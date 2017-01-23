Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow Dance Double is a Star Ballerina

Not too long ago, we found out that Sergei Polunin would be getting his big Hollywood break with two film roles, including one in an upcoming spy thriller called Red Sparrow. Details about the project have been scarce so far, but we know that the story takes place in modern-day Russia, and revolves around a young dancer who’s recruited against her will to participate in an operation against a CIA officer. We also know that other big names are involved: Jennifer Lawrence will star, alongside Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons.

All of that would have been exciting enough on its own, but now there are two more major reasons to keep this movie on your radar: Jennifer Lawrence’s dance double is none other than Isabella Boylston, and the film is choreographed by none other than Justin Peck.

Both artists have been posting scenic shots of Budapest (where the movie is filming) over the past couple weeks, including glimpses of Boylston and Polunin in rehearsal. While their posts haven’t directly referenced the movie, a look at the Red Sparrow IMDB page confirms their roles as dance double and choreographer (scroll down to “stunts” and “other crew”). Polunin’s specific role has yet to be announced, but with this kind of ballet star power on board, there’s a very good chance that the dancing in the film will be gorgeous—let’s hope there will be lots of it.

The release date is set for November 2017. If that seems way too far away, tide yourself over with this teaser video for another Peck project, below. His newest work for NYCB, The Times Are Racing, premieres at Lincoln Center this week.

