TBT: Misty Copeland 20 Years Ago

I think we can all agree that Misty Copeland has that special something: a mix of killer technique and eye-catching charisma. But did she always have that spark? While Copeland has certainly grown as an artist through the years—she’s even making her Giselle debut tomorrow on American Ballet Theatre’s tour to Oman—one video shows a glimmer of the star-in-the-making 20 years ago. Copeland recently shared this clip of one of her early student performances on Instagram. Her pirouettes? Pretty clean. Her feet? Hello, arches. And her smile? Undeniable. According to Copeland, she’d only been dancing one year when this video was taken. We’re totally impressed. Happy #TBT!
