Dance Theatre of Harlem Dancers Star in New Dance Video

Ballet and hip-hop are not always a natural combination, but director Christopher Hawthorne’s video “En Pointe” to Chance the Rapper’s “All We Got” smoothly combines these two genres. This atmospheric film stars Dance Theatre of Harlem’s Lindsey Croop and Dylan Santos.

Though we wish she wasn’t smoking a cigarette in the beginning of the film, we love seeing Croop’s long lines in silhouette out of the context of the stage or the studio and the freedom with which she uses her body. The perfectly captured shots of the sunset over the water (filmed on location in the Bronx and Brooklyn) aren’t too bad, either! We’re looking forward to seeing more ballet crossover media in the future.

