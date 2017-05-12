Isabella Boylston clearly knows a thing or two about beauty. The American Ballet Theatre principal is as ethereal off the stage as she is on it, which is probably why Self tapped her to be the star in their Beauty Unfiltered video. Dressed in a pale pink body suit with a breezy blue dress over top, Boylston switches between her studio and street beauty looks.

“The ritual of putting on my own makeup and doing my own hair before the show calms me down,” she explains as she twists her wavy blonde hair up into a bun. But while dancing roles like Princess Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty and Kitri in Don Quixote requires more makeup than an average day, Boylston still likes to play with makeup in the studio.

“If I’m rehearsing, I usually do wear light makeup because we’re under really harsh fluorescent lighting, and it makes me feel a little more confident,” she says as she applies face powder and a soft, rose lipstick.

In a series of clips that see Boylston gliding across the studio on her toes and floating through a series of développés and turns, she continues to tell Self how beauty plays a role in her dance life.

Check it out for yourself!

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.