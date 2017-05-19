High-fashion crossing over into the world of ballet is quickly becoming more commonplace. Over the past several years, New York City Ballet has joined forces with major fashion houses from Valentino to Mary Katrantzou to Jason Wu as part of its fall fashion galas.

For the latest ballet-couture collab, Paris Opéra Ballet has commissioned French designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain to dream up costumes for its upcoming performance of Renaissance, choreographed by POB sujet Sébastien Bertaud.

Speaking to WWD, Bertaud revealed why he chose Balmain. “My ambition is to create a classical ballet for today, so the idea was to be able to continue mining that DNA while looking to the future,” he said. “For me, Olivier was the only person today who shares the same approach of innovating while respecting traditional techniques.”

Rousteing’s yet-to-be-revealed designs will take the stage when Renaissance premieres on June 13 at the Palais Garnier. But in the meantime, Rousteing has given a sneak peek at the costumes through detailed sketches on his Instagram page.

True to his Balmain designs, which are favored by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner, we can expect tons of embellishments to be glittering under the stage lights. Très chic!

BALMAIN X PARIS OPÉRA #ballet #paris #couture I feel SO Proud and honored To design The costumes of The French ballet , it's an incredible experience to BE part of The designers that contribute To French culture, bringing my couture to The french heritage IS one of my biggest dreams. #proud #couturemeetsballet A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on May 16, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

