Misty Copeland and Justin Peck Curate Ballet Across America

Misty Copeland’s dancing and Justin Peck’s choreography have graced stages around the world. Now, these two stars will test themselves as curators. This year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, DC, features their respective visions as part of the Ballet Across America program, April 17–23.

During the first half of the run, Copeland’s picks take the stage, including Nashville Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Jeremy McQueen’s Black Iris Project. “I chose these companies because it’s a chance to give them a level of exposure on the Kennedy Center stage that’s typically reserved for larger companies,” Copeland says. “They all perform at a high level of excellence and represent a diverse, inclusive cast of dancers.” Peck’s curation includes Joffrey Ballet, L.A. Dance Project and Abraham.In.Motion—a departure from typical ballet programming. “I tried to emphasize musical choreography,” says Peck. Ballet Across America also includes talk-backs with the curators and artistic directors, and two world premiere Kennedy Center commissions: a piece by McQueen choreographed on American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School students and a film by former Miami City Ballet dancer Ezra Hurwitz.

“Misty and Justin’s choices highlight the spectrum of technique and style seen across the country,” says Kennedy Center director of dance programming Meg Booth. This year, the festival dovetails with John F. Kennedy’s centennial, and Booth believes the programming reflects the spirit of courage and freedom that his legacy stands for.