portland, OR

theportlandballet.org

Contact: Sandra Hyslop

503.452.8448

registrar@theportlandballet.org

Audition date: Jun 4 (Portland, OR)

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Richmond Ballet (P/T)

Richmond, VA

richmondballet.com

Contact: Rebecca Weger

804.344.0906

rweger@richmondballet.com

Audition dates: TBD

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Rochester City Ballet (P/T)Rochester, NY

rochestercityballet.org

Contact: Beth Bartholomew

585.461.5850

bbartholomew@rochestercityballet.org

Audition dates: Mar 18 (Miami, FL), Apr 8 (Rochester, NY)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

Roxey Ballet (P/T)

Mill Ballet School

Lambertville, NJ

roxeyballet.org

Contact: Mark Roxey

609.397.7616

auditions@roxeyballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Lambertville, NJ)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, jazz, modern, partnering, pointe, prepared solo, repertory

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Saint Louis Ballet (P)

Chesterfield, MO

stlouisballet.org

Contact: Tanya Strautmann

636.537.1998

info@stlouisballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 1–Mar 31 (Chesterfield, MO)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

San Francisco Ballet (P)

San Francisco, CA

sfballet.org/company-auditions

auditions@sfballet.org

The Sarasota Ballet (P)

Sarasota, FL

sarasotaballet.org

Contact: Barbara Epperson

941.225.6509

bepperson@sarasotaballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 11 (New York, NY), Mar 19 (Sarasota, FL)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

The School at Jacob’s Pillow (T)

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Becket, MA

jacobspillow.org

413.243.9919

info@jacobspillow.org

Bring: $15, headshot, liability waiver, resumé

Videos accepted

The School at Steps (T)

Pre-Professional Program

New York, NY

stepsnyc.com/school

Contact: Amanda Fornieri

212.874.3678

amandaf@stepsnyc.com

Audition dates: Apr 4–8 (New York, NY)

Bring: $35, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

School of

Pennsylvania Ballet (T)

Pennsylvania Ballet

Philadelphia, PA

paballet.org

Contact: Denis Gronostayskiy

215.551.7000

dgronostayskiy@paballet.org

Audition dates: TBD (Philadelphia, PA)

Bring: $30, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

SENSEDANCE (P)

New York, NY

sensedance.org

Contact: Byron Segal-Jacobs

212.717.6869

sensedance_nyc@yahoo.com

Audition dates: early Mar (New York, NY)

Bring: headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe

Pre-application required

South Carolina Ballet (P/T)

Columbia City Ballet

Columbia, SC

columbiacityballet.com

Contact: Jason Cobb

803.799.7605

jcobb@columbiacityballet.com

Audition date: Apr 1 (Columbia, SC)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

South Shore Ballet Theatre (T)

Hanover, MA

southshoreballettheatre.com

Contact: Shannon Quinn

781.312.7224

ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com

Audition dates: Feb 1, Apr 14 (Hanover, MA)

Bring: first arabesque photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Texas Ballet Theater (P/T)

Fort Worth, TX

texasballettheater.org

Contact: Justin Urso

817.763.0207

justin@texasballet.org

Audition dates: Jan 22 (Los Angeles, CA), Feb 12 (Fort Worth, TX)

Bring: $25, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet

Tulsa Ballet (P)

Tulsa, OK

tulsaballet.org

Contact: Dallas Blagg

918.749.6030

companymanager@tulsaballet.org

Audition dates: Feb 17 (Berlin, Germany), Feb 19 (London, UK), Feb 20 (Rome, Italy), Feb 27 (New York, NY)

Bring: $20, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Tulsa Ballet II (T)

Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa, OK

tulsaballet.org

Contact: Colleen Lahti

918.749.6030

colleen.lahti@tulsaballet.org

Audition dates: Jan 22 (Brookline, MA), Jan 28 (Philadelphia, PA), Jan 29 (Pittsburgh, PA), Feb 4 (Boca Raton, FL), Feb 5 (Houston, TX), Feb 11 (Tulsa, OK), Feb 26 (Kansas City, MO)

Bring: $25, classical variation video, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Videos accepted

Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York (T)

New York, NY

vkdcny.com

Contact: Heidi Morgan

212.245.0050

vkdcny@gmail.com

Audition dates: TBD (New York, NY)

Bring: $30

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Verb Ballets (P/T)

Shaker Heights, OH

verbballets.org

Contact: Richard Dickinson

216.397.3757

rdickinson@verbballets.org

Audition dates: TBD, electronic submissions through Apr (Cleveland, OH)

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Vitacca Dance Project (T)

Houston, TX

vitacca.org

Contact: Tati Vice

713.205.0355

info@vitacca.org

Audition date: May 23 (Houston, TX)

Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, modern, pointe

Videos accepted

Wonderbound (P)

Denver, CO

wonderbound.com

Contact: Dawn Fay

303.292.4700

dfay@wonderbound.com

Audition dates: by invitation; email contact & attach: cover letter, resumé, current full-body dance photos, headshot, studio or performance video link(s), no montage

Bring: dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, partnering; 2 days in the studio with Wonderbound

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Yellowstone Ballet

Company (T)

Livingston, MT

yellowstoneballet.info

Contact: Kathleen Rakela

406.222.0430

yellowstoneballet@gmail.com

Audition dates: TBD (Livingston, MT)

Bring: dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet

Videos accepted

International

Austria

Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance (SEAD) (T)

Salzburg, Austria

sead.at

Contact: Julia Jung

+43.662.624.635

j.jung@sead.at

Audition dates: TBD

Bring: 30 euros, headshot, letter of motivation, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, modern, prepared solo

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Canada

Arts Umbrella (T)

Vancouver, BC

artsumbrella.com/dance

Contact: Jeremy Orsted

604.681.5268 x263

dance@artsumbrella.com

Audition dates: Jan 28–29 & Apr 1–2 (Vancouver, BC), TBD (New York, NY; Toronto, ON)

Bring: $20–$75, candidate form, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, interview, pointe, repertoire

Videos accepted

École supérieure de ballet du Québec (T)

Montreal, QC

esbq.ca

Contact: Claudine Balaux

514.849.4929

info@esbq.ca

Audition dates: Feb 19, video auditions until Mar 31 (Montreal, QC)

Bring: $40, dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Edmonton School of Ballet (T)

Edmonton, AB

esbdance.com

Contacts: Catherine Lacombe & Ula Jo

780.440.2100

admin@esbdance.com

Audition dates: TBD (Edmonton, AB)

Bring: headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, interview, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Goh Ballet Academy (T)

Goh Ballet Youth Company

Vancouver, BC

gohballet.com

Contact: Katharina Schulz

604.872.4014 x217

info@gohballet.com

Audition dates: Feb 17, Mar 10, Apr 7, May 19 (Vancouver, BC)

Bring: $25–$40

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

School of

Alberta Ballet (T)

Alberta Ballet

Calgary, AB

schoolofalbertaballet.com

Contact: Samantha Uhlich

403.245.4222 x555

schoolreception@albertaballet.com

Audition dates: TBD (Calgary & Edmonton, AB; Vancouver, BC; Toronto, ON; Australia; Japan)

Bring: $40

Audition includes: ballet

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Victoria International Ballet Academy (T)

Victoria Ballet Company

Vaughan, ON

edu.victoriaballet.ca/ballet

Contact: Vladimir Demine

905.707.7580

info@victoriaballet.com

Audition dates: TBD (Toronto, ON)

Bring: dance photo, headshot

Audition includes: ballet, pointe

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Vimy Dance Program (T)

Edmonton, AB

vimydance.com

Contacts: Catherine Lacombe & Ula Jo

780.440.2100

admin@esbdance.com

Audition dates: Jan 28, Mar 10, Apr 9 (Edmonton, AB)

Bring: $30

Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

France

Centre de formation professionnelle et études supérieures en danse (T)

Ministry of Culture

Nice, France

offjazz.com

Contact: Martine Kaisserlian

+33.493.89.10.10

offjazz@offjazz.com

Audition dates: from Jan (France)

Bring: 10 euros per class, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, jazz, modern

Pre-application required

Videos accepted

Germany

The School of the Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier (T)

The Hamburg Ballet

Hamburg, Germany

hamburgballet.de

Contact: Indrani Delmaine

+49.4021118831

indrani.delmaine@hamburgballett.de

Audition date: Mar 18 (Hamburg, Germany)

Bring: 20 euros, dance photo, headshot, resumé

Audition includes: ballet, improvisation, pointe

Pre-application required

United Kingdom

London Studio Centre (T)

London, UK

londonstudiocentre.org

Contact: Vera Ninkovic

usa@londonstudiocentre.ac.uk

Audition dates: TBD (Los Angeles, CA)

Bring: $50

Audition includes: ballet, interview, jazz, modern

Pre-application required

Videos accepted