How to Power Through the Rest of Nutcracker Season

Chances are, you’re a couple weeks into your Nutcracker run, and the exhaustion is starting to set in. With so many performances, your joints and muscles have less time to recover between shows, and you have less time to wind down and relax. For those days that you aren’t sure your body and mind can take one more performance, try these tips to fight fatigue and soreness:

Take a nap: A short power nap can give you a quick burst of energy before you get ready to take the stage. Try finding a quiet place to rest between your matinee and evening performances.

Stay hydrated: Dehydration is a surefire way to make yourself more tired, and lower your strength and stamina, so make sure you’re drinking enough water. Water also keeps your joints lubricated, and can reduce muscle soreness and speed recovery time.

Think about what you’re eating: If you’re hurting, certain foods could help you recover more (or less) quickly. For instance, foods rich in vitamin C can aid in healing everything from sprains to blisters, and some foods have known anti-inflammatory properties.

Get enough iron: Make sure to include iron-rich foods like beans, peas, leafy greens and meat in your diet. Not getting enough of the mineral can lead to fatigue and lowered immune function.

Listen to your body: During this extra-busy season when you’re performing more than usual, some of your other routines—like your pre-show warm up—may need to be adjusted accordingly. Check in with yourself and make sure you aren’t overexerting. Be prepared to slow down or modify some of your typical exercises if necessary.

