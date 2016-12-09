Sascha Radetsky Stars in Hallmark’s Latest Holiday Movie

Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, with their delightfully cheesy plots and predictable fairy tale endings, are pretty much the ultimate guilty pleasure. But this year there’s an extra reason to cozy up in front of the TV in your pajamas, popcorn in hand. The latest Hallmark original movie, A Nutcracker Christmas, is all about ballet, complete with a cast of talented dancers.

The story centers on Lily, a former ballerina who thought she’d left the dance world behind long ago. She comes face-to-face with ballet again when her niece, Sadie, is cast in The Nutcracker. And Sadie’s director just happens to be Lily’s ex-boyfriend from her dance days, Mark.

The best part of all this? Former American Ballet Theatre dancer Sascha Radetsky, who’s already proven he has acting chops in Center Stage and Starz’s “Flesh and Bone,” plays Mark. Sadie is played by young up-and-comer Sophia Lucia. In other words, we are hopefully in for some pretty great Nutcracker-themed dance sequences. From the looks of the preview, we just might be in luck.

The movie premieres tomorrow, December 10, at 8:00 pm EST. But if you miss it the first time, no worries—there are plenty of other showings throughout the month. Until then, check out the preview below, and a behind-the-scenes clip with the cast here.

