All These NYCB Dancers Just Got Promoted!

Watching dancers you’ve admired and rooted for get promoted is a wonderful feeling. And New York City Ballet dropped some major news this weekend when the company announced not one promotion, but eight!

Russell Janzen, one of NYCB’s most supremely elegant men, was promoted to principal.

There were also a ton of promotions from corps de ballet to soloist:

Troy Schumacher, who is also the director and choreographer for BalletCollective, his own company.

Unity Phelan, who we mentioned in our 2015 Stars of the Corps feature, is a corps member no longer.

HB U.N.I.T.Y. #danzeuse A post shared by Craig Hall (@lsweaters) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Indiana Woodward, who danced the lead in Lauren Lovette’s ballet For Clara, which premiered at NYCB’s 2016 fall gala.

Last eloquence/canary fairy tonight! #sleepingbeauty #nycballet #canaryfairy 📸 @lsweaters A post shared by Indiana Woodward (@indiana_woodward) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Harrison Ball, who received the Janice Levin Dancer Award for 2013–2014, and Joseph Gordon, who received the same award for 2015–2016.

Emilie Gerrity, who we followed for a day to find out what life is like in NYCB.

Congrats beyond words to my beautiful fiancee @emilieger becoming a soloist with New York City Ballet. So proud of you babe. Your integrity and hard work paid off. Also to everyone else that got promoted. #hardworkpaysoff #theskyisthelimit A post shared by joaquindeluz (@joaquindeluz) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Sara Adams, who also dances in Tom Gold Dance.

Since I was the only one not crying, I had to take this pic… SO happy for @lilsara123 that she got promoted to soloist!!!!!!! A post shared by @lydiacw on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

