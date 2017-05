We know how hard it can be to find the right pair of pointe shoes, but thanks to master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee, founder of the California-based The Pointe Shop, we’re here to help you. Over the course of the summer we’ll be releasing a series of videos with Lee to help you through every step of the pointe process.

Enjoy the first video, “Five Reasons Why You Should Get a Professional Pointe Shoe Fitting,” below.

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.