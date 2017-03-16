TBT: Watch Baryshnikov Do 11 Pirouettes in White Nights

What do you get when you mix a dizzying amount of pirouettes with Mikhail Baryshnikov? Pure cinema gold—and one of the most famous dance movie scenes of all time. In this clip from the 1985 hit movie White Nights, Misha combines his technical prowess with his effortless cool. Raymond, played by legendary tapper Gregory Hines, challenges Kolya, a Soviet dancer who has defected (played by Baryshnikov) to a bet. In order to take Raymond’s 11 rubels, Kolya must do 11 consecutive pirouettes. It’s a feat that even today’s most talented dancers can’t accomplish. But Misha, is, well, Misha. Check out his mesmerizing turns—and then practice your own. Happy #TBT!

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.