2017 Pre-Professional Resource Guide

If you’re thinking about enrolling in a more serious ballet program, you probably have questions. What classes are offered? Where have alumni danced? How much will it cost? We’ve gathered details on more than 70 pre-professional programs throughout the U.S. and Canada so you can choose the school that’s right for you. Compiled by Maya Barad

Alonzo King LINES Ballet Training Program

San Francisco, CA

training.linesballet.org

Company affiliation: Not a direct feeder into Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Size: 36 students

Age range: 17–24

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: Semester showcases, student choreography showings, community outreach

Tuition: $10,050

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Hubbard Street 2, Hofesh Shechter Company

Auditions: In person in San Francisco, audition tour or online video footage

Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s, modern, improvisation, classical & contemporary partnering, LINES repertoire, Alexander Technique, Horton, Gyrotonic, dance history and anatomy. Average 35 hours per week.

School of American Ballet

New York, NY

sab.org

Company affiliation: New York City Ballet

Size: 540 students

Age range: 6–18

Technique: Balanchine

Performance opportunities: NYCB, spring workshop, lecture demonstrations, student choreography workshop, New York Choreographic Institute

Tuition: $3,105–$6,325 for 2016–17 Winter Term

Room/board: Residence hall available to intermediate and advanced students; $16,570 per year includes meal plan (2016–17 Winter Term rate)

Alumni: NYCB, San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Auditions: In spring (ages 6–10), open call in September (ages 11–18), or through summer program

Daily schedule: Classes include a 90-minute technique class, plus pointe, variations, adagio, music, character, ballroom, Pilates or weight training.

The american ballet theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School

New York, NY

abt.org

Company affiliation: American Ballet Theatre

Size: 75–80 in pre-professional

division, 25–30 per class

Age range: Children’s Division, 3–12; Pre-Professional Division, 12–18

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: Annual spring school performance, ABT’s fall and spring seasons

Tuition: TBD

Room/board: Limited

Alumni: ABT, Joffrey Ballet, The Royal Ballet

Auditions: By video or during summer intensive

Daily schedule: 5–6 days a week. Classes include ballet technique, partnering, pointe, classical variations, character, Pilates, modern and dance history, as well as performance rehearsals and wellness lectures.

Additional opportunities: Studio Company

The Art of Classical Ballet Professional Program

Pompano Beach, FL

theartofclassicalballet.org

Company affiliation: Florida Classical Ballet

Size: 2 classes of 15 students

Age range: 11–21

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: With FCB; 5–6 performances per year

Tuition: $1,475 per month

Room/board: School assists in finding residential arrangements

Alumni: BalletMet, Miami City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet

Auditions: By invitation. Email the school with resumé, pictures and video.

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 10 am–1:30 pm, 5–8:30 pm. Saturday, 12–3 pm. Classes include ballet, repertoire, pas de deux and modern.

Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education Conservatory Program

Atlanta, GA

centre.atlantaballet.com/pre-professional

Company affiliation: Atlanta Ballet

Size: 10–12 dancers per class

Age range: 16–20

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: Southeastern Regional Ballet Association, with Atlanta Ballet, spring concert

Tuition: $5,365 (plus registration & performance fees)

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Atlanta Ballet, NYCB, Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: 9:30 am–6:10 pm (afternoon rehearsal with Atlanta Ballet as needed). Classes include classical and contemporary ballet, pointe, adagio, modern, jazz, men’s, variations, pas de deux, dance history, Pilates and repertoire.

Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet’s

Conservatory

Fort Wayne, IN

fortwayneballet.org

Company affiliation: Fort Wayne Ballet

Size: 20–30

Age range: 14–18

Technique: Varied classical

Performance opportunities: Possibility of three main-stage productions

Tuition: Approx. $2,800 per year

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Ballet Arizona, Richmond Ballet

Auditions: Call 260.484.9646 to schedule

Daily schedule: Approx. 25 hours per week. Classes include ballet, pointe, partnering, jazz, modern, contemporary, tap, musical theater, Pilates, yoga and dance academics.

Ballet Academy East

New York, NY

balletacademyeast.com

Size: 200 students

Age range: 7–19

Technique: Syllabus created by artistic director Darla Hoover

Performance opportunities: Twice annually in February and May

Tuition: $3,000–$9,900 for the school year

Room/board: BAE apartment housing open to male students. Dorm housing available to male and female students one block from BAE at the DeHirsch Residence at 92nd Street Y.

Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Miami City Ballet

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, partnering, variations, stretch, modern, men’s class, men’s weight training and character.

School of Ballet Arizona Professional Program

Phoenix, AZ

balletaz.org/school

Company affiliation: Ballet Arizona

Size: 2 classes of 15 students

Age range: 15–20

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: With Ballet Arizona, outreach programs, 3 school performances per year

Tuition: $4,780–$5,930

Room/board: The school assists in residential arrangements.

Alumni: Ballet Arizona, Sacramento Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet

Auditions: By invitation only

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:30–8 pm; Saturday, 12–6 pm; additional company class and rehearsals as called by Ballet Arizona.

Additional opportunities: Studio Company

Ballet Austin Academy’s Upper School

Austin, TX

balletaustin.org

Company affiliation: Ballet Austin

Size: 90 students in Upper School (560 in entire academy)

Age range: 11–18

Technique: Influenced by Truman Finney and Marcia Dale Weary

Performance opportunities: Ballet Austin (larger classical productions), annual Upper School spring performance

Tuition: $2,890–$4,000

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Ballet Austin II, Dresden Semperoper Ballett, Boston Ballet

Auditions: Yes

Daily schedule: 1.75–3 hours per day, 4–6 days per week

Additional opportunities: Butler Fellowship Program (traineeship), Ballet Austin II

School of Ballet Chicago, Professional division

Chicago, IL

balletchicago.org

Size: 40–60 students

Age range: 13+

Technique: Balanchine-based

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring repertory, DanceVision (new choreography) and others

Tuition: $5,480–$7,600

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Carolina Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Suzanne Farrell Ballet

Auditions: Audition tour January/February, class audition by appointment, or by DVD

Daily schedule: For levels 6 & 7, each day includes a 90-minute ballet class followed by pointe or pas de deux for women, men’s technique or pas de deux for men. Friday–Sunday includes class plus 4–6 hours of rehearsal.

Additional opportunities: Ballet Chicago Studio Company

Ballet HispÁnico School of Dance

New York, NY

ballethispanico.org

Company affiliation: Ballet Hispánico

Size: 100 students, 20 per class

Age range: 7–23

Technique: Classical technique founded in Cuban methodology, a modern program that includes Afro-Cuban, Graham- and Limón-based techniques, and flamenco and Spanish dance forms.

Performance opportunities: Ballet Hispánico Gala, pre-professional winter showcase, school recital, Ballet Hispánico Company New York season at the Apollo Theater

Tuition: $2,000–$4,500

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company

Auditions: Required, usually in the summer

Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, Spanish dance, modern (Limón and Graham), flamenco, pointe, improvisation, repertoire and partnering.

Additional opportunities: BHdos

BalletMet

Columbus, OH

balletmet.org/academy

Company affiliation: BalletMet

Size: 20–25 students

Age range: 16–21

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: With BalletMet (at artistic staff’s discretion), lecture demonstrations with BalletMet 2, 2 performance ensemble shows, spring show

Tuition: TBD

Room/board: School recommends locations

Alumni: Hamburg Ballet, Houston Ballet, BalletMet

Auditions: During the summer intensive tour and by invitation

Daily schedule: Monday, 1–6 pm; Tuesday–Thursday, 9:15 am–6 pm; Friday, 9:15 am–5 pm; Saturday, 2–5 pm. Additional classes and rehearsals as called by BalletMet artistic staff.

Additional opportunities: BalletMet 2, traineeship

BALLET THEATRE OF MARYLAND SCHOOL’s pre-professional program

Annapolis, MD

balletmaryland.org

Company affiliation: Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Size: 8–12 students

Age range: 13–16

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: 3 company productions per season, classical and contemporary work for BTM’s annual school show

Tuition: Approx. $7,000 per year, includes summer intensive

Room/board: With host families, about $200 per week

Alumni: BTM, Joffrey Ballet, Ballet West

Auditions: January–March by appointment; open auditions in March

Daily schedule: Classes 5–6 days per week include technique, variations, partnering, modern and jazz. Approx. 8–9 hours of

rehearsals per week.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Ballet West Academy Professional Training Division

Salt Lake City, UT

balletwest.org

Company affiliation: Ballet West

Size: 40–70 students over 3 levels

Age range: 14–22

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: Student roles within company, academy spring performance, trainee showcase, education & outreach (trainee level)

Tuition: $6,000 (August–May)

Room/board: Assistance in securing educational and housing opportunities

Alumni: Ballet West, NYCB, Houston Ballet II

Auditions: Annually, in June; videos accepted.

Daily schedule: Ballet technique, auxiliary class (including pointe, variations, conditioning, stretch, jazz, contemporary, pas de deux, seminar), repertoire, potential rehearsals with Ballet West and Ballet West II

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Ballet West II

Boston Ballet School

Boston, MA

bostonballet.org

Company affiliation: Boston Ballet

Size: 12–20 students per class

Age range: 13–19

Technique: Designed to support Boston Ballet’s repertoire

Performance opportunities: The school’s annual Next Generation graduation performance, participation in select Boston Ballet productions

Tuition: $5,700–$7,000, financial aid and merit scholarships available

Room/board: Housing and academic support available

Alumni: Boston Ballet, The Royal Ballet, NYCB

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: 20–24 hours a week, including technique, pointe/variations, pas de deux, men’s work/variations, body conditioning, character, modern and Pilates.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Boston Ballet II

Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Professional Training Program

Cary, NC

caryballet.com

Size: 22–25 dancers

Age range: 11–21

Technique: Varied, including Vaganova, Balanchine and Cuban

Performance opportunities: Pre-professional Cary Ballet Company; UNCSA Festival; competitions (YAGP, American Dance Competition, World Ballet Competition and others) by invitation from director

Tuition: $5,000 per year

Room/board: Housing at a nearby facility for selected students, $10,000

Alumni: N/A (new program)

Auditions: Required and offered throughout the year. Please email to schedule. Videos also accepted. 2017–18 school year audition at Cary Ballet Conservatory Studios, April 22, 2–4 pm.

Daily schedule: Daily technique classes, plus pointe/variation, jazz, contemporary, stretch/conditioning/Pilates, repertoire, choreography and partnering. 5–6 hours of training daily on weekdays and 5 hours on Saturday.

Additional opportunities: Cary Ballet Company

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

Carlisle, PA

cpyb.org

Size: 140 in pre-professional division, 15–20 per class

Age range: 10–22

Technique: Syllabus by Marcia Dale Weary

Performance opportunities: Classical and contemporary in the fall, winter, spring and in June; George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tuition: $230–$345 per month

Room/board: Not offered during academic year

Alumni: NYCB, Boston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Auditions: Placement class. Prior attendance to CPYB’s summer program is encouraged.

Daily schedule: 20 classes per week minimum, Monday–Saturday. Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s, variations and pas de deux.

Charlotte Ballet Academy, Pre-professional Division

Charlotte, NC

charlotteballet.org

Company affiliation: Charlotte Ballet

Size: 24 students

Age range: 15–21

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: Repertory Ensemble, SERBA/RDA festival, with the academy and Charlotte Ballet

Tuition: $6,332

Room/board: Not provided. Charlotte Ballet can assist in finding accommodations.

Alumni: National Ballet of Canada, NYCB, San Francisco Ballet

Auditions: Charlotte Ballet national audition tour, video auditions through August

Daily schedule: 1–2 morning classes, 2 evening classes, as well as rehearsals. Classes in ballet technique, pointe, contemporary ballet, composition, jazz, modern, variations and pas de deux.

Additional opportunities: Charlotte Ballet II

Cincinnati Ballet’s Otto M. Budig Academy

Cincinnati, OH

cballet.org/academy

Company affiliation: Cincinnati Ballet

Size: 200 students, 10–22 per class

Age range: 8–22

Technique: Vaganova-based

Performance opportunities: Spring production, company shows, outreach

Tuition: $1,124–$5,166

Room/board: Not offered for academic year

Alumni: Cincinnati Ballet, The Royal Ballet, Houston Ballet

Auditions: Placement class

Daily schedule: 15+ hours of ballet a week, with modern, jazz, conditioning, character, choreography composition, musical theater and contemporary electives available. Pas de deux once a week.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Cincinnati Ballet II

City Ballet School—San Francisco

San Francisco, CA

cityballetschool.org

Size: 20 students

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: Fall Classic, The Nutcracker, Spring Showcase

Tuition: $7,100

Room/board: Contact school

Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet

Auditions: Contact school to arrange

Daily schedule: 2-hour tech-nique, followed by an hour and a half of contemporary, pointe, partnering, variation, character, or stretch & strengthening

Colburn Dance Academy

Los Angeles, CA

colburnschool.edu/danceacademy

Size: 12–15 students

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Primarily Balanchine

Performance opportunities: 2–3 major events per year

Tuition: $6,300

Room/board: Limited availability, estimated $13,000

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet School’s Trainee Program, Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program

Auditions: Los Angeles and regional auditions in the spring. Videos accepted year-round and considered in the spring.

Daily schedule: 2–3 classes per day in ballet technique, pointe/variations/men’s, pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary, untapped, street, Pilates, strength training, drama, music, art, ballet history and wellness

Colorado Ballet Pre-professional Program

Denver, CO

coloradoballet.org/preprofessional

Company affiliation: Colorado Ballet

Size: 15 students per class

Age range: 14–21

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: 2 with Colorado Ballet Academy, 6 special events, possible participation in 2 Colorado Ballet productions, including The Nutcracker

Tuition: $7,500

Room/board: Host families and apartment shares available

Alumni: Colorado Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Ballet West

Auditions: In person or through getacceptd.com

Daily schedule: 26–30 hours per week. Classes include daily ballet technique, pointe, variations, pas de deux, character, modern, new choreography, art and dance aesthetics, nutrition, Pilates and Gyrokinesis.

Additional opportunities: Studio Company

Dance Theatre of Harlem school

New York, NY

dancetheatreofharlem.org

Company affiliation: Dance Theatre of Harlem

Size: Approx. 175 students

Age range: 8–24

Technique: Classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet, as well as contemporary and modern (Graham- and Horton-based)

Performance opportunities: DTH’s Sunday Matinee series, community events and collaborations, school-time lecture demonstrations and outreach, spring and holiday performances

Tuition: $3,000–$4,600 per year (depending on level)

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: NYCB, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Austin

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: Classes include ballet technique, pointe, men’s, variations, stretch and strength, modern, contemporary, West African, hip hop and jazz.

Ellison Ballet—Professional Training Program

New York, NY

ellisonballet.org

Size: 30–44 dancers

Age range: 12–19

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: 2 shows in winter, 2 in spring; others possible

Tuition: TBD

Room/board: Ellison Ballet dorms/residence

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet, Dutch National Ballet

Auditions: See website

Daily schedule: 4–6 hours per day in classical technique, pointe, variations, pas de deux and workshops

French Academie of Ballet

New York, NY

frenchacademieofballet.org

Size: 35 students

Age range: 9–21

Technique: Based on French school

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring show, festivals in the tristate area

Tuition: $8,000 for full program (6 days of classes per week)

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Alberta Ballet, Carolina Ballet, Colorado Ballet

Auditions: Through summer intensive, open call in August, or in class

Daily schedule: All classes are in the afternoon, 6 days a week. Flexible scheduling for younger students. Classes include technique, modern, variations, men’s, partnering and repertoire.

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet

Brooklyn, NY

gelseykirklandacademy.org

Company affiliation: Gelsey Kirkland Ballet

Size: 100 students, 12–17 per level

Age range: 12–23

Technique: Russian and Danish

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, midwinter repertoire and spring full-length

Tuition: $13,700

Room/board: East Third Street housing and student apartment housing

Alumni: Hong Kong Ballet, ABT, Texas Ballet Theater

Auditions: National tour in January, in class by appointment, or DVD

Daily schedule: Classes include classical technique, pointe, variations, men’s, pas de deux, repertoire, core dynamics, character, drama & mime, stretch and music.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

The Harid Conservatory

Boca Raton, FL

harid.edu

Size: 45–50 students

Age range: 14–18

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: 2 series annually

Tuition: No tuition for dance training; $15,000 for room/board, dance clothing and supplies. Financial aid available.

Room/board: Provided

Alumni: ABT, Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet

Auditions: National tour in January

Daily schedule: Academics in morning, dance and related studies in afternoon. Classes include men’s and women’s ballet technique, pointe, variations, partnering, repertoire, modern, character, Spanish, jazz, Pilates, pedagogy, music, dance history, music history, nutrition and kinesiology.

Hawaii State Ballet

Honolulu, HI

hawaiistateballet.com

Size: 130 students

Age range: 14–18

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: Annual recital, The Nutcracker, monthly public performances

Tuition: $175–$450 per month

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet

Auditions: In class or by DVD

Daily schedule: 6 days a week in technique, Pilates, modern. Rehearsal 3–4 times per week.

Additional opportunities: Hawaii State Ballet Junior Company

Houston Ballet Academy

Houston, TX

houstonballet.org

Company affiliation: Houston Ballet

Size: Approx. 20 students per class

Age range: 3–20

Technique: Classical and contemporary

Performance opportunities: Houston Ballet II regional and international touring, Houston Ballet Youth Dancers, annual academy showcase, education and community engagement, company productions.

Tuition: $1,000–$8,165

Room/board: Coed Center for Dance dorm, $850 per month

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Hamburg Ballet, National Ballet of Canada

Auditions: Refer to website

Daily schedule: Dependent on placement in the academy. Classes are offered Monday–Saturday and include technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s technique, modern, contemporary, character, jazz, Pilates, exercise corrective classes, body conditioning, variations and repertory, in addition to rehearsals.

Additional opportunities: Houston Ballet II

Idyllwild Arts Academy

Idyllwild, CA

idyllwildarts.org

Size: 30–38 dance majors

Age range: 14–19

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: 2 productions, student choreography concert, collaborations with local groups, opportunity to audition for Inland Pacific Ballet’s Nutcracker

Tuition: $53,600 (with room/board) or $35,900 (day students). Financial aid and scholarships available

Room/board: Dorms available

Alumni: BalletMet, Hamburg Ballet, Rasta Thomas’ Bad Boys of Dance

Auditions: In class, national tour, DVD

Daily schedule: Academics in morning. Students take ballet every day, alternate jazz or modern; then pointe, pas de deux, dance history, men’s or composition. Rehearsals 7:30–9 pm. Students also take tap, dance conditioning, music, anatomy and kinesiology.

Interlochen Arts Academy

Interlochen, MI

academy.interlochen.org

Size: 40 students, 10–14 per class

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: 3 concerts, off-campus touring, interdepartmental collaborations, senior concert

Tuition: $57,200 (with board) or $36,000 (day students)

Room/board: Dorms on campus

Alumni: Alonzo King LINES Ballet, The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Auditions: In class, national tour, by DVD or online link

Daily schedule: College preparatory academics in morning, dance classes and rehearsal in afternoon. Classes include technique, pointe, men’s, pas de deux, contemporary, somatics, composition, yoga, and dance history and terminology.

Joffrey Academy of Dance

Chicago, IL

joffrey.org

Company affiliation: The Joffrey Ballet

Size: 70 students, 12–18 per class

Age range: 9–18+

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: Fall program, spring story ballet, The Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker, spring gala

Tuition: $4,800–$7,800

Room/board: Recommended housing nearby in shared rental apartments

Alumni: The Joffrey Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballett, ABT

Auditions: In class or by video (contact reception@joffrey.org)

Daily schedule: Varies by level. Classes include ballet, pointe, men’s technique, partnering, character, modern, jazz and Pilates.

Additional opportunities:

Traineeship, Studio Company

Joffrey Ballet School

New York, NY

joffreyballetschool.com

Size: 300 students

Age range: 13–25

Technique: Joffrey technique

Performance opportunities: Student choreography workshop, The Nutcracker, spring show

Tuition: $14,599 for U.S. students; $16,499 for international students

Room/board: $13,000–$18,000

Alumni: ABT, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet

Auditions: In class (email ncole@joffreyballetschool.com), audition tour, DVD or online link

Daily schedule: 9 am–6 pm, with classes in ballet, partnering, pointe, contemporary, variations, yoga, stretch and mentoring

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Kansas City Ballet School

Kansas City, MO

kcballet.org/school

Company affiliation: Kansas City Ballet

Size: 600 students; 12–25 per class

Age range: 3–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: With the school, KCB and Kansas City Youth Ballet, Youth America Grand Prix, community outreach

Tuition: $600–$5,000 per year

Room/board: N/A

Alumni: NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet, KCB

Auditions: Placement class required

Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, variations, men’s, partnering, character, modern, jazz, contemporary, conditioning, seminars

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, KCB II

Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington, DC

Washington, DC

kabdc.org

Size: 90 students

Age range: 11–18 and a pre-professional program for post–high-school students

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: Winter and spring series, other events

Tuition: $19,000 (artistic), $13,800 (academic), $15,000 (resident), $6,600 (pre-professional studies)

Room/board: Dorms available with 24/7 residential program

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, The National Ballet of Canada

Auditions: Ongoing full-time program auditions via summer intensive tour and video link submissions

Daily schedule: Ballet technique, repertoire, character, jazz, modern, floor barre, pas de deux, historical court dance, history of ballet. Fully accredited in-house academic program.

Koltun Ballet Academy

Watertown, MA

koltunballetboston.com

Size: 70 students, 10–15 per class

Age range: 3–20

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: Russian Nutcracker in December, Winter Dream in February, year-end performance in June

Tuition: $1,000–$8,500

Room/board: School assists in finding housing

Alumni: Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Boston Ballet II

Auditions: In person or by video

Daily schedule: Stretching, classical ballet technique, pointe, classical repertoire, pas de deux and modern, 11 am–2 pm and 4–8 pm

Louisville Ballet school

Louisville, KY

louisvilleballet.org/danceschool

Company affiliation: Louisville Ballet

Size: 20–40 students

Age range: 11–22

Technique: Classical ballet, jazz and modern

Performance opportunities: Louisville Ballet Youth Ensemble (fall and spring), RDA/SERBA festival, Louisville Ballet School spring showcase

Tuition: LBYE dancers pay $300 membership dues in addition to student tuition.

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Colorado Ballet

Auditions: Placement class (plus, current students may audition for the LBYE annually)

Daily schedule: Afternoon and evening classes and rehearsals (Monday–Friday), morning and afternoon classes and rehearsals (Saturday). Classes include ballet, pointe, variations and electives (tap, modern, jazz or flamenco).

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Manhattan Youth Ballet

New York, NY

manhattanyouthballet.org

Size: 100 students, 15–20 per class

Age range: 8–22

Technique: European classical

Performance opportunities: The Knickerbocker Suite, spring show, year-end gala, lecture demonstrations

Tuition: $1,995–$6,425

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ABT, NYCB, San Francisco Ballet

Auditions: Open call in September; in class, private and DVD options available

Daily schedule: Technique followed by pointe, Pilates, pas de deux, character, modern or men’s (Monday–Saturday). Guest classes, physical therapy workshops and special events.

Maple Conservatory of Dance

Irvine, CA

mapleconservatory.com

Size: 180 students, 10–15 per class

Age range: 12–20

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: Pre-professional company shows, The Nutcracker, spring full-length, student showcase, guest performances

Tuition: $1,500–$5,200

Room/board: School assists in finding nearby room rentals.

Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, Royal New Zealand Ballet

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: Technique followed by pointe, variations, pas de deux, men’s class, character, modern, jazz or conditioning. Additional workshops in

Alexander Technique, Horton, acting, jazz, improvisation, choreography, music, dance-injury prevention, nutrition, audition and performance techniques.

Additional opportunities: Maple Youth Ballet

Maryland Youth Ballet

Silver Spring, MD

marylandyouthballet.org

Size: 10–20 per class

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring concert, year-end show, 2 or 3 additional shows for Studio Company

Tuition: $5,700–$6,000

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ABT, San Francisco Ballet, NYCB

Auditions: In class (call 301.608.2232), DVD or online link

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday: Technique, pointe, pas de deux, modern, jazz, variations, stretch. Saturday and Sunday rehearsals.

Additional opportunities: Studio Company

Master Ballet Academy

Scottsdale, AZ

masterballetacademy.com

Company affiliation: Phoenix Ballet

Size: 2 levels (usually 15 per level)

Age range: 10–12 (intermediate), 13+ (advanced)

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: At least 4 series with Phoenix Ballet (plus 3 series in Sedona), international festivals, guest performances, international ballet competitions

Tuition: $450–$800 monthly

Room/board: With host families

Alumni: ABT, Menlowe Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre

Auditions: By video no later than August 15. Live auditions in June.

Daily schedule: Minimum 30 hours a week, plus rehearsals on weekends. Classes include technique, pointe, variations, men’s, partnering, repertoire, stretching, modern, neoclassical (contemporary work on pointe with partners).



Metropolitan Ballet Academy

Jenkintown, PA

metropolitanballetacademy.com

Size: 400 students

Age range: 3–18 (pre-professional program, 12–18)

Technique: Vaganova-based, with aspects of Cecchetti, Bournonville and Balanchine

Performance opportunities: 4 productions annually and outreach

Tuition: $2,080–$3,295

Room/board: Host families available and summer campus housing

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, Colorado Ballet

Auditions: In class or by DVD

Daily schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 4:45–8:30 pm; Saturday, 2:30–6:30 pm. Classes include technique, twice-weekly men’s, pointe, repertoire/variations, pas de deux, modern and rehearsal. Additional early afternoon class and private instruction available.

Additional opportunities: Metropolitan Ballet Company

Miami City Ballet School

Miami Beach, FL

miamicityballet.org/school

Company affiliation: Miami City Ballet

Size: 40 in pre-professional division; 20 per class

Age range: 14–18

Technique: Classical and neoclassical

Performance opportunities: With MCB, MCB School Ensemble, student workshop and choreography, outreach

Tuition: $5,800–$6,000

Room/board: Upon request

Alumni: MCB, ABT, Royal Danish Ballet

Auditions: Audition tour, in class or by online video submission at school’s website

Daily schedule: Ballet technique, pointe/variations/pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary/jazz, choreography, Pilates/Gyrokinesis/men’s weight training, wellness program, dance history

Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy

Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeeballetschool.org

Company affiliation: Milwaukee Ballet

Size: Up to 15 students per level

Age range: 3–18 and open adult classes

Technique: Aesthetic of Milwaukee Ballet

Performance opportunities: Full-school student showcase, audition opportunities for student cast of Milwaukee Ballet productions

Tuition: $750–$3,500

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Joffrey Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Auditions: Placement by age for young children; placement class for students with previous experience

Daily schedule: Technique, pointe, character, modern, Pilates and jazz

Additional opportunities: Milwaukee Ballet II

Minnesota Dance Theatre & School

Minneapolis, MN

mndance.org/school

Company affiliation: Minnesota Dance Theatre

Size: 10–20 per class

Age range: 8–20

Technique: Rooted in the classical Russian tradition

Performance opportunities: Nutcracker Fantasy, student showcase, company shows

Tuition: $1,200–$5,000

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Auditions: Audition classes in August (call 612.338.0627)

Daily schedule: Monday–Saturday, including technique, pointe, contemporary, conditioning, repertoire and variations

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Nashville Ballet, Professional Training Division

Nashville, TN

nashvilleballet.com/professional-training-division

Company affiliation: Nashville Ballet

Size: 25–30 students

Age range: 16–20

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: Nashville Ballet’s Nutcracker, school spring show, several workshop showings

Tuition: $2,500–$3,000 per semester

Room/board: None

Alumni: Nashville Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet West

Auditions: By appointment only or through summer intensive audition tour

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:15 am–4 pm. Classes include technique, pointe, variations, partnering, contemporary, floor barre, conditioning, cardio, yoga and Nashville Ballet repertoire, as well as supplementary education in nutrition and resumé building.

Additional opportunities: Nashville Ballet 2

THE New Ballet School

San Jose, CA

newballetschool.org

Size: 150 students

Age range: 8–22

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: The San Jose Nutcracker, spring classical full-length, Studio Company rep program, outreach and community events

Tuition: $1,825–$5,000+ per year, summer intensive excluded. Financial aid, stipends and scholarships available.

Room/board: Dorms available for summer intensive

Alumni: Ballet Tucson, Minnesota Ballet, BalletMet

Auditions: Year-round in class or by DVD. Call 408.352.5616 or email school@newballetschool.org to schedule.

Daily schedule: Classes include technique, pointe, contemporary, partnering, men’s, character, variations and modern.

Additional opportunities: Studio Company

New Jersey School of Ballet

Livingston, Somerville and Morristown, NJ

njschoolofballet.com

Company affiliation: New Jersey Ballet

Size: Approx. 20 students (junior company)

Age range: 15–18

Technique: Classical, with an emphasis on placement

Performance opportunities: New Jersey Ballet professional productions, workshop performances

Tuition: TBA

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: New Jersey Ballet, national companies, Broadway

Auditions: Required

Daily schedule: 12–25 hours per week in technique, pointe, variations, partnering, character and jazz

Next Generation Ballet at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Tampa, FL

patelconservatory.org

Size: 40 students, 15 per class

Age range: 12–19

Technique: American

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring full-length, a contemporary performance

Tuition: $3,950

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Ballet West, Boston Ballet, Hamburg Ballet

Auditions: Call 813.222.1263 to schedule

Daily schedule: Classes include technique, partnering, pointe, stretch, variations, tap, contemporary and men’s.

University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Winston-Salem, NC

uncsa.edu/dance

Size: 100 students

Age range: Grades 9–12, ballet major; grades 10–12, contemporary major

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: Mixed programs of ballet and contemporary works, The Nutcracker

Tuition: $12,071 out-of-state; no billable cost for in-state

Room/board: $9,564 out-of-state, $2,500 in-state

Alumni: ABT, NYCB, Mark Morris Dance Group

Auditions: National tour, on campus, DVD

Daily schedule: 9th and 10th grades have technique at 8:30 am, followed by academics and lunch; dance classes, 3:45–6:15 pm. 11th and 12th grades have academics 8–10 am; ballet and pointe, variations or men’s class, 10:20 am–12:50 pm; then lunch and academics; dance classes or rehearsal, 3:45–6:15 pm;

rehearsals, 7:15–9:15 pm. Classes in pointe, variations, men’s, character, mime, ballet and contemporary partnering, contemporary, repertoire, acting, Pilates and dance composition.

The Nutmeg Conservatory for the Arts

Torrington, CT

nutmegconservatory.org

Size: 60 students, 15–25 per class

Age range: 13–21

Technique: Vaganova, with contemporary influence

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring and summer seasons

Tuition: $4,120–$7,210 for day programs

Room/board: See website for details

Alumni: Boston Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Louisville Ballet

Auditions: In class, national tour, DVD

Daily schedule: Morning academics for high-school-age students. Pre-class stretching, technique, men’s, pointe and partnering in afternoon. Repertoire in evening. Weekly modern classes.

The School of Oregon Ballet Theatre

Portland, OR

school.obt.org

Company affiliation: Oregon Ballet Theatre

Size: 12 students

Age range: Late teens–21

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: With OBT and OBT2, annual school show, outreach

Tuition: $3,900

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: OBT, San Francisco Ballet, NYCB

Auditions: Students are selected from summer intensive

Daily schedule: Technique, pointe, men’s, repertoire, variations, strength & conditioning, pas de deux, rehearsals, flexibility

Additional opportunities: OBT2

Orlando Ballet School

Orlando, FL

orlandoballetschool.org

Company affiliation: Orlando Ballet

Size: 600 students, 10–25 per class

Age range: 7–21

Technique: ABT National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: With Orlando Ballet, spring showcase

Tuition: $1,300–$4,750

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ABT, Boston Ballet, NYCB

Auditions: In class, audition tour or by video

Daily schedule: Up to Monday–

Friday, 10 am–6 pm, and Saturday, 9 am–3 pm, with built-in study time for academics

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Orlando Ballet II

Pacific Northwest Ballet School

Seattle, WA

pnb.org/pnbschool

Company affiliation: Pacific Northwest Ballet

Size: 40 students, 15–18 per class

Age range: 17–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: With PNB, school show, showcase of work by PNB dancers

Tuition: $8,770

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: PNB, Ballet West, Los Angeles Ballet

Auditions: Participation in summer course is mandatory

Daily schedule: Classes Monday–Saturday: Technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s class, choreography, variations, Pilates and modern

The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Philadelphia, PA

paballet.org/school

Company affiliation: Pennsylvania Ballet

Size: 170 students

Age range: 18 months–21

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: Outreach, spring show and with Pennsylvania Ballet, including its production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tuition: $1,200–$5,500

Room/board: For summer session only

Alumni: Pennsylvania Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet II, Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program

Auditions: General auditions throughout the year. If necessary, individual auditions can be organized by calling the school.

Daily schedule: 3–23.5 hours a week in ballet technique, pointe, partnering, men’s classes, variations, modern, stretching, nutrition, injury prevention and peak performance training

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Pennsylvania Ballet II

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School

Pittsburgh, PA

pbt.org

Company affiliation: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Size: 35 in high school program, 50+ in graduate program

Age range: 14–22

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: With PBT, spring performance, pre-professional showcase, community engagement

Tuition: $4,800–$6,600

Room/board: Dorms nearby for high school students; application required

Alumni: PBT, Ballet West, Royal Danish Ballet

Auditions: In person; audition tour in January/February; open audition in spring; DVD/video

Daily schedule: Part-time high school: Weekdays, 3–6 pm; Saturday, 9 am–1 pm. Full-time high school: Weekdays, 8–9:30 am and 3–6 pm; Saturdays, 9 am–2 pm. Daily technique and pointe classes, Pilates, jazz, character, modern, pas de deux, variations or repertoire. Graduate program: Weekdays, 8 am–3 pm, with possible rehearsals with company; Saturdays, 9–11 am.

Princeton Ballet School’s Advanced Division

Princeton, NJ

americanrepertoryballet.org

Company affiliation: American Repertory Ballet

Size: 20–30 students

Age range: 14–18

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: ARB’s The Nutcracker, spring full-length ballet, ARB’s gala, community performances

Tuition: $5,110

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: ARB, NYCB, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Auditions: By appointment

Daily schedule: 3:30–5:30 pm weekdays. Includes ballet technique, pointe, variations, men’s class, partnering. Additional classes in theater dance, character, modern and Pilates available. Full day of classes and rehearsals on weekends.

Additional Opportunities: ARB Trainee Program

School of Richmond Ballet

Richmond, VA

richmondballet.com

Company affiliation: Richmond Ballet

Size: 700 students, 15–20 per class

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, The School of Richmond Ballet Ensembles, year-end showcase

Tuition: $4,200

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Richmond Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet

Auditions: Placement class

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am–2:30 pm. Classes include technique, pointe, jazz, modern, character, pas de deux and variations.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Richmond Ballet II

The Rock School for Dance Education

Philadelphia, PA

therockschool.org

Size: 50–70 students, 14–22 per class

Age range: 12–21

Technique: Influenced by Vaganova, with Balanchine, ABT and Paris Opéra techniques

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring showcase, gala, events in Philadelphia, outreach

Tuition: $6,000; academics for grades 7–12, $10,500

Room/board: $20,250

Alumni: ABT, English National Ballet, NYCB

Auditions: In class, online video submission

Daily schedule: Monday–Saturday: Ballet, 10:30 am–12 pm, followed by pointe and variations (or men’s); rehearsal/coaching, 1:30–3 pm; ballet, 4–6 pm.

San Francisco Ballet School

San Francisco, CA

school.sfballet.org

Company affiliation: San Francisco Ballet

Size: 400 students; 10–16 per class

Age range: 8–18

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: With SFB, student showcase

Tuition: $3,100–$8,000

Room/board: At the SFBS residence, by invitation only

Alumni: SFB, English National Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet

Auditions: Open call in spring/fall (children); through the summer program (intermediate/advanced)

Daily schedule: Technique 6 days a week for advanced students; other classes include pointe, repertoire, pas de deux, contemporary dance, corps de ballet class, character dance, music, pantomime and conditioning.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Southland Ballet Academy

Fountain Valley and Irvine, CA

southlandballet.com

Company affiliation: Festival Ballet Theatre

Size: 600 students, 10–15 per class

Age range: 3–adult

Technique: Vaganova-based

Performance opportunities: FBT’s full-length ballets and contemporary productions, student spring recital

Tuition: $840–$4,800 per year

Room/board: For summer programs

Alumni: ABT, Scottish Ballet, Houston Ballet

Auditions: Placement auditions required

Daily schedule: Classes in technique, pointe, pas de deux, men’s, Russian character, modern, stretch, Pilates, jazz and hip hop

The School at Steps Pre-Professional Program

New York, NY

stepsnyc.com/the-school-at-steps

Size: 100–150 students, 12–14 students per class

Age range: 7–18

Technique: Varied, influenced by ABT’s National Training Curriculum

Performance opportunities: 2 showcases (December and June)

Tuition: $2,895–$9,175

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Paris Opéra Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Washington Ballet

Auditions: Required, on site, by video, or summer program. Visit website.

Daily schedule: Classes increase by level and are offered 7 days per week, as well as performance, rehearsals and events in The Complete Dancer Series. Classes include ballet, pointe, variations, pas de deux, contemporary ballet, theater dance, jazz, Horton-based modern, Pilates and Stretch.

Steps on Broadway 2-Year Conservatory Program, Ballet/Contemporary Track

New York, NY

stepsnyc.com

Size: 20

Age range: 17–24

Technique: Varied, includes ballet, contemporary ballet and contemporary

Performance opportunities: Showcases, performance labs, local dance events

Tuition: $10,000–$11,500 per year, scholarships available

Room/board: Various housing services available

Alumni: Janis Brenner & Dancers, Pippin national tour

Auditions: On-site and international auditions available. Contact mindy@stepsnyc.com.

Daily schedule: 15–18 classes per week, plus rehearsals

Texas Ballet Theater, Professional Division

Fort Worth, TX

texasballettheater.org/schools/

Company affiliation: Texas Ballet Theater

Size: 12–16 dancers

Age range: 16–21

Technique: Classical and contemporary ballet

Performance opportunities: With TBT school, TBT company, community engagements

Tuition: $5,000 (merit scholarships & financial aid available)

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: TBT, BalletMet, Kansas City Ballet

Auditions: Required, in person or by video; summer intensive recommended

Daily schedule: Daytime ballet, pointe, variations and/or rehearsals 5 days a week; optional additional classes on evenings and weekends

Additional opportunities: Traineeship

Tulsa Ballet center for dance education

Tulsa, OK

tulsaballet.org

Company affiliation: Tulsa Ballet

Size: 98 students

Age range: 9–18

Technique: Vaganova

Performance opportunities: Winter demonstration, spring showcase, with Tulsa Ballet

Tuition: $165–$420 per month

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Tulsa Ballet

Auditions: Call school at 918.712.LEAP to schedule

Daily schedule: 4–15.5 hours per week in ballet, jazz, pointe, character, variations, repertoire and contemporary

Additional opportunities: Tulsa Ballet II

Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York

New York, NY

vkdcny.com

Size: 40 students, less than 15 per class

Age range: 6–20

Technique: Russian (Vaganova), with Balanchine influence

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring gala and Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition

Tuition: $1,000–$9,300

Room/board: Not offered

Alumni: Boston Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet

Auditions: In class (email vkdcny@gmail.com)

Daily schedule: Classes include ballet technique, pointe, contemporary, Russian gymnastics, character and rehearsal time. Private coaching available.

Walnut Hill School for the Arts

Natick, MA

walnuthillarts.org

Company affiliation: Master classes and choreography collaborations with Ballet Austin

Size: 55–65 students

Age range: 13–18

Technique: Classical

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, spring repertoire, student choreography

Tuition: Boarding, $57,880; day student, $43,680

Room/board: Boarding and day options

Alumni: Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet

Auditions: Fall/spring open auditions, national tour or digital submission

Daily schedule: Academics, 8 am–2 pm; technique, 2:15–4 pm; pointe and variations or men’s class, 4–4:45 pm; modern, Pilates, pas de deux, basic partnering principles, jazz or TRX suspension training, 4:45–6 pm. Additional electives in choreography, pedagogy, advanced modern and dance on film.

Additional opportunities: Ballet Austin’s Butler Fellowship Program

The Washington School of Ballet

Washington, DC

washingtonballet.org

Company affiliation: The Washington Ballet

Size: 30 students

Age range: 14–19

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: With TWB, fall and winter showcase, spring show

Tuition: $6,105

Room/board: Shared apartments within walking distance, approx. $650

Alumni: ABT, Boston Ballet, TWB

Auditions: By video link, open auditions or in class

Daily schedule: 3 pm, technique, followed by variations, pointe or pas de deux, men’s classes and rehearsals until 7:30 pm. Contemporary, modern, character and Pilates are also offered.

Additional opportunities: Traineeship, Studio Company

CANADA

School of Alberta Ballet

Calgary and Edmonton, AB, Canada

schoolofalbertaballet.com

Company affiliation: Alberta Ballet

Size: 130 in Professional Division, 550 in Open Division (recreational levels)

Age range: Professional Division, 10+; Open Division, preschool–adult

Technique: Proprietary curriculum based on Vaganova and Cecchetti

Performance opportunities: With Alberta Ballet, 4 school performances per year, community outreach across Alberta

Tuition: CAD$15,700–$37,500 in the Professional Division; ranges according to residence options and whether students are Canadian or international. Scholarships available.

Room/board: Residence accommodations available for Professional Division students.

Alumni: Alberta Ballet, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, San Francisco Ballet

Auditions: International audition tour (Canada, U.S., Japan) held annually; video auditions accepted.

Daily schedule: 5 days per week. Classes include ballet, contemporary, pas de deux, character, men’s, pointe, variations and repertoire, and a fully accredited private academic program.

Additional opportunities: Alberta Ballet II

Canada’s National Ballet School

Toronto, ON, Canada

nbs-enb.ca

Size: 160 students, 10–12 students per daily ballet class

Age range: 10–19; grades 6–12 plus NBS’ Post-Secondary Program

Technique: NBS’ own curriculum (a mix of Vaganova and Cecchetti)

Performance opportunities: Approx. 10 per year in NBS’ on-site theater; approx. 20 in National Ballet of Canada’s The Nutcracker; 5 special projects per year.

Tuition: Grades 6–8: CAD$15,750 (Canadian citizens), CAD$29,900 (international students); grades 9–12: CAD$16,000 (Canadian citizens), CAD$30,250 (international students). Post-Secondary Program: CAD$14,230 (Canadian citizens), CAD$25,850 (international students)

Room/board: CAD$17,850

Alumni: The Royal Ballet, NYCB, National Ballet of Canada

Auditions: 2 stages: First-stage auditions are in person or by video; students who successfully complete stage 1 are invited for 4 weeks in July for summer school.

Daily schedule: Classes include ballet, pointe, classical variations, supported adage, pas de deux, modern, improvisation, drama and expression, character, creative dance, anatomy and body conditioning. Post-Secondary Program: 6–8 hours daily training. Grades 11 & 12: 5.5 hours daily training and 4 hours daily academic classes. Grades 6–10: 3.5 hours daily training and 5.5 hours daily academic classes.

CANADA’S ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET SCHOOL

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

rwb.org/school

Company affiliation: Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Size: 100 students, 10–15 per class

Age range: 10+

Technique: Based on Russian system

Performance opportunities: Touring experiences, full-length RWB Company productions, choreographic competition & performance, year-end performances & community events

Tuition: Contact the school, 204.957.3467 or school@rwb.org

Room/board: Full-time residence

Alumni: RWB, National Ballet of Canada, Stuttgart Ballet

Auditions: Audition tour & video

Daily schedule: 6 days per week. Integrated academic and dance program. 3–6 hours of dance per day, depending on level. Classes include classical ballet, pointe, pas de deux, variations, repertoire, modern, improvisation, choreography, conditioning, historical dance and character.

Additional opportunities: Aspirant Program

Goh Ballet Academy

Vancouver, BC, Canada

gohballet.com

Size: 50 students, 15–20 per class

Age range: 12–19+

Technique: Vaganova-based

Performance opportunities: International & local tours, Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker, spring showcase

Tuition: Rates not currently available

Room/board: Homestay program

Alumni: San Francisco Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, ABT

Auditions: Private, open (see website for dates) and DVD

Daily schedule: 4–8 hours a day in technique, pointe, men’s work, variations, pas de deux, repertoire, contemporary, jazz and stylistic dance, as well as body conditioning and stretching and nutrition.

Additional opportunities: Goh Ballet Youth Company

L’école Supérieure de Ballet du Québec

Montreal, QC, Canada

esbq.ca

Size: 135 students, 10–15 per class

Age range: 10–20

Technique: Varied

Performance opportunities: Annual school show, one-on-one final assessment, Christmas show

Tuition: CAD$2,725

Room/board: Dorms available

Alumni: Nederlands Dans Theater, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal

Auditions: In our studios or by video; must attend summer session

Daily schedule: Classes in pointe, variations, repertoire, pas de deux, character dance, contemporary, dance history and anatomy