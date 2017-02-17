Watch NYCB Perform in Paris, Tonight on PBS

When New York City Ballet went on a three-week tour to Paris last summer, we wished we could tag along. The company presented 20 ballets at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet, including 14 by Balanchine.

Thanks to PBS and their Great Performances series, you can now get a taste of what it was like to be in that audience. The network will air the closing night performance in a two-part broadcast on February 17 (that’s tonight!) and February 24, hosted by artistic director Peter Martins.

The lineup features four Balanchine works, all set to the music of French composers—and the casting alone is enough to make you want to tune in.

Tonight’s program includes Walpurgisnacht Ballet, with Sara Mearns, Adrian Danchig-Waring and Lauren Lovette in leading roles; and the dark, mysterious La Valse, featuring Sterling Hyltin, Jared Angle and Amar Ramasar.

Next week, you can see the pas de deux Sonatine, danced by Megan Fairchild and Joaquin De Luz; and the landmark Symphony in C with its cast of over 50 dancers (Tiler Peck, Teresa Reichlen and Taylor Stanley, to name just a few). Pay special attention to Alston Macgill, who dances one of the leads, and was just an apprentice at the time of the performance. She’s since been promoted to the corps, where she’s quickly become one to watch.

The first program airs tonight at 9 pm EST, and the second is next Friday at the same time. Check your local PBS listings for details specific to your area, and watch a preview of tonight’s program below.



