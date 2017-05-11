#TBT: Paloma Herrera and Angel Corella in Don Quixote

Before Angel Corella was appointed the artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet and Paloma Herrera to Teatro Colón, they often shared the stage together at American Ballet Theatre. In today’s #TBT, the duo take on Don Quixote‘s famous Grand Pas de Deux in a 1998 production of the ballet at ABT.

From Herrera’s attitude promenade into a seemingly endless balance (check it out at the 2:10 mark) to Corella’s crisp à la seconde turns, the (nearly) 10-minute clip is full of jaw-dropping moments. Herrera even makes throw-away steps seem anything but as she exaggeratedly presents her heel with each walk and places her hands on her hips with a dramatic flick of the wrists.

Plus, with ABT set to perform Don Quixote next week, it’s the perfect way to brush up on the classic before watching a new set of all-stars take the stage, including Misty Copeland. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

