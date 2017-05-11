Before Angel Corella was appointed the artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet and Paloma Herrera to Teatro Colón, they often shared the stage together at American Ballet Theatre. In today’s #TBT, the duo take on Don Quixote‘s famous Grand Pas de Deux in a 1998 production of the ballet at ABT.

From Herrera’s attitude promenade into a seemingly endless balance (check it out at the 2:10 mark) to Corella’s crisp à la seconde turns, the (nearly) 10-minute clip is full of jaw-dropping moments. Herrera even makes throw-away steps seem anything but as she exaggeratedly presents her heel with each walk and places her hands on her hips with a dramatic flick of the wrists.

Plus, with ABT set to perform Don Quixote next week, it’s the perfect way to brush up on the classic before watching a new set of all-stars take the stage, including Misty Copeland. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.