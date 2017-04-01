Home » Win It! » Win a Kira Leotard from So Dança Win a Kira Leotard from So Dança Posted on April 1, 2017February 16, 2017 Tweet The Kira leotard is classic, supportive and fashion forward, with its hint of diamond mesh. Enter below for a chance to win! Win a Kira Leotard from So Dança First Name * Last Name * Email Phone Number * Address * City * State * Zip * Size * P S M L XL Color * Geranium Pink Burgandy Black Not available in white. I have read and agree to the terms and conditions * Yes I would like to subscribe to the Pointe Newsletter Yes No Related