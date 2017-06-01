After a flawless performance of Giselle this past week, we’ve become a little obsessed with Sarah Lane. The American Ballet Theatre soloist seamlessly performed the crisp jumps and airy dancing that matched Giselle’s youthful approach to love, then transitioned into more fluid arm movements and lengthened lines that went along with her heartbreak as a Wili (after an impressive mad scene at the end of Act I).

Lane’s mastery of both technique and character made for an unforgettable performance, which had us on the hunt for more. For this week’s #TBT, we’re taking a look at a then 17-year-old Lane as she dances the variation from Paquita at the 2002 Youth American Grand Prix. Even as a teenager, you can see the same control in Lane’s movements that she demonstrated onstage this week — holding each arabesque and stretching her lines until the last possible second. The musicality and natural performance ability are there, too, making it unsurprising that she would go on to make the perfect Giselle.

