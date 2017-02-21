All These NYCB Dancers Just Got Promoted!

Watching dancers you’ve admired and rooted for get promoted is a wonderful feeling. And New York City Ballet dropped some major news this weekend when the company announced not one promotion, but eight!

Russell Janzen, one of NYCB’s most supremely elegant men, was promoted to principal.

Janzen in “Diamonds,” from George Balanchine’s Jewels (photo by Paul Kolnik)

There were also a ton of promotions from corps de ballet to soloist:

  • Troy Schumacher, who is also the director and choreographer for BalletCollective, his own company.

 

HB U.N.I.T.Y. #danzeuse

A post shared by Craig Hall (@lsweaters) on

 

  • Indiana Woodward, who danced the lead in Lauren Lovette’s ballet For Clara, which premiered at NYCB’s 2016 fall gala.

Last eloquence/canary fairy tonight! #sleepingbeauty #nycballet #canaryfairy 📸 @lsweaters

A post shared by Indiana Woodward (@indiana_woodward) on

 

  • Harrison Ball, who received the Janice Levin Dancer Award for 2013–2014, and Joseph Gordon, who received the same award for 2015–2016.
Harrison Ball (Photo by Paul Kolnik)

 

Joseph Gordon (photo by Erin Baiano)

 

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.