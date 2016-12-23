Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? We’ve Got You Covered

Holiday shopping is fun (and a good way to boost your mood), but when you’re in the middle of a Nutcracker run, it can be hard to get anything else done. If you’re still scrambling to find something for everyone on your list, we have a few ballet-inspired ideas.

For the bookworms and dance history buffs in your life…

There are tons of great ballet books out there—stunning dance photography books, like NYC Dance Project’s newly-released The Art of Movement, memoirs by the likes of Gelsey Kirkland and Michaela DePrince, and rich histories of ballet and its artists. Here are some of our favorites.

For your most stylish studio friend…

Who understands what dancers want in clothing better than dancers themselves? These days, many pros are making and designing their own lines of leotards, skirts, warmups and more. Just this month, for instance, Misty Copeland launched her new dancewear line, Égal Dance. Check out our 2016 holiday gift guide for more dancer-made products—like colorful legwarmers made by Boston Ballet’s Ashley Ellis, or fun printed leotards by former Houston Ballet dancer Jordan Reed.

For the friend who’s always too busy to hang out…

Carve out some time for the two of you to do something together. Bonus: Research has shown that gifting an experience instead of a tangible item can make the recipient feel more connected to you. Grab tickets to a dance performance in your area, or plan a post-rehearsal dinner at their favorite restaurant.

For the friend who dreams of saving the world…

Make a donation in your friend’s name, to a cause they care about. A little goes a long way, and making even a small contribution will lift both of your spirits.

And for every bunhead out there…

A subscription to Pointe, of course!

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.