ABT Premieres “Whipped Cream,” DTH and PBT Team Up and More!

Alexei Ratmansky’s candy-coated fantasy. On March 15, two important things happened at the Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts. Not only did David Hallberg return to the stage with American Ballet Theatre, but Alexei Ratmansky’s latest full-length ballet became a reality. The story of Whipped Cream is kind of a surrealist Nutcracker with a dark twist: A young boy eats himself into delirium in a Vienna candy shop. The outlandish sets and costumes by artist Mark Ryden, with libretto and music by Richard Strauss, complete the story.

GSSI turned into a Whipped Cream fantasy! Thank you to the entire team of scenic artists for all your incredible work on these wonderful props and sets. ✨💖✨ #abtWhippedCream Come see the ballet March 15-19 @segerstromarts @abtofficial A post shared by Mark Ryden (@markryden) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Catch the Bolshoi on the big screen. Bolshoi in Cinema screens a contemporary program on March 19. With this wintery weather, cozying up at the movies to watch dancers like Olga Smirnova grace the screen sounds like a perfect Sunday activity. Click here for theaters and show times.

Dance Theatre of Harlem and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre partner up. Through March 26, DTH and PBT will present a performance series featuring a shared evening, panel discussions, film screenings and lecture demonstrations. The focus is on racial diversity in the ballet world.

Changes and contention at regional companies. After eight years helming Nevada Ballet Theater, artistic director James Canfield will step down at the end of his contract on June 30. According to the board, he is leaving by choice and hopes to pursue choreographic opportunities. NBT’s board hopes to identify a new candidate within six months. Meanwhile, Sacramento Ballet announced a change in leadership earlier this year, and dancers have recently spoken out against the board of directors. Four dancers signed an email accusing the board of poor leadership and neglecting the artistic side of the company.

BalletX’s choreographic fellowship. There are only four days left to apply for a choreographic fellowship with BalletX. Fellows will be mentored by Matthew Neenan and will receive a $5,000 fee. Check out this video of last year’s fellow, Yin Yue, and mentor, Trey McIntyre:



