TBT: Alessandra Ferri and Robert LaFosse in The Two Pigeons

They say that pigeons mate for life—perhaps that’s why these birds naturally symbolize the young lovers in Sir Frederick Ashton’s The Two Pigeons. In these clips from a 1987 performance in Pisa, Alessandra Ferri and Robert LaFosse—then stars with American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet, respectively—dance a rapturous pas de deux at the end of Act II. With tiny pricks of her feet and bird-like flaps of her elbows in Part 1, Ferri marks her anguish, thinking she’s been abandoned for another woman. Later, both she and LaFosse grow more and more entangled as they reconcile, Ferri dancing with the passionate abandon she’s famous for. I love how in Part 2 (0:20), they can’t seem to get enough of each other as their necks arch and intertwine. At the end of the ballet, two pigeons fly in to perch symbolically on the chair—er, there’s supposed to be two. It looks like one missed its cue at this performance! No matter—Ferri and LaFosse’s dancing make it clear that these young lovers are meant to be together for life. Happy #TBT!

