NYCB Is (Still) Taking Over Broadway

Is there any stopping Justin Peck? In less than a decade, the 29-year-old New York City Ballet soloist and resident choreographer has made over 30 ballets, quickly becoming one of the world’s most sought-after dancemakers. Now he can add another milestone to the list: Broadway. This week, The New York Times reported that Peck will choreograph the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, scheduled to open next March. Originally choreographed by Agnes de Mille in 1945, the musical, which follows the ill-fated love story of carnival barker Billy Bigelow and mill worker Julie Jordan, is famous for its lengthy dream ballet. Peck told the Times that he intends to pay homage to the original while making it “an even more dance-and-movement-focused production.”

But it gets better: Two more NYCB stars are joining the production. Principal dancer Amar Ramasar will play the conniving thief Jigger, while soloist Brittany Pollack will take on the dance-heavy role of Louise. They’re the latest company members to make appearances in musicals in recent years, joining Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris), Georgina Pazcoguin (CATS and On the Town), Megan Fairchild and Savannah Lowery (On the Town), and Tiler Peck (the Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer). Luckily, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won’t be totally unfamiliar to them—Christopher Wheeldon choreographed Carousel (A Dance) for NYCB in 2002, which the company will perform in May as part of its Here/Now festival.

We’ll have to wait a year to see Peck’s vision come to life, but in the meantime, check out the dream ballet from the 1956 Hollywood film version starring yet another NYCB star: Jacques d’Amboise.



For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.