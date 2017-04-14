Get All Your Pointe Shoe Questions Answered at School at Steps’ Workshop

Even if you’ve been wearing pointe shoes for years, chances are you have some questions. There are so many variables at play when it comes to finding the right shoe and making sure you’re training safely.

The School at Steps has got you covered. Next Sunday, April 30, they’ll host The Pointe Shoe Workshop & Fair, where a panel of experts will share their wisdom on everything from how to tell if you’re ready for pointe to the importance of finding the correct fit to tips for proper foot care.

And these panelists know their stuff: They include New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck, podiatrist Dr. John Brummer, professional fitter Mary Carpenter, master teacher Gretchen Gunther, and Pointe‘s own editor-in-chief, Amy Brandt.

Representatives from major dancewear companies like Capezio, Chacott by Freed of London, Grishko and Gaynor Minden will also be on hand after the panel discussion.

The panel starts at 6:30 pm on April 30, at The School at Steps in New York City. For more information on details and tickets, click here.

