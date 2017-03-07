This Week in Ballet: Marcelo Gomes Guests in Florida, Premieres and More

This week in ballet features exciting premieres across the U.S. and Canada.

Marcelo Gomes guests in Florida. The American Ballet Theatre principal heads to Florida for a guest appearance in Sarasota Ballet’s production of Frederick Ashton’s Two Pigeons. He will partner company principal Victoria Hulland on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 pm. Company principal Ricardo Rhodes and soloist Ryoko Sadoshima will dance on Saturday, March 11 at 2:00 pm. Gomes told the Herald Tribune that the role is a premiere for him, and the learning opportunity was part of why he wanted to dance with Sarasota Ballet.

Company choreographers. Dancers at Colorado Ballet have the opportunity to create work on their colleagues as part of CB’s Attitude on Santa Fe program on March 10 and 11. The program includes Saudade by Fernanda Oliveira, which draws inspiration from the Portuguese word loosely translated to loss or blues, along with fellow dancer Sean Omandam‘s Pricks of Brightness. It also features REDbeat, a first time collaboration with choreographer Jairo Heli. Redbeat is part of Colorado Ballet’s New Cultural Works, a long-term project meant to create new ballets that explore the state’s cultural heritage.

A real boy. The National Ballet of Canada premieres Will Tuckett’s Pinocchio on March 11. The production features a distinctly Canadian flavor, complete with lumber jacks, moose and Mounties.

#BackstageWithCalley: A wooden boy has just arrived and the lumberjacks are quite surprised. Don’t miss Pinocchio’s arrival at the Four Season’s Centre March 11th! 🤥 #PinocchioNBC @skylar.campbell with Artists of the Ballet 📷 by @calley_marie A post shared by The National Ballet of Canada (@nationalballet) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:02am PST

L.A. Ballet’s Triple Bill. Los Angeles Ballet performs three George Balanchine Ballets, including Prodigal Son, Who Cares? and the company premiere of Divertimento No. 15. With performances on March 11, 18 and 26, L.A. audiences have plenty of time to catch a show.

@biancabulle and Kenta Shimizu in rehearsal for Balanchine’s ‘Divertimento No. 15’ #labseason11 #balanchine #pointeshoes #ballerinasofig #tutuseveryday A post shared by Los Angeles Ballet (@losangelesballet) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

