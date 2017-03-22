Our Best Tips: Jumps

Everyone wants more air-time. Whether you’re going for explosive jetés or crisp battu (or both!) there are specific ways to train. We break it down below:
- First, read Amy’s extensive breakdown on how to improve your petit allégro. Some of her tips, like adding plyometrics to your cross-training regime, apply to big and small jumps. Her key points are: Use your plié, feel your whole leg, connect to your center and anticipate your landing.
- You may think that because you’re on your feet all day in class and rehearsal you don’t need to cross-train the large muscles in your legs and hips. Wrong! Those muscles need to be activated in a parallel position to generate propulsion for jumps and to control your landings. Here are two exercises.
- Here’s everything you need to know about plyometrics for dancers. These kinds of exercises are utilized by hurdlers and high jumpers. Enough said.
- If possible, use men’s class as an opportunity to work on your timing. The slower music will force you to hang in the air, and you might just learn a few new steps.
