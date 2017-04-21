Why You Need to Apply to YoungArts

Are you a dancer between the ages of 15 and 18, or in high school grades 10–12? Are you interested in receiving scholarships (up to $10,000), working with mentors like Mikhail Baryshnikov and having a chance to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts? Then the National YoungArts Foundation wants to hear from you. Now through October 13, 2017, the nonprofit organization is accepting applications for students interested in becoming a 2018 YoungArts winner. And just in case you’re wondering, past participants include American Ballet Theatre’s Sarah Lane, The Royal Ballet’s Sarah Lamb and English National Ballet’s Precious Adams—so it’s a pretty big deal.

All winners are eligible to participate in one of YoungArts’ regional programs in Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Selected finalists are further invited to National Arts Week, held each January in Miami. This all-expenses-paid week includes master classes and workshops with dance luminaries, as well as performance opportunities. So what are you waiting for? For more information on how to apply, click here. (Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident.) Then check out the short film below for tips on how to make a great application video.

