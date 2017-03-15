Well folks, the headline says it all. Patricia Delgado, long-time principal at Miami City Ballet, will be leaving the company at the end of the season. According to a press release, she’s planning to pursue other artistic goals, yet to be defined. A Miami Herald story reports that Delgado will join her boyfriend, New York City Ballet soloist and resident choreographer Justin Peck, in New York.
“To watch her dance is to understand why a dancer needs to dance.” – Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez on Principal dancer Patricia Delgado. . . After a 16-year career with Miami City Ballet, Patricia Delgado will take her final bows with the company at the end of the 2016-2017 season during Program Four. She will perform “Divertimento No. 15”and “Who Cares?”, before she moves to New York City to pursue other creative and artistic opportunities. Swipe above to view some of Patti’s most memorable performances with us and read more by clicking the link in our profile. #miamicityballet #ballerina #bunhead #dancer #grace #shinebright
This comes as a surprise to her many fans, who would have loved to see Delgado dance for another decade, at least. Though she joined MCB as an 18-year-old, and performed with the company for nearly 20 years, she exudes youthful joy and energy every time she steps onstage. We’ll have to wait and see what her next move will be, but we certainly hope it involves dancing. Cheers to a monumental career!
Catch Delgado in her final performances with MCB on March 18 and 19, April 1 and 2, and April 8 and 9. Find more information here.
