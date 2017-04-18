2017 Pre-Professional Resource Guide

If you’re thinking about enrolling in a more serious ballet program, you probably have questions. What classes are offered? Where have alumni danced? How much will it cost? We’ve gathered details on more than 70 pre-professional programs throughout the U.S. and Canada so you can choose the school that’s right for you. Compiled by Maya Barad
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Training Program
San Francisco, CA
training.linesballet.org
Company affiliation: Not a direct feeder into Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Size: 36 students
Age range: 17–24
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Semester showcases, student choreography showings, community outreach
Tuition: $10,050
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Hubbard Street 2, Hofesh Shechter Company
Auditions: In person in San Francisco, audition tour or online video footage
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s, modern, improvisation, classical & contemporary partnering, LINES repertoire, Alexander Technique, Horton, Gyrotonic, dance history and anatomy. Average 35 hours per week.
School of American Ballet
New York, NY
sab.org
Company affiliation: New York City Ballet
Size: 540 students
Age range: 6–18
Technique: Balanchine
Performance opportunities: NYCB, spring workshop, lecture demonstrations, student choreography workshop, New York Choreographic Institute
Tuition: $3,105–$6,325 for 2016–17 Winter Term
Room/board: Residence hall available to intermediate and advanced students; $16,570 per year includes meal plan (2016–17 Winter Term rate)
Alumni: NYCB, San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Auditions: In spring (ages 6–10), open call in September (ages 11–18), or through summer program
Daily schedule: Classes include a 90-minute technique class, plus pointe, variations, adagio, music, character, ballroom, Pilates or weight training.
The american ballet theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School
New York, NY
abt.org
Company affiliation: American Ballet Theatre
Size: 75–80 in pre-professional
division, 25–30 per class
Age range: Children’s Division, 3–12; Pre-Professional Division, 12–18
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: Annual spring school performance, ABT’s fall and spring seasons
Tuition: TBD
Room/board: Limited
Alumni: ABT, Joffrey Ballet, The Royal Ballet
Auditions: By video or during summer intensive
Daily schedule: 5–6 days a week. Classes include ballet technique, partnering, pointe, classical variations, character, Pilates, modern and dance history, as well as performance rehearsals and wellness lectures.
Additional opportunities: Studio Company
The Art of Classical Ballet Professional Program
Pompano Beach, FL
theartofclassicalballet.org
Company affiliation: Florida Classical Ballet
Size: 2 classes of 15 students
Age range: 11–21
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: With FCB; 5–6 performances per year
Tuition: $1,475 per month
Room/board: School assists in finding residential arrangements
Alumni: BalletMet, Miami City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet
Auditions: By invitation. Email the school with resumé, pictures and video.
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 10 am–1:30 pm, 5–8:30 pm. Saturday, 12–3 pm. Classes include ballet, repertoire, pas de deux and modern.
Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education Conservatory Program
Atlanta, GA
centre.atlantaballet.com/pre-professional
Company affiliation: Atlanta Ballet
Size: 10–12 dancers per class
Age range: 16–20
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Southeastern Regional Ballet Association, with Atlanta Ballet, spring concert
Tuition: $5,365 (plus registration & performance fees)
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Atlanta Ballet, NYCB, Royal Winnipeg Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: 9:30 am–6:10 pm (afternoon rehearsal with Atlanta Ballet as needed). Classes include classical and contemporary ballet, pointe, adagio, modern, jazz, men’s, variations, pas de deux, dance history, Pilates and repertoire.
Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet’s
Conservatory
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwayneballet.org
Company affiliation: Fort Wayne Ballet
Size: 20–30
Age range: 14–18
Technique: Varied classical
Performance opportunities: Possibility of three main-stage productions
Tuition: Approx. $2,800 per year
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Ballet Arizona, Richmond Ballet
Auditions: Call 260.484.9646 to schedule
Daily schedule: Approx. 25 hours per week. Classes include ballet, pointe, partnering, jazz, modern, contemporary, tap, musical theater, Pilates, yoga and dance academics.
Ballet Academy East
New York, NY
balletacademyeast.com
Size: 200 students
Age range: 7–19
Technique: Syllabus created by artistic director Darla Hoover
Performance opportunities: Twice annually in February and May
Tuition: $3,000–$9,900 for the school year
Room/board: BAE apartment housing open to male students. Dorm housing available to male and female students one block from BAE at the DeHirsch Residence at 92nd Street Y.
Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Miami City Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, partnering, variations, stretch, modern, men’s class, men’s weight training and character.
School of Ballet Arizona Professional Program
Phoenix, AZ
balletaz.org/school
Company affiliation: Ballet Arizona
Size: 2 classes of 15 students
Age range: 15–20
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: With Ballet Arizona, outreach programs, 3 school performances per year
Tuition: $4,780–$5,930
Room/board: The school assists in residential arrangements.
Alumni: Ballet Arizona, Sacramento Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet
Auditions: By invitation only
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30–8 pm; Saturday, 12–6 pm; additional company class and rehearsals as called by Ballet Arizona.
Additional opportunities: Studio Company
Ballet Austin Academy’s Upper School
Austin, TX
balletaustin.org
Company affiliation: Ballet Austin
Size: 90 students in Upper School (560 in entire academy)
Age range: 11–18
Technique: Influenced by Truman Finney and Marcia Dale Weary
Performance opportunities: Ballet Austin (larger classical productions), annual Upper School spring performance
Tuition: $2,890–$4,000
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Ballet Austin II, Dresden Semperoper Ballett, Boston Ballet
Auditions: Yes
Daily schedule: 1.75–3 hours per day, 4–6 days per week
Additional opportunities: Butler Fellowship Program (traineeship), Ballet Austin II
School of Ballet Chicago, Professional division
Chicago, IL
balletchicago.org
Size: 40–60 students
Age range: 13+
Technique: Balanchine-based
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring repertory, DanceVision (new choreography) and others
Tuition: $5,480–$7,600
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Carolina Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Suzanne Farrell Ballet
Auditions: Audition tour January/February, class audition by appointment, or by DVD
Daily schedule: For levels 6 & 7, each day includes a 90-minute ballet class followed by pointe or pas de deux for women, men’s technique or pas de deux for men. Friday–Sunday includes class plus 4–6 hours of rehearsal.
Additional opportunities: Ballet Chicago Studio Company
Ballet HispÁnico School of Dance
New York, NY
ballethispanico.org
Company affiliation: Ballet Hispánico
Size: 100 students, 20 per class
Age range: 7–23
Technique: Classical technique founded in Cuban methodology, a modern program that includes Afro-Cuban, Graham- and Limón-based techniques, and flamenco and Spanish dance forms.
Performance opportunities: Ballet Hispánico Gala, pre-professional winter showcase, school recital, Ballet Hispánico Company New York season at the Apollo Theater
Tuition: $2,000–$4,500
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Auditions: Required, usually in the summer
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, Spanish dance, modern (Limón and Graham), flamenco, pointe, improvisation, repertoire and partnering.
Additional opportunities: BHdos
BalletMet
Columbus, OH
balletmet.org/academy
Company affiliation: BalletMet
Size: 20–25 students
Age range: 16–21
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: With BalletMet (at artistic staff’s discretion), lecture demonstrations with BalletMet 2, 2 performance ensemble shows, spring show
Tuition: TBD
Room/board: School recommends locations
Alumni: Hamburg Ballet, Houston Ballet, BalletMet
Auditions: During the summer intensive tour and by invitation
Daily schedule: Monday, 1–6 pm; Tuesday–Thursday, 9:15 am–6 pm; Friday, 9:15 am–5 pm; Saturday, 2–5 pm. Additional classes and rehearsals as called by BalletMet artistic staff.
Additional opportunities: BalletMet 2, traineeship
BALLET THEATRE OF MARYLAND SCHOOL’s pre-professional program
Annapolis, MD
Company affiliation: Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Size: 8–12 students
Age range: 13–16
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: 3 company productions per season, classical and contemporary work for BTM’s annual school show
Tuition: Approx. $7,000 per year, includes summer intensive
Room/board: With host families, about $200 per week
Alumni: BTM, Joffrey Ballet, Ballet West
Auditions: January–March by appointment; open auditions in March
Daily schedule: Classes 5–6 days per week include technique, variations, partnering, modern and jazz. Approx. 8–9 hours of
rehearsals per week.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Ballet West Academy Professional Training Division
Salt Lake City, UT
balletwest.org
Company affiliation: Ballet West
Size: 40–70 students over 3 levels
Age range: 14–22
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: Student roles within company, academy spring performance, trainee showcase, education & outreach (trainee level)
Tuition: $6,000 (August–May)
Room/board: Assistance in securing educational and housing opportunities
Alumni: Ballet West, NYCB, Houston Ballet II
Auditions: Annually, in June; videos accepted.
Daily schedule: Ballet technique, auxiliary class (including pointe, variations, conditioning, stretch, jazz, contemporary, pas de deux, seminar), repertoire, potential rehearsals with Ballet West and Ballet West II
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Ballet West II
Boston Ballet School
Boston, MA
bostonballet.org
Company affiliation: Boston Ballet
Size: 12–20 students per class
Age range: 13–19
Technique: Designed to support Boston Ballet’s repertoire
Performance opportunities: The school’s annual Next Generation graduation performance, participation in select Boston Ballet productions
Tuition: $5,700–$7,000, financial aid and merit scholarships available
Room/board: Housing and academic support available
Alumni: Boston Ballet, The Royal Ballet, NYCB
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: 20–24 hours a week, including technique, pointe/variations, pas de deux, men’s work/variations, body conditioning, character, modern and Pilates.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Boston Ballet II
Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Professional Training Program
Cary, NC
caryballet.com
Size: 22–25 dancers
Age range: 11–21
Technique: Varied, including Vaganova, Balanchine and Cuban
Performance opportunities: Pre-professional Cary Ballet Company; UNCSA Festival; competitions (YAGP, American Dance Competition, World Ballet Competition and others) by invitation from director
Tuition: $5,000 per year
Room/board: Housing at a nearby facility for selected students, $10,000
Alumni: N/A (new program)
Auditions: Required and offered throughout the year. Please email to schedule. Videos also accepted. 2017–18 school year audition at Cary Ballet Conservatory Studios, April 22, 2–4 pm.
Daily schedule: Daily technique classes, plus pointe/variation, jazz, contemporary, stretch/conditioning/Pilates, repertoire, choreography and partnering. 5–6 hours of training daily on weekdays and 5 hours on Saturday.
Additional opportunities: Cary Ballet Company
Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet
Carlisle, PA
cpyb.org
Size: 140 in pre-professional division, 15–20 per class
Age range: 10–22
Technique: Syllabus by Marcia Dale Weary
Performance opportunities: Classical and contemporary in the fall, winter, spring and in June; George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Tuition: $230–$345 per month
Room/board: Not offered during academic year
Alumni: NYCB, Boston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Auditions: Placement class. Prior attendance to CPYB’s summer program is encouraged.
Daily schedule: 20 classes per week minimum, Monday–Saturday. Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s, variations and pas de deux.
Charlotte Ballet Academy, Pre-professional Division
Charlotte, NC
charlotteballet.org
Company affiliation: Charlotte Ballet
Size: 24 students
Age range: 15–21
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Repertory Ensemble, SERBA/RDA festival, with the academy and Charlotte Ballet
Tuition: $6,332
Room/board: Not provided. Charlotte Ballet can assist in finding accommodations.
Alumni: National Ballet of Canada, NYCB, San Francisco Ballet
Auditions: Charlotte Ballet national audition tour, video auditions through August
Daily schedule: 1–2 morning classes, 2 evening classes, as well as rehearsals. Classes in ballet technique, pointe, contemporary ballet, composition, jazz, modern, variations and pas de deux.
Additional opportunities: Charlotte Ballet II
Cincinnati Ballet’s Otto M. Budig Academy
Cincinnati, OH
cballet.org/academy
Company affiliation: Cincinnati Ballet
Size: 200 students, 10–22 per class
Age range: 8–22
Technique: Vaganova-based
Performance opportunities: Spring production, company shows, outreach
Tuition: $1,124–$5,166
Room/board: Not offered for academic year
Alumni: Cincinnati Ballet, The Royal Ballet, Houston Ballet
Auditions: Placement class
Daily schedule: 15+ hours of ballet a week, with modern, jazz, conditioning, character, choreography composition, musical theater and contemporary electives available. Pas de deux once a week.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Cincinnati Ballet II
City Ballet School—San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
cityballetschool.org
Size: 20 students
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: Fall Classic, The Nutcracker, Spring Showcase
Tuition: $7,100
Room/board: Contact school
Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet
Auditions: Contact school to arrange
Daily schedule: 2-hour tech-nique, followed by an hour and a half of contemporary, pointe, partnering, variation, character, or stretch & strengthening
Colburn Dance Academy
Los Angeles, CA
colburnschool.edu/danceacademy
Size: 12–15 students
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Primarily Balanchine
Performance opportunities: 2–3 major events per year
Tuition: $6,300
Room/board: Limited availability, estimated $13,000
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet School’s Trainee Program, Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program
Auditions: Los Angeles and regional auditions in the spring. Videos accepted year-round and considered in the spring.
Daily schedule: 2–3 classes per day in ballet technique, pointe/variations/men’s, pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary, untapped, street, Pilates, strength training, drama, music, art, ballet history and wellness
Colorado Ballet Pre-professional Program
Denver, CO
coloradoballet.org/preprofessional
Company affiliation: Colorado Ballet
Size: 15 students per class
Age range: 14–21
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: 2 with Colorado Ballet Academy, 6 special events, possible participation in 2 Colorado Ballet productions, including The Nutcracker
Tuition: $7,500
Room/board: Host families and apartment shares available
Alumni: Colorado Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Ballet West
Auditions: In person or through getacceptd.com
Daily schedule: 26–30 hours per week. Classes include daily ballet technique, pointe, variations, pas de deux, character, modern, new choreography, art and dance aesthetics, nutrition, Pilates and Gyrokinesis.
Additional opportunities: Studio Company
Dance Theatre of Harlem school
New York, NY
dancetheatreofharlem.org
Company affiliation: Dance Theatre of Harlem
Size: Approx. 175 students
Age range: 8–24
Technique: Classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet, as well as contemporary and modern (Graham- and Horton-based)
Performance opportunities: DTH’s Sunday Matinee series, community events and collaborations, school-time lecture demonstrations and outreach, spring and holiday performances
Tuition: $3,000–$4,600 per year (depending on level)
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: NYCB, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Austin
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet technique, pointe, men’s, variations, stretch and strength, modern, contemporary, West African, hip hop and jazz.
Ellison Ballet—Professional Training Program
New York, NY
ellisonballet.org
Size: 30–44 dancers
Age range: 12–19
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: 2 shows in winter, 2 in spring; others possible
Tuition: TBD
Room/board: Ellison Ballet dorms/residence
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet, Dutch National Ballet
Auditions: See website
Daily schedule: 4–6 hours per day in classical technique, pointe, variations, pas de deux and workshops
French Academie of Ballet
New York, NY
frenchacademieofballet.org
Size: 35 students
Age range: 9–21
Technique: Based on French school
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring show, festivals in the tristate area
Tuition: $8,000 for full program (6 days of classes per week)
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Alberta Ballet, Carolina Ballet, Colorado Ballet
Auditions: Through summer intensive, open call in August, or in class
Daily schedule: All classes are in the afternoon, 6 days a week. Flexible scheduling for younger students. Classes include technique, modern, variations, men’s, partnering and repertoire.
Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet
Brooklyn, NY
gelseykirklandacademy.org
Company affiliation: Gelsey Kirkland Ballet
Size: 100 students, 12–17 per level
Age range: 12–23
Technique: Russian and Danish
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, midwinter repertoire and spring full-length
Tuition: $13,700
Room/board: East Third Street housing and student apartment housing
Alumni: Hong Kong Ballet, ABT, Texas Ballet Theater
Auditions: National tour in January, in class by appointment, or DVD
Daily schedule: Classes include classical technique, pointe, variations, men’s, pas de deux, repertoire, core dynamics, character, drama & mime, stretch and music.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
The Harid Conservatory
Boca Raton, FL
harid.edu
Size: 45–50 students
Age range: 14–18
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: 2 series annually
Tuition: No tuition for dance training; $15,000 for room/board, dance clothing and supplies. Financial aid available.
Room/board: Provided
Alumni: ABT, Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet
Auditions: National tour in January
Daily schedule: Academics in morning, dance and related studies in afternoon. Classes include men’s and women’s ballet technique, pointe, variations, partnering, repertoire, modern, character, Spanish, jazz, Pilates, pedagogy, music, dance history, music history, nutrition and kinesiology.
Hawaii State Ballet
Honolulu, HI
hawaiistateballet.com
Size: 130 students
Age range: 14–18
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: Annual recital, The Nutcracker, monthly public performances
Tuition: $175–$450 per month
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet
Auditions: In class or by DVD
Daily schedule: 6 days a week in technique, Pilates, modern. Rehearsal 3–4 times per week.
Additional opportunities: Hawaii State Ballet Junior Company
Houston Ballet Academy
Houston, TX
houstonballet.org
Company affiliation: Houston Ballet
Size: Approx. 20 students per class
Age range: 3–20
Technique: Classical and contemporary
Performance opportunities: Houston Ballet II regional and international touring, Houston Ballet Youth Dancers, annual academy showcase, education and community engagement, company productions.
Tuition: $1,000–$8,165
Room/board: Coed Center for Dance dorm, $850 per month
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Hamburg Ballet, National Ballet of Canada
Auditions: Refer to website
Daily schedule: Dependent on placement in the academy. Classes are offered Monday–Saturday and include technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s technique, modern, contemporary, character, jazz, Pilates, exercise corrective classes, body conditioning, variations and repertory, in addition to rehearsals.
Additional opportunities: Houston Ballet II
Idyllwild Arts Academy
Idyllwild, CA
idyllwildarts.org
Size: 30–38 dance majors
Age range: 14–19
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: 2 productions, student choreography concert, collaborations with local groups, opportunity to audition for Inland Pacific Ballet’s Nutcracker
Tuition: $53,600 (with room/board) or $35,900 (day students). Financial aid and scholarships available
Room/board: Dorms available
Alumni: BalletMet, Hamburg Ballet, Rasta Thomas’ Bad Boys of Dance
Auditions: In class, national tour, DVD
Daily schedule: Academics in morning. Students take ballet every day, alternate jazz or modern; then pointe, pas de deux, dance history, men’s or composition. Rehearsals 7:30–9 pm. Students also take tap, dance conditioning, music, anatomy and kinesiology.
Interlochen Arts Academy
Interlochen, MI
academy.interlochen.org
Size: 40 students, 10–14 per class
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: 3 concerts, off-campus touring, interdepartmental collaborations, senior concert
Tuition: $57,200 (with board) or $36,000 (day students)
Room/board: Dorms on campus
Alumni: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Auditions: In class, national tour, by DVD or online link
Daily schedule: College preparatory academics in morning, dance classes and rehearsal in afternoon. Classes include technique, pointe, men’s, pas de deux, contemporary, somatics, composition, yoga, and dance history and terminology.
Joffrey Academy of Dance
Chicago, IL
joffrey.org
Company affiliation: The Joffrey Ballet
Size: 70 students, 12–18 per class
Age range: 9–18+
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: Fall program, spring story ballet, The Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker, spring gala
Tuition: $4,800–$7,800
Room/board: Recommended housing nearby in shared rental apartments
Alumni: The Joffrey Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballett, ABT
Auditions: In class or by video (contact reception@joffrey.org)
Daily schedule: Varies by level. Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s technique, partnering, character, modern, jazz and Pilates.
Additional opportunities:
Traineeship, Studio Company
Joffrey Ballet School
New York, NY
joffreyballetschool.com
Size: 300 students
Age range: 13–25
Technique: Joffrey technique
Performance opportunities: Student choreography workshop, The Nutcracker, spring show
Tuition: $14,599 for U.S. students; $16,499 for international students
Room/board: $13,000–$18,000
Alumni: ABT, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet
Auditions: In class (email ncole@joffreyballetschool.com), audition tour, DVD or online link
Daily schedule: 9 am–6 pm, with classes in ballet, partnering, pointe, contemporary, variations, yoga, stretch and mentoring
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Kansas City Ballet School
Kansas City, MO
kcballet.org/school
Company affiliation: Kansas City Ballet
Size: 600 students; 12–25 per class
Age range: 3–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: With the school, KCB and Kansas City Youth Ballet, Youth America Grand Prix, community outreach
Tuition: $600–$5,000 per year
Room/board: N/A
Alumni: NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet, KCB
Auditions: Placement class required
Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, variations, men’s, partnering, character, modern, jazz, contemporary, conditioning, seminars
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, KCB II
Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington, DC
Washington, DC
kabdc.org
Size: 90 students
Age range: 11–18 and a pre-professional program for post–high-school students
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: Winter and spring series, other events
Tuition: $19,000 (artistic), $13,800 (academic), $15,000 (resident), $6,600 (pre-professional studies)
Room/board: Dorms available with 24/7 residential program
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada
Auditions: Ongoing full-time program auditions via summer intensive tour and video link submissions
Daily schedule: Ballet technique, repertoire, character, jazz, modern, floor barre, pas de deux, historical court dance, history of ballet. Fully accredited in-house academic program.
Koltun Ballet Academy
Watertown, MA
koltunballetboston.com
Size: 70 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 3–20
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: Russian Nutcracker in December, Winter Dream in February, year-end performance in June
Tuition: $1,000–$8,500
Room/board: School assists in finding housing
Alumni: Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Boston Ballet II
Auditions: In person or by video
Daily schedule: Stretching, classical ballet technique, pointe, classical repertoire, pas de deux and modern, 11 am–2 pm and 4–8 pm
Louisville Ballet school
Louisville, KY
louisvilleballet.org/danceschool
Company affiliation: Louisville Ballet
Size: 20–40 students
Age range: 11–22
Technique: Classical ballet, jazz and modern
Performance opportunities: Louisville Ballet Youth Ensemble (fall and spring), RDA/SERBA festival, Louisville Ballet School spring showcase
Tuition: LBYE dancers pay $300 membership dues in addition to student tuition.
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Colorado Ballet
Auditions: Placement class (plus, current students may audition for the LBYE annually)
Daily schedule: Afternoon and evening classes and rehearsals (Monday–Friday), morning and afternoon classes and rehearsals (Saturday). Classes include ballet, pointe, variations and electives (tap, modern, jazz or flamenco).
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Manhattan Youth Ballet
New York, NY
manhattanyouthballet.org
Size: 100 students, 15–20 per class
Age range: 8–22
Technique: European classical
Performance opportunities: The Knickerbocker Suite, spring show, year-end gala, lecture demonstrations
Tuition: $1,995–$6,425
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ABT, NYCB, San Francisco Ballet
Auditions: Open call in September; in class, private and DVD options available
Daily schedule: Technique followed by pointe, Pilates, pas de deux, character, modern or men’s (Monday–Saturday). Guest classes, physical therapy workshops and special events.
Maple Conservatory of Dance
Irvine, CA
mapleconservatory.com
Size: 180 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 12–20
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: Pre-professional company shows, The Nutcracker, spring full-length, student showcase, guest performances
Tuition: $1,500–$5,200
Room/board: School assists in finding nearby room rentals.
Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: Technique followed by pointe, variations, pas de deux, men’s class, character, modern, jazz or conditioning. Additional workshops in
Alexander Technique, Horton, acting, jazz, improvisation, choreography, music, dance-injury prevention, nutrition, audition and performance techniques.
Additional opportunities: Maple Youth Ballet
Maryland Youth Ballet
Silver Spring, MD
marylandyouthballet.org
Size: 10–20 per class
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring concert, year-end show, 2 or 3 additional shows for Studio Company
Tuition: $5,700–$6,000
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, NYCB
Auditions: In class (call 301.608.2232), DVD or online link
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday: Technique, pointe, pas de deux, modern, jazz, variations, stretch. Saturday and Sunday rehearsals.
Additional opportunities: Studio Company
Master Ballet Academy
Scottsdale, AZ
masterballetacademy.com
Company affiliation: Phoenix Ballet
Size: 2 levels (usually 15 per level)
Age range: 10–12 (intermediate), 13+ (advanced)
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: At least 4 series with Phoenix Ballet (plus 3 series in Sedona), international festivals, guest performances, international ballet competitions
Tuition: $450–$800 monthly
Room/board: With host families
Alumni: ABT, Menlowe Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre
Auditions: By video no later than August 15. Live auditions in June.
Daily schedule: Minimum 30 hours a week, plus rehearsals on weekends. Classes include technique, pointe, variations, men’s, partnering, repertoire, stretching, modern, neoclassical (contemporary work on pointe with partners).
Metropolitan Ballet Academy
Jenkintown, PA
metropolitanballetacademy.com
Size: 400 students
Age range: 3–18 (pre-professional program, 12–18)
Technique: Vaganova-based, with aspects of Cecchetti, Bournonville and Balanchine
Performance opportunities: 4 productions annually and outreach
Tuition: $2,080–$3,295
Room/board: Host families available and summer campus housing
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Colorado Ballet
Auditions: In class or by DVD
Daily schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 4:45–8:30 pm; Saturday, 2:30–6:30 pm. Classes include technique, twice-weekly men’s, pointe, repertoire/variations, pas de deux, modern and rehearsal. Additional early afternoon class and private instruction available.
Additional opportunities: Metropolitan Ballet Company
Miami City Ballet School
Miami Beach, FL
miamicityballet.org/school
Company affiliation: Miami City Ballet
Size: 40 in pre-professional division; 20 per class
Age range: 14–18
Technique: Classical and neoclassical
Performance opportunities: With MCB, MCB School Ensemble, student workshop and choreography, outreach
Tuition: $5,800–$6,000
Room/board: Upon request
Alumni: MCB, ABT, Royal Danish Ballet
Auditions: Audition tour, in class or by online video submission at school’s website
Daily schedule: Ballet technique, pointe/variations/pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary/jazz, choreography, Pilates/Gyrokinesis/men’s weight training, wellness program, dance history
Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeeballetschool.org
Company affiliation: Milwaukee Ballet
Size: Up to 15 students per level
Age range: 3–18 and open adult classes
Technique: Aesthetic of Milwaukee Ballet
Performance opportunities: Full-school student showcase, audition opportunities for student cast of Milwaukee Ballet productions
Tuition: $750–$3,500
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Joffrey Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Auditions: Placement by age for young children; placement class for students with previous experience
Daily schedule: Technique, pointe, character, modern, Pilates and jazz
Additional opportunities: Milwaukee Ballet II
Minnesota Dance Theatre & School
Minneapolis, MN
mndance.org/school
Company affiliation: Minnesota Dance Theatre
Size: 10–20 per class
Age range: 8–20
Technique: Rooted in the classical Russian tradition
Performance opportunities: Nutcracker Fantasy, student showcase, company shows
Tuition: $1,200–$5,000
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Auditions: Audition classes in August (call 612.338.0627)
Daily schedule: Monday–Saturday, including technique, pointe, contemporary, conditioning, repertoire and variations
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Nashville Ballet, Professional Training Division
Nashville, TN
nashvilleballet.com/professional-training-division
Company affiliation: Nashville Ballet
Size: 25–30 students
Age range: 16–20
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: Nashville Ballet’s Nutcracker, school spring show, several workshop showings
Tuition: $2,500–$3,000 per semester
Room/board: None
Alumni: Nashville Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet West
Auditions: By appointment only or through summer intensive audition tour
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:15 am–4 pm. Classes include technique, pointe, variations, partnering, contemporary, floor barre, conditioning, cardio, yoga and Nashville Ballet repertoire, as well as supplementary education in nutrition and resumé building.
Additional opportunities: Nashville Ballet 2
THE New Ballet School
San Jose, CA
newballetschool.org
Size: 150 students
Age range: 8–22
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: The San Jose Nutcracker, spring classical full-length, Studio Company rep program, outreach and community events
Tuition: $1,825–$5,000+ per year, summer intensive excluded. Financial aid, stipends and scholarships available.
Room/board: Dorms available for summer intensive
Alumni: Ballet Tucson, Minnesota Ballet, BalletMet
Auditions: Year-round in class or by DVD. Call 408.352.5616 or email school@newballetschool.org to schedule.
Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, contemporary, partnering, men’s, character, variations and modern.
Additional opportunities: Studio Company
New Jersey School of Ballet
Livingston, Somerville and Morristown, NJ
njschoolofballet.com
Company affiliation: New Jersey Ballet
Size: Approx. 20 students (junior company)
Age range: 15–18
Technique: Classical, with an emphasis on placement
Performance opportunities: New Jersey Ballet professional productions, workshop performances
Tuition: TBA
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: New Jersey Ballet, national companies, Broadway
Auditions: Required
Daily schedule: 12–25 hours per week in technique, pointe, variations, partnering, character and jazz
Next Generation Ballet at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Tampa, FL
patelconservatory.org
Size: 40 students, 15 per class
Age range: 12–19
Technique: American
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring full-length, a contemporary performance
Tuition: $3,950
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Ballet West, Boston Ballet, Hamburg Ballet
Auditions: Call 813.222.1263 to schedule
Daily schedule: Classes include technique, partnering, pointe, stretch, variations, tap, contemporary and men’s.
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Winston-Salem, NC
uncsa.edu/dance
Size: 100 students
Age range: Grades 9–12, ballet major; grades 10–12, contemporary major
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Mixed programs of ballet and contemporary works, The Nutcracker
Tuition: $12,071 out-of-state; no billable cost for in-state
Room/board: $9,564 out-of-state, $2,500 in-state
Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Mark Morris Dance Group
Auditions: National tour, on campus, DVD
Daily schedule: 9th and 10th grades have technique at 8:30 am, followed by academics and lunch; dance classes, 3:45–6:15 pm. 11th and 12th grades have academics 8–10 am; ballet and pointe, variations or men’s class, 10:20 am–12:50 pm; then lunch and academics; dance classes or rehearsal, 3:45–6:15 pm;
rehearsals, 7:15–9:15 pm. Classes in pointe, variations, men’s, character, mime, ballet and contemporary partnering, contemporary, repertoire, acting, Pilates and dance composition.
The Nutmeg Conservatory for the Arts
Torrington, CT
nutmegconservatory.org
Size: 60 students, 15–25 per class
Age range: 13–21
Technique: Vaganova, with contemporary influence
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring and summer seasons
Tuition: $4,120–$7,210 for day programs
Room/board: See website for details
Alumni: Boston Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Louisville Ballet
Auditions: In class, national tour, DVD
Daily schedule: Morning academics for high-school-age students. Pre-class stretching, technique, men’s, pointe and partnering in afternoon. Repertoire in evening. Weekly modern classes.
The School of Oregon Ballet Theatre
Portland, OR
school.obt.org
Company affiliation: Oregon Ballet Theatre
Size: 12 students
Age range: Late teens–21
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: With OBT and OBT2, annual school show, outreach
Tuition: $3,900
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: OBT, San Francisco Ballet, NYCB
Auditions: Students are selected from summer intensive
Daily schedule: Technique, pointe, men’s, repertoire, variations, strength & conditioning, pas de deux, rehearsals, flexibility
Additional opportunities: OBT2
Orlando Ballet School
Orlando, FL
orlandoballetschool.org
Company affiliation: Orlando Ballet
Size: 600 students, 10–25 per class
Age range: 7–21
Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: With Orlando Ballet, spring showcase
Tuition: $1,300–$4,750
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ABT, Boston Ballet, NYCB
Auditions: In class, audition tour or by video
Daily schedule: Up to Monday–
Friday, 10 am–6 pm, and Saturday, 9 am–3 pm, with built-in study time for academics
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Orlando Ballet II
Pacific Northwest Ballet School
Seattle, WA
pnb.org/pnbschool
Company affiliation: Pacific Northwest Ballet
Size: 40 students, 15–18 per class
Age range: 17–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: With PNB, school show, showcase of work by PNB dancers
Tuition: $8,770
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: PNB, Ballet West, Los Angeles Ballet
Auditions: Participation in summer course is mandatory
Daily schedule: Classes Monday–Saturday: Technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s class, choreography, variations, Pilates and modern
The School of Pennsylvania Ballet
Philadelphia, PA
paballet.org/school
Company affiliation: Pennsylvania Ballet
Size: 170 students
Age range: 18 months–21
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: Outreach, spring show and with Pennsylvania Ballet, including its production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Tuition: $1,200–$5,500
Room/board: For summer session only
Alumni: Pennsylvania Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet II, Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program
Auditions: General auditions throughout the year. If necessary, individual auditions can be organized by calling the school.
Daily schedule: 3–23.5 hours a week in ballet technique, pointe, partnering, men’s classes, variations, modern, stretching, nutrition, injury prevention and peak performance training
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Pennsylvania Ballet II
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School
Pittsburgh, PA
pbt.org
Company affiliation: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Size: 35 in high school program, 50+ in graduate program
Age range: 14–22
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: With PBT, spring performance, pre-professional showcase, community engagement
Tuition: $4,800–$6,600
Room/board: Dorms nearby for high school students; application required
Alumni: PBT, Ballet West, Royal Danish Ballet
Auditions: In person; audition tour in January/February; open audition in spring; DVD/video
Daily schedule: Part-time high school: Weekdays, 3–6 pm; Saturday, 9 am–1 pm. Full-time high school: Weekdays, 8–9:30 am and 3–6 pm; Saturdays, 9 am–2 pm. Daily technique and pointe classes, Pilates, jazz, character, modern, pas de deux, variations or repertoire. Graduate program: Weekdays, 8 am–3 pm, with possible rehearsals with company; Saturdays, 9–11 am.
Princeton Ballet School’s Advanced Division
Princeton, NJ
Company affiliation: American Repertory Ballet
Size: 20–30 students
Age range: 14–18
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: ARB’s The Nutcracker, spring full-length ballet, ARB’s gala, community performances
Tuition: $5,110
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: ARB, NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Auditions: By appointment
Daily schedule: 3:30–5:30 pm weekdays. Includes ballet technique, pointe, variations, men’s class, partnering. Additional classes in theater dance, character, modern and Pilates available. Full day of classes and rehearsals on weekends.
Additional Opportunities: ARB Trainee Program
School of Richmond Ballet
Richmond, VA
richmondballet.com
Company affiliation: Richmond Ballet
Size: 700 students, 15–20 per class
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, The School of Richmond Ballet Ensembles, year-end showcase
Tuition: $4,200
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Richmond Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet
Auditions: Placement class
Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am–2:30 pm. Classes include technique, pointe, jazz, modern, character, pas de deux and variations.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Richmond Ballet II
The Rock School for Dance Education
Philadelphia, PA
therockschool.org
Size: 50–70 students, 14–22 per class
Age range: 12–21
Technique: Influenced by Vaganova, with Balanchine, ABT and Paris Opéra techniques
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring showcase, gala, events in Philadelphia, outreach
Tuition: $6,000; academics for grades 7–12, $10,500
Room/board: $20,250
Alumni: ABT, English National Ballet, NYCB
Auditions: In class, online video submission
Daily schedule: Monday–Saturday: Ballet, 10:30 am–12 pm, followed by pointe and variations (or men’s); rehearsal/coaching, 1:30–3 pm; ballet, 4–6 pm.
San Francisco Ballet School
San Francisco, CA
school.sfballet.org
Company affiliation: San Francisco Ballet
Size: 400 students; 10–16 per class
Age range: 8–18
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: With SFB, student showcase
Tuition: $3,100–$8,000
Room/board: At the SFBS residence, by invitation only
Alumni: SFB, English National Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet
Auditions: Open call in spring/fall (children); through the summer program (intermediate/advanced)
Daily schedule: Technique 6 days a week for advanced students; other classes include pointe, repertoire, pas de deux, contemporary dance, corps de ballet class, character dance, music, pantomime and conditioning.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Southland Ballet Academy
Fountain Valley and Irvine, CA
southlandballet.com
Company affiliation: Festival Ballet Theatre
Size: 600 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 3–adult
Technique: Vaganova-based
Performance opportunities: FBT’s full-length ballets and contemporary productions, student spring recital
Tuition: $840–$4,800 per year
Room/board: For summer programs
Alumni: ABT, Scottish Ballet, Houston Ballet
Auditions: Placement auditions required
Daily schedule: Classes in technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s, Russian character, modern, stretch, Pilates, jazz and hip hop
The School at Steps Pre-Professional Program
New York, NY
stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps
Size: 100–150 students, 12–14 students per class
Age range: 7–18
Technique: Varied, influenced by ABT’s National Training Curriculum
Performance opportunities: 2 showcases (December and June)
Tuition: $2,895–$9,175
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Paris Opéra Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Washington Ballet
Auditions: Required, on site, by video, or summer program. Visit website.
Daily schedule: Classes increase by level and are offered 7 days per week, as well as performance, rehearsals and events in The Complete Dancer Series. Classes include ballet, pointe, variations, pas de deux, contemporary ballet, theater dance, jazz, Horton-based modern, Pilates and Stretch.
Steps on Broadway 2-Year Conservatory Program, Ballet/Contemporary Track
New York, NY
stepsnyc.com
Size: 20
Age range: 17–24
Technique: Varied, includes ballet, contemporary ballet and contemporary
Performance opportunities: Showcases, performance labs, local dance events
Tuition: $10,000–$11,500 per year, scholarships available
Room/board: Various housing services available
Alumni: Janis Brenner & Dancers, Pippin national tour
Auditions: On-site and international auditions available. Contact mindy@stepsnyc.com.
Daily schedule: 15–18 classes per week, plus rehearsals
Texas Ballet Theater, Professional Division
Fort Worth, TX
texasballettheater.org/schools/
Company affiliation: Texas Ballet Theater
Size: 12–16 dancers
Age range: 16–21
Technique: Classical and contemporary ballet
Performance opportunities: With TBT school, TBT company, community engagements
Tuition: $5,000 (merit scholarships & financial aid available)
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: TBT, BalletMet, Kansas City Ballet
Auditions: Required, in person or by video; summer intensive recommended
Daily schedule: Daytime ballet, pointe, variations and/or rehearsals 5 days a week; optional additional classes on evenings and weekends
Additional opportunities: Traineeship
Tulsa Ballet center for dance education
Tulsa, OK
tulsaballet.org
Company affiliation: Tulsa Ballet
Size: 98 students
Age range: 9–18
Technique: Vaganova
Performance opportunities: Winter demonstration, spring showcase, with Tulsa Ballet
Tuition: $165–$420 per month
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Tulsa Ballet
Auditions: Call school at 918.712.LEAP to schedule
Daily schedule: 4–15.5 hours per week in ballet, jazz, pointe, character, variations, repertoire and contemporary
Additional opportunities: Tulsa Ballet II
Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York
New York, NY
vkdcny.com
Size: 40 students, less than 15 per class
Age range: 6–20
Technique: Russian (Vaganova), with Balanchine influence
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring gala and Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition
Tuition: $1,000–$9,300
Room/board: Not offered
Alumni: Boston Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet
Auditions: In class (email vkdcny@gmail.com)
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet technique, pointe, contemporary, Russian gymnastics, character and rehearsal time. Private coaching available.
Walnut Hill School for the Arts
Natick, MA
walnuthillarts.org
Company affiliation: Master classes and choreography collaborations with Ballet Austin
Size: 55–65 students
Age range: 13–18
Technique: Classical
Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring repertoire, student choreography
Tuition: Boarding, $57,880; day student, $43,680
Room/board: Boarding and day options
Alumni: Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet
Auditions: Fall/spring open auditions, national tour or digital submission
Daily schedule: Academics, 8 am–2 pm; technique, 2:15–4 pm; pointe and variations or men’s class, 4–4:45 pm; modern, Pilates, pas de deux, basic partnering principles, jazz or TRX suspension training, 4:45–6 pm. Additional electives in choreography, pedagogy, advanced modern and dance on film.
Additional opportunities: Ballet Austin’s Butler Fellowship Program
The Washington School of Ballet
Washington, DC
washingtonballet.org
Company affiliation: The Washington Ballet
Size: 30 students
Age range: 14–19
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: With TWB, fall and winter showcase, spring show
Tuition: $6,105
Room/board: Shared apartments within walking distance, approx. $650
Alumni: ABT, Boston Ballet, TWB
Auditions: By video link, open auditions or in class
Daily schedule: 3 pm, technique, followed by variations, pointe or pas de deux, men’s classes and rehearsals until 7:30 pm. Contemporary, modern, character and Pilates are also offered.
Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Studio Company
CANADA
School of Alberta Ballet
Calgary and Edmonton, AB, Canada
schoolofalbertaballet.com
Company affiliation: Alberta Ballet
Size: 130 in Professional Division, 550 in Open Division (recreational levels)
Age range: Professional Division, 10+; Open Division, preschool–adult
Technique: Proprietary curriculum based on Vaganova and Cecchetti
Performance opportunities: With Alberta Ballet, 4 school performances per year, community outreach across Alberta
Tuition: CAD$15,700–$37,500 in the Professional Division; ranges according to residence options and whether students are Canadian or international. Scholarships available.
Room/board: Residence accommodations available for Professional Division students.
Alumni: Alberta Ballet, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, San Francisco Ballet
Auditions: International audition tour (Canada, U.S., Japan) held annually; video auditions accepted.
Daily schedule: 5 days per week. Classes include ballet, contemporary, pas de deux, character, men’s, pointe, variations and repertoire, and a fully accredited private academic program.
Additional opportunities: Alberta Ballet II
Canada’s National Ballet School
Toronto, ON, Canada
nbs-enb.ca
Size: 160 students, 10–12 students per daily ballet class
Age range: 10–19; grades 6–12 plus NBS’ Post-Secondary Program
Technique: NBS’ own curriculum (a mix of Vaganova and Cecchetti)
Performance opportunities: Approx. 10 per year in NBS’ on-site theater; approx. 20 in National Ballet of Canada’s The Nutcracker; 5 special projects per year.
Tuition: Grades 6–8: CAD$15,750 (Canadian citizens), CAD$29,900 (international students); grades 9–12: CAD$16,000 (Canadian citizens), CAD$30,250 (international students). Post-Secondary Program: CAD$14,230 (Canadian citizens), CAD$25,850 (international students)
Room/board: CAD$17,850
Alumni: The Royal Ballet, NYCB, National Ballet of Canada
Auditions: 2 stages: First-stage auditions are in person or by video; students who successfully complete stage 1 are invited for 4 weeks in July for summer school.
Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, pointe, classical variations, supported adage, pas de deux, modern, improvisation, drama and expression, character, creative dance, anatomy and body conditioning. Post-Secondary Program: 6–8 hours daily training. Grades 11 & 12: 5.5 hours daily training and 4 hours daily academic classes. Grades 6–10: 3.5 hours daily training and 5.5 hours daily academic classes.
CANADA’S ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET SCHOOL
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
rwb.org/school
Company affiliation: Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet
Size: 100 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 10+
Technique: Based on Russian system
Performance opportunities: Touring experiences, full-length RWB Company productions, choreographic competition & performance, year-end performances & community events
Tuition: Contact the school, 204.957.3467 or school@rwb.org
Room/board: Full-time residence
Alumni: RWB, National Ballet of Canada, Stuttgart Ballet
Auditions: Audition tour & video
Daily schedule: 6 days per week. Integrated academic and dance program. 3–6 hours of dance per day, depending on level. Classes include classical ballet, pointe, pas de deux, variations, repertoire, modern, improvisation, choreography, conditioning, historical dance and character.
Additional opportunities: Aspirant Program
Goh Ballet Academy
Vancouver, BC, Canada
gohballet.com
Size: 50 students, 15–20 per class
Age range: 12–19+
Technique: Vaganova-based
Performance opportunities: International & local tours, Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker, spring showcase
Tuition: Rates not currently available
Room/board: Homestay program
Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, ABT
Auditions: Private, open (see website for dates) and DVD
Daily schedule: 4–8 hours a day in technique, pointe, men’s work, variations, pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary, jazz and stylistic dance, as well as body conditioning and stretching and nutrition.
Additional opportunities: Goh Ballet Youth Company
L’école Supérieure de Ballet du Québec
Montreal, QC, Canada
esbq.ca
Size: 135 students, 10–15 per class
Age range: 10–20
Technique: Varied
Performance opportunities: Annual school show, one-on-one final assessment, Christmas show
Tuition: CAD$2,725
Room/board: Dorms available
Alumni: Nederlands Dans Theater, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal
Auditions: In our studios or by video; must attend summer session
Daily schedule: Classes in pointe, variations, repertoire, pas de deux, character dance, contemporary, dance history and anatomy