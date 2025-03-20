Adult 2025 Summer Intensives Are Around the Corner. Are You Ready?

You may still be pulling on snow boots where you live, but we’re already dreaming of summer. And what better way to deep-dive into your ballet training than by going to a dance intensive specifically for adult students. Here are over three dozen (!) held in the U.S. and internationally, so put in for your PTO now. Summer is less than 100 days away.

Arizona

Ballet Tucson Adult Summer Workshop

June 9–20, Tucson

Classes at this one- or two-week intensive, tailored to students of all levels, are held in the evening and include ballet technique, classical variations, jazz, Bollywood, and tap.

Studio R Ballet Adult Summer Intensive Program

July 14–18, Mesa

Located just east of the state capital, this studio will be offering a Monday-through-Friday evening intensive focusing on technique and repertoire. It’s suitable for all levels, with three-, four-, or five-day pricing options available.)

California

Amy Novinski’s Adult Ballet Retreat

June 5–8, Santa Barbara

Classes at this four-day intensive for beginning/advanced-beginning students will zero in on improving ballet technique, conditioning, and learning classical choreography.

Ducon California Summer Intensive

August 4–9, Mountain View

At Ducon’s six-day intensive in California, dancers will receive technique, pointe, and variations classes, as well as an opportunity to perform on the final day of class.

KM & Friends Adult Summer Retreat

June 29–July 4, Huntington Beach

With offerings for both beginner and intermediate dancers (the advanced level is sold-out), this retreat led by Kathryn Morgan offers classes in technique and pointe, as well as workshops, social events, and a photo session. You’ll also receive access to a variety of KM & Friends’ online content.

San Francisco Ballet’s Adult Ballet Summer Workshop

June 2–7, San Francisco

Head to San Francisco for a five- or six-day workshop (depending on whether you choose the technique or performance track). Classes include ballet, Horton technique, jazz, Progressing Ballet Technique, ballet mime, pointe, and character. The performance track includes repertoire and an informal showing at week’s end.

Westside School of Ballet’s Adult Intro/Beginner Summer Intensive

June 9–13, Santa Monica

Students new to ballet at this five-day intensive will learn ballet terminology and improve their skills, as well as practice center-floor work with a concentrated focus each day.

Colorado

Ballet Melange Academy Adult Intensive

June 2–7, Denver

A trip to the Centennial State might include this one-week, full-day intensive designed for intermediate to advanced adults. Students will work on ballet technique, pointe, variations, repertoire, character/historical dance, contemporary, jazz, and Pilates.

Florida

International Adult Ballet Festival

June 22–27, Bradenton

Geared towards all levels, this festival offers classes in technique, with breakout sessions on pirouettes, port de bras, artistry, and more. Dancers can also choose to participate in a performance and/or ballet competition, as well as an optional professional photo shoot.

Orlando Ballet School Fitness Through Dance Summer Intensive

August 6–10, Orlando

Embark on a fitness-meets-dance intensive that focuses on technique and choreography in ballet, modern, and jazz for those with at least one to two years of dance training. Students will have the opportunity to perform in an informal choreography showcase on the final day of class.

Photo by Kateryna Sellers, courtesy Louisville Ballet.

Illinois

Chicago Ballet Arts Adult Intensive

July 14–20, Chicago

Designed for the advanced beginner to intermediate dancer, this seven-day intensive has classes in ballet technique, variations, modern, contemporary, musical theater, repertoire, conditioning, and pre-pointe. The week wraps up with an informal in-studio performance.

Ballet 5:8 Adult Summer Intensive

July 17–20, Orland Park

Head to the Windy City suburbs for a four-day intensive focused on ballet, repertoire, pointe/pre-pointe, contemporary, partnering, Progressing Ballet Technique, strength training, and seminars on nutrition and safe stretching for adults.

Kentucky

Lexington Ballet Adult Summer Intensive

July 21–25, Lexington

Build up your strength and stamina at this five-day intensive, which includes a Pilates/conditioning warm-up, ballet technique, and a session on variations/choreography. The program welcomes beginning through advanced students.

Louisville Ballet Adult Summer Intensive

May 26–31, Louisville

Developed to accommodate beginning through advanced dancers, this intensive offers classes in ballet technique, pointe strengthening, jumps, modern, jazz, Gyrokinesis, yoga, and variations. Students will also have an opportunity to perform on the final day of class.

Louisiana

New Orleans Ballet Theatre Adult Summer Intensive

July 21–August 1, New Orleans

Celebrate ballet in the birthplace of jazz music at this intensive designed for students with at least two years of ballettraining. In addition to technique classes, dancers can expect contemporary, character, Broadway jazz, repertoire, pointe, mime, injury prevention, and dance history. One- or two-week options available.

Maryland

Ducon Maryland Summer Intensive

August 11–23, Herndon, VA

At this intensive, dancers will receive technique, pointe, and variations classes, as well as an opportunity to perform on the final day of class. Students can choose to attend for one or two weeks.

Massachusetts

Boston Ballet

Date TBD, Newton

Students can choose between beginning and intermediate/advanced levels of intensive training in ballet technique, conditioning, repertoire, and other styles, such as character and jazz. Check back this spring for dates.

Missouri

Kansas City Ballet School Adult Ballet Summer Intensive

July 28–August 2, Kansas City

Train like a pro in this artsy and football-friendly city. Dancers of all levels will take ballet technique, optional pointe classes, variations, and repertoire. Each day will begin with a mindful conditioning class and will wind down with a dance-related lecture.

Montana

Montana Ballet Adult Intensive

July 28–August 2, Bozeman

This six-day intensive takes place in “Big Sky Country,” where dancers will take ballet technique, character, variations, contemporary, body conditioning, Pilates, and yoga, as well as lectures on dance history and nutrition. They can also opt for an opportunity to perform.

Nevada

Desert Chamber Ballet’s Adult Intensive

Dates: June 9–13, Las Vegas

Forgo the slot machines for this five-day intensive that offers classes in classical ballet, lyrical, jazz, choreography, variations, and pointe. Other sessions include in-depth focus on pirouettes and turns, classical ballet history, and nutrition, plus an optional boot camp for an extra blast of cardio.

New York

Kat Wildish Summer Intensive

June 10–15 and August 18–23, New York City (in-person and virtual)

Head to the Big Apple for an à la carte summer intensive. Students can choose what classes they want to take, from ballet technique to pointe to mindful stretching. Dancers can opt for in-person classes, virtual classes, or a combination of both, and all are welcome to return in November for a fall performance with a choreographer from Italy’s La Scala Ballet.

New York City Ballet’s Ballet Essentials Workshop Weekend

June 12–15 and July 31–August 3, New York City (Sold out; check website for waitlist information)

Be a part of the vibrant NYC dance scene with a four-day intensive designed for beginners to advanced beginners. Dancers can look forward to repertory workshops, an in-studio lecture demonstration, Pilates, yoga classes, and the chance to learn NYCB-inspired choreography.

Photo by Matthew Venanzi, courtesy Kat Wildish Summer Intensive.

North Carolina

Carolina Ballet Adult Ballet Summer Intensive

June 6–8, Raleigh

Ideal for beginner through intermediate/advanced students, this intensive packs in a diverse range of classes, including ballet technique, pointe, stretch/conditioning, and variations.

Open Door Studios Adult Ballet Intensive

June 2–6, Charlotte

Dancers at this five-day intensive in the Queen City can immerse themselves in ballet technique, pointe/pre-pointe classes, and Progressing Ballet Technique, with an opportunity to perform for family and friends.

Raleigh School of Ballet

June 21–22, August 2–3, Raleigh

A little tight on time? These two-day intensives fit in ballet technique, character, jazz, and conditioning. For more advanced students, classes in pointe, pre-pointe, and partnering add an additional two hours of training each day.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Ballet Adult Dancer Intensive

August 7–10, Oklahoma City

At this intensive, taught by OKC Ballet faculty, students of all levels will be challenged in ballet technique, pointe/pre-pointe, conditioning, musical theater, and contemporary classes. Sliding-scale payment options are available.

Pennsylvania

Amy Novinski Adult Workshops (in-person or virtual)

June 23–27, Intro to Ballet; June 30–July 5, Beginner Ballet; July 7–11, Advanced Beginner Ballet; July 14–18, Intermediate Ballet; Philadelphia

These five-day workshops in the City of Brotherly Love are geared toward those with basic ballet experience through intermediate-level students. Classes are focused on ballet technique (Vaganova method), conditioning, variations, and repertoire.

South Carolina

Ballet Academy of Charleston Adult Intensive

July 21–25, Charleston

The thriving city of Charleston is the site of this five-day intensive. Dancers will work on technique, learn variations, and explore Progressing Ballet Technique and the 4Pointe method.

Tennessee

Nashville Ballet Adult Dance Intensive

June 2–6 and June 9–13, Nashville

Ideal for working adults, this nights-only intensive is designed to challenge dancers of all levels. Students can look forward to ballet technique followed by a supplemental class such as African, jazz, improvisation, Latin social dances, or partnering.

Ballet Memphis Adult Intensive

May 22–25, Memphis

For those who want to deepen their ballet practice, this four-day intensive offers classes in technique, jazz, modern, repertoire, and Pilates.

Texas

Houston Ballet Adult Intensive

May 27–31, Houston

Train with Houston Ballet Academy faculty! Taught at the intermediate/advanced level, this program offers classes in ballet technique, variations/repertoire, contemporary, body conditioning, and Yamuna Body Rolling. Students will also receive a behind-the-scenes tour, a Q&A with artists, and a ticket to Houston Ballet’s performance of Raymonda on May 31.

Utah

artÉmotion Adult Ballet Summer Intensive

June 2–7, Salt Lake City

Celebrate artÉmotion’s 10th anniversary with this intensive for adults. Classes in ballet, pointe, contemporary, jazz, classical character, and variations are offered for a variety of levels. Students will have the opportunity to be choreographed on for a performance at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Virginia

Ballet Virginia Adult Dance Camp

August 6–9, Norfolk

Head off to camp, with classes taught by Ballet Virginia faculty. Each day will have dance conditioning and technique classes along with the opportunity to learn classical choreography and other dance genres.

Zavesco Photography, courtesy Orlando Ballet.

INTERNATIONAL

France

Adult Ballet Dansica’s Summer Intensive

July 18–27, Paris

Dancers of all levels at this intensive in the City of Light will take classes in classical ballet, pointe conditioning, choreography, Progressing Ballet Technique, and music appreciation. Students will also have an opportunity to perform choreography from La Bayadère and take part in a photo shoot. Ten-day and seven-day options available.

Morlaix International Adult Ballet Camp

July 11–19 and August 18–22, Morlaix

Located in northwestern France, this intensive focuses on daily ballet class, repertoire, pointe, men’s class, and pas de deux. Students may take part in a showcase presentation on the final day of classes; the July intensive’s showcase will feature selections from Sleeping Beauty.

Italy

Kat Wildish Summer Intensive

July 14–18, Sulzano

This five-day intensive for dancers of all levels takes place on the shores of Lake Iseo, in northern Italy. Sessions include ballet technique, floor barre, stretching, and pas de deux.

Malaysia

Ducon Malaysia Summer Intensive

May 26–31 and June 2–7, Kuala Lumpur

Take your pick from Ducon’s two six-day intensives in Malaysia, or sign up for both. Dancers will receive technique, pointe, and variations classes, as well as an opportunity to perform on the final day of class.

Romania

Ballet Fusion Summer Intensive

July 21–27, Sibiu

Nestled in the city of Sibiu, in Romania’s historical Transylvania region, this intensive will focus on technique, pas de deux, variations, pointe, contemporary, and stretching/Pilates. It’s geared to dancers of all skill levels, with half- or full-program options available.

Sweden

Ballet Gothenburg’s Adult Ballet Retreat

August 10–15, Gothenburg

This five-day dance retreat on Sweden’s west coast includes classes in Balanchine-inspired ballet technique, pointe, pas de deux, and choreography. There is also an Orza pop-up shoe-fitting and an outdoor, dockside performance at week’s end.

United Kingdom

Ballet with Isabella Adult Ballet Intensive

July 21–25, Beginner (waitlist only); August 4–8, Intermediate (waitlist only); August 18–23, Advanced (waitlist only); London

Delve into the Vaganova technique at Ballet with Isabella’s five-day intensives, which will include a guided warm-up, floor barre, center work, pirouette technique, pointe, stretching, Gyrokinesis, repertoire, and rehearsal for a performance.

The Ballet Retreat

May 31 and June 1, London; August 23–25, Leeds

At these intensives in Leeds and London, dancers will take part in classical ballet class and repertoire sessions. The three-day session in Leeds includes various master classes. Students can also look forward to a relaxation session and cool down each day.

Chelsea Ballet Summer School

August 11–16, London

This five-day intensive offers classes in Pilates, ballet technique, pointe repertoire, stretch, and contemporary. For more information, directly contact the school, located in London’s vibrant Chelsea neighborhood.