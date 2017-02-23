Since 2000, megastars and budding ballet celebrities alike have graced the covers of Pointe. Take a walk with us down memory lane as we recall some of the biggest names from some of our earliest issues. Whether they continue to perform or have transitioned to a position at the front of the studio, these stars have real staying … More »
Views
Watch Washington Ballet Channel Austin Powers
Ballet dancers have become the go-to for ad campaigns lately—just last month we wrote about PUMA’s collaboration with New York City Ballet for the shoe company’s “Swan Pack” collection. Now, dancers from The Washington Ballet are getting in on the trend. The company recently teamed up with creative agency Design Army to promote CityCenterDC, the … More »
#TBT: Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones
There’s nothing like watching two masters at work. In this clip from 1985, two of American Ballet Theatre’s most legendary stars, Cynthia Gregory and the late Fernando Bujones, make sparks fly in the Black Swan pas de deux from Swan Lake. Bujones can’t help but be mesmerized by Gregory’s deliciously seductive allure. Watch how she … More »
Here are Your Perfect Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Cards
Did you forget a card for your special someone? Cloud & Victory has your back! Min, founder of the company, is already one of our favorite people to follow on social media, thanks to her hilarious edits of performance footage. For example: In true form, C&V has created series of Valentine’s Day cards that are equal … More »
Inside Prix de Lausanne: From Foster Care to International Stage
It’s Thursday morning at the Prix de Lausanne, and San Francisco Ballet School director Patrick Armand is teaching class. In the front row stand John Edmar Sumera, 16, and Benedict Sabularse, 17, two candidates from the Philippines. Each has a juicy plié and strong pirouettes, but what’s even more apparent is how eagerly they soak … More »
Inside Prix de Lausanne: Raked Floors and Private Coaching
How does it feel to be a competitor at the Prix de Lausanne? It’s day three of the annual week-long competition in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the more than 70 dancers are managing long yet exhilarating days full of classes and coaching sessions, while being evaluated by a nine-member jury. On top of that, the students … More »
Intern at Pointe!
Pointe is accepting applications through March 1 for summer interns (June–August). Interns receive a stipend and require a minimum two-day-a-week, onsite commitment. We do not accept high school students. To intern at Pointe this summer, please send a cover letter, updated resumé and two writing samples to Amy Brandt at abrandt@dancemedia.com. Be sure to put “summer internship application” in the subject line. In your cover … More »
Our Best Tips: Summer Intensive Auditions
Just as all the Nutcracker madness comes to an end, summer intensive audition season begins. Whether you’re looking to spend your first summer away from home or hoping to get your foot in the door at your dream company, auditioning can be a daunting process. To help you manage this anxious time of year, we’ve … More »
Xiomara Reyes’ Advice for Making 2017 Your Best Year Yet
Xiomara Reyes racked up invaluable experience as a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Now, she’s sharing that wisdom with students as head of The Washington School of Ballet. Pointe asked Reyes her best advice for dancers as they head back to class in 2017. What’s your goal for your students right now? For me, the most important … More »
#FBF: New Year’s Resolution Edition
After combing the Pointe archives for some much-needed New Year’s resolution #inspo, I found these gems from 2012: Five professional dancers on what they hope to accomplish in the new year. Their thoughts are as applicable now as they were then. Enjoy! Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Lindsi Dec: Seek positivity and gratitude. Miami City Ballet principal … More »