Watch ENB’s 2017 Emerging Dancer Competition Live

Mark your calendars! On Thursday May 25, English National Ballet’s eighth annual Emerging Dancer Competition will stream live via Facebook from London’s historic Sadler’s Wells Theatre. This year the competition will feature six of ENB’s most promising dancers, each performing a classical pas de deux followed by a contemporary solo before a panel of distinguished judges.

Isabelle Brouwers and Emilio Pavan will dance the grand pas from Paquita, Madison Keesler and Guilherme Menezes will present a pas de deux from Bournonville’s La Sylphide, and Rina Kanehara and Aitor Arrieta will perform the Esmeralda pas de deux.

Contemporary selections come from a range of choreographers including San Francisco Ballet’s Myles Thatcher and Royal Ballet Flanders artistic director, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, among others.

Tune in at 7:25 pm BST (2:25 pm EST, 11:25 am PST) on ENB’s Facebook page to see which of these accomplished dancers will receive the 2017 Emerging Dancer Award and People’s Choice Award.

Can’t wait till tomorrow? Get to know the dancers with these introductory videos, starting with the California-born Keesler.

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.