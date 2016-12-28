Our Favorite Pointe Stories of 2016

As the new year approaches, we here at Pointe took a moment to look back on some of the ballet stories we loved from 2016. Here are just a few of our (many) favorites!

“In Defense of Patience” (December/January): Julie Kent’s heartfelt essay on embracing the unknown is the perfect anecdote to today’s high-pressure, social media-driven world. Kent gently reminds us about what’s really important as an artist: “The work is still the work, and at the end of the day, the work is what you have left, and is both your labor and your reward.” —Amy Brandt, editor in chief

“Dateline Havana” (April/May): I love Quinn Wharton’s photos for this feature, especially those of the National Ballet of Cuba’s dancers rehearsing and taking class in the company’s old studios. The story offered readers an exclusive look at Cuba’s rich ballet tradition and how it may be becoming less insular. —Madeline Schrock, managing editor

“Her Time” (December/January): Ballet fans have long considered Stella Abrera a principal dancer and now that she has the official title, she’s never looked better. It was our honor to put such a paragon of grace and determination on the cover of our biggest issue of the year. —Nicole Loeffler Gladstone, assistant editor

“Story Ballets for the 21st Century” (April/May): Hanna Rubin’s thoughtful piece explored the unique challenges of choreographing a narrative for today’s audiences, and some of the exciting things artists are doing—whether working with classic literature or creating completely original works. —Suzannah Friscia, assistant editor

“The Quest for Confidence” (August/September): Writer Gavin Larsen unpacked this complicated subject and explained that, just like technique, building and believing in your own confidence is something that takes practice.” —Madeline Schrock, managing editor

“Taking the Lead” (June/July): This story talked to professional dancers who understand that you don’t need to stand in the spotlight to be a leader. They’re great role models for ballet students, who often worry that being a principal is the only way to matter in a company setting.” —Nicole Loeffler Gladstone, assistant editor

“Finding Balance” (December/January): I loved following Alonzo King LINES Ballet’s Courtney Henry through a typical day. I was inspired by the way she makes time to take care of herself, as well as her attitude in the studio: “If you don’t believe in your awesomeness, who will? Ballet can be good at tearing you down, so it’s a personal responsibility to lift yourself up.” —Suzannah Friscia, assistant editor

“Semi-Pro Limbo” (April/May): With so few professional jobs available, many young dancers are moving from one second company to the next—and feel the clock ticking on their career. Writer Candice Thompson took a frank look at the anxious situation many entry level dancers face, and offers advice for those wondering how long to stick it out. —Amy Brandt, editor in chief

