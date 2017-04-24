What Dance Means to the Artists of Boston Ballet

Funding for the arts has always been tenuous in the United States. With the current administration threatening to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, things are poised to become even more dire. In response, Boston Ballet principal John Lam created a video to showcase what dance means to his colleagues.

The dancers summarize their thoughts and feelings with a single word: strength, joy, perspective and more. It’s a powerful reminder that art isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential part of what makes us human.

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.