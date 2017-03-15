Well folks, the headline says it all. Patricia Delgado, long-time principal at Miami City Ballet, will be leaving the company at the end of the season. According to a press release, she’s planning to pursue other artistic goals, yet to be defined. A Miami Herald story reports that Delgado will join her boyfriend, New York City Ballet soloist and resident choreographer Justin Peck, in New York.

This comes as a surprise to her many fans, who would have loved to see Delgado dance for another decade, at least. Though she joined MCB as an 18-year-old, and performed with the company for nearly 20 years, she exudes youthful joy and energy every time she steps onstage. We’ll have to wait and see what her next move will be, but we certainly hope it involves dancing. Cheers to a monumental career!

Catch Delgado in her final performances with MCB on March 18 and 19, April 1 and 2, and April 8 and 9. Find more information here.

