FBF: New Year’s Resolution Edition

After combing the Pointe archives for some much-needed New Year’s resolution #inspo, I found these gems from 2012: Five professional dancers on what they hope to accomplish in the new year. Their thoughts are as applicable now as they were then. Enjoy!

Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Lindsi Dec: Seek positivity and gratitude.

Miami City Ballet principal soloist Jennifer Lauren: Stay in the moment.

Richmond Ballet dancer Maggie Small: Use physical therapy to tune into your body.

Former Boston Ballet dancer Shelby Elsbree: Learn a new language and share your journey on social media.

New York City Ballet principal Abi Stafford: Read more books.

