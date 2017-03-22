Our Best Tips: Jumps

Everyone wants more air-time. Whether you’re going for explosive jetés or crisp battu (or both!) there are specific ways to train. We break it down below:

First, read Amy’s extensive breakdown on how to improve your petit allégro. Some of her tips, like adding plyometrics to your cross-training regime, apply to big and small jumps. Her key points are: Use your plié, feel your whole leg, connect to your center and anticipate your landing. You may think that because you’re on your feet all day in class and rehearsal you don’t need to cross-train the large muscles in your legs and hips. Wrong! Those muscles need to be activated in a parallel position to generate propulsion for jumps and to control your landings. Here are two exercises. Here’s everything you need to know about plyometrics for dancers. These kinds of exercises are utilized by hurdlers and high jumpers. Enough said. If possible, use men’s class as an opportunity to work on your timing. The slower music will force you to hang in the air, and you might just learn a few new steps.

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.