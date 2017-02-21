All These NYCB Dancers Just Got Promoted!

Watching dancers you’ve admired and rooted for get promoted is a wonderful feeling. And New York City Ballet dropped some major news this weekend when the company announced not one promotion, but eight!
Russell Janzen, one of NYCB’s most supremely elegant men, was promoted to principal.
There were also a ton of promotions from corps de ballet to soloist:
- Troy Schumacher, who is also the director and choreographer for BalletCollective, his own company.
How I’m feeling right now. Twelve years ago this month, I gave my first performance with @nycballet in Stars and Stripes. Over the past years, I’ve been fortunate, throughout the many ups and downs, to have had the opportunity to dance so many wonderful corps and soloist roles alongside the best dancers in the world. I’ve constantly tried to push myself and give it my all on stage whenever I could. Through all of this time, I eventually learned that validation comes from inside. There’s no better reward than from hard work, and I always hoped that yesterday would have come from it. When it did, I still couldn’t believe it.
- Unity Phelan, who we mentioned in our 2015 Stars of the Corps feature, is a corps member no longer.
- Indiana Woodward, who danced the lead in Lauren Lovette’s ballet For Clara, which premiered at NYCB’s 2016 fall gala.
- Harrison Ball, who received the Janice Levin Dancer Award for 2013–2014, and Joseph Gordon, who received the same award for 2015–2016.
- Emilie Gerrity, who we followed for a day to find out what life is like in NYCB.
- Sara Adams, who also dances in Tom Gold Dance.
