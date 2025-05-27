Meet the Awardees From Ballet’s Winter/Spring Competition Season
Late winter and early spring brought opportunities for dancers to showcase their skills at ballet competitions. After spending weeks in preparation for their moment in the spotlight, the top participants walked away with prizes, scholarships, and even company contracts.
Here are some of the medalists and scholarship recipients from the upper age divisions at the Miami International Ballet Competition, the National Ballet Competition, ADC | IBC Finals, and the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition. Congratulations to all the winners and to every dancer who participated this year.
Miami International IBC | National Ballet Competition | ADC IBC Finals | Valentina Kozlova IBC
Miami International Ballet Competition
Held January 23–26 in North Miami Beach, Florida, the MIBC awarded 120 scholarships to schools and summer intensives in Europe, South America, Asia, and the U.S. For a full list of award winners, including Division 1 (ages 9–11), pas de deux, ensemble, special awards, and scholarships, click here. (Score placement does not necessarily coincide with medal placement.)
Division 2 (ages 12–14)
- First/Silver: Tristynn Collins, USA
- Second/Silver: Elle Martinos, USA
- Third Place/Silver (tie): Alicianna Rodriguez, USA; Chiara Marambio, Peru
Division 3 (ages 15–18)
- First/Silver: Jada Brown, USA – also received the Vladimir Issaev Award
- Second/Silver: Katie Haigh, USA
- Third/Bronze: Nora Soli, USA
Division 4 (ages 19–25)
- First/Gold: Zoila Pena, Venezuela
National Ballet Competition
Founded in 2018, NBC, which ran February 28–March 2 at Wilmington, Delaware’s elegant Grand Opera House, awarded $668,919 in scholarships this year to schools in the U.S. and Europe. For a full list of award winners, including preparatory division, ensemble division, and other awards, click here.
Junior Division
- Gold: Tessa Palmer, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA
- Silver: Ethan Ross, Metropolitan Ballet Academy, PA
- Bronze: Madison Backstrom, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA
Senior Division
- Gold: Chloe Fisher, The Dance Academy, MD
- Silver: Kyle Cloutier, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE
- Bronze: Bennett Dunlap, Ballet Virginia, VA
Pre-Professional Division
- Gold: Julia Bellantoni, The Rock School for Dance–West Chester, PA, and University of Florida, FL
- Silver: Kaelynne Moore, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE
- Bronze: Kaela Backstrom, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA
ADC | IBC Finals
This year’s ADC | IBC Finals, held March 29–April 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida, celebrated a major milestone: the competition’s 20th anniversary. In 2025, ADC | IBC collectively offered a total of 1,602 scholarship and professional opportunities. For a full list of award winners, including primary division, and ensemble division, special awards, and scholarship/contract recipients, click here.
Grand Prix: Sachi Oza, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC
Women
- Gold: Maymei Morrison, Inspired Movement Ballet Conservatory, CA
- Silver: Helena De La Houssaye, independent, AZ
- Bronze: Jocelyn Cramer, Runqiao Du Ballet Coaching, MD
Men
- Gold: Owen Chambers, Kansas School of Classical Ballet, KS
- Silver: Jackson Babanats, Next Generation Ballet, FL
- Bronze: Cristiano Tempfli, Beyond the Barre, OH
Senior Division
Grand Prix: Nagisa Tagawa, Ellison Ballet, NYC
Women
- Gold: Hinano Kondo, Ellison Ballet, NYC
- Silver: Sakura Natorigawa, Ellison Ballet, NYC
- Bronze: Miharu Kikuchi, International City School of Ballet, GA
Men
- Gold: Santino Benjamin Herrera, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC
- Silver: Jadon Mychael Branner, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC
- Bronze: Charlie Baldwin, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC
Valentina Kozlova IBC (Classical Competition)
Helmed by star ballerina Valentina Kozlova, the VK IBC took place April 7–12 at New York Live Arts in New York City. A new category, free-style dance, was introduced this year alongside contemporary and classical. For a full list of winners, including the pre-youth division, youth division, contemporary prizes, and scholarship and contract recipients, click here.
Grand Prix: Da Young Ryu, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea
Student Division
- Gold: Seowoo Cho, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea
- Silver: Marianna D’Orazio, Brazil
Junior Division
- Gold: Romina Rubio, coached by Tatiana Makarova, Panama; and Kelly Zhong, coached by Xiana Chan, USA
- Silver: Samyra Abbas, Brazil; Sophia Witherly, Canada; Owen Tang, Canada
- Bronze: Anna Li, Canada; Pedro Napoleão, Brazil
Senior Division, Group 1
- Gold: Chaeeun Park, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea; Andre Zwieskowski, coached by Adriana Assaf, Brazil
Senior Division, Group 2
- Gold: Hui Jeong Ryu, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea
- Silver: Jacqueline Bertault, USA; Hyunmo Koo, South Korea