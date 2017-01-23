Pointe is accepting applications through March 1 for summer interns (June–August). Interns receive a stipend and require a minimum two-day-a-week, onsite commitment. We do not accept high school students.

To intern at Pointe this summer, please send a cover letter, updated resumé and two writing samples to Amy Brandt at abrandt@dancemedia.com. Be sure to put “summer internship application” in the subject line. In your cover letter, please explain why you’d like to intern for Pointe. All attachments must be formatted as PDFs.

We will interview selected candidates during March in person or by phone, and let candidates know later that month if they have been chosen. Please note we give a preference to college juniors and seniors. Please also note that we do not accept applications for any of our internships from students under 18.

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.