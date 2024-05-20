Join Us for Our 2024 “Pointe” Live Classes & Conversations on July 20!

Mark your calendars! We are thrilled to announce that we’ll be hosting our Pointe Live Classes & Conversations on Saturday, July 20, at the Manhattan Movement and Arts Center in New York City. After the enormous success of last year’s event, we’ve expanded Classes & Conversations to offer even more opportunities for participants to learn from renowned principal dancers and teachers.

The day will begin with a 90-minute class, followed by two specialized, hour-long classes. Our distinguished guest teachers will be: Boston Ballet principal Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy; New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht; and former Complexions Contemporary Ballet star and certified NIQUE instructor Clifford Williams. Classes will be divided by age and level (minimum age 10) and include both classical and contemporary ballet. After a lunch break, we’ll host an hour-long panel discussion and Q&A with our guests, moderated by Pointe Editor in Chief Amy Brandt. We can’t wait to see you there!

Click here to register.

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations

Manhattan Movement and Arts Center

248 W. 60th Street, New York, NY 10023

Saturday, July 20

Doors open: 8:45 am

Class One: 9 am–10:30 am

Class Two: 11 am–12 pm

Class Three: 12:30–1:30 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A 2–2:45 pm (Day ends at 3 pm)