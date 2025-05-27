Meet the Awardees From Ballet’s Winter/Spring Competition Season

Late winter and early spring brought opportunities for dancers to showcase their skills at ballet competitions. After spending weeks in preparation for their moment in the spotlight, the top participants walked away with prizes, scholarships, and even company contracts.

Here are some of the medalists and scholarship recipients from the upper age divisions at the Miami International Ballet Competition, the National Ballet Competition, ADC | IBC Finals, and the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition. Congratulations to all the winners and to every dancer who participated this year.

Miami International Ballet Competition

Jada Brown won first place in the Division 3 category as well as the Vladimir Issaev Award. Photo by Patricia’s Photography, courtesy MIBC.

Division 4 gold medalist Zoila Pena (right) and her non-competing partner Kaique Barbosa won gold in the pas de deux category. Photo by Patricias’ Photography, courtesy MIBC.

Third Division Bronze medalist Alicianna Rodriguez. Photo by Patricia’s Photography, courtesy MIBC.

Held January 23–26 in North Miami Beach, Florida, the MIBC awarded 120 scholarships to schools and summer intensives in Europe, South America, Asia, and the U.S. For a full list of award winners, including Division 1 (ages 9–11), pas de deux, ensemble, special awards, and scholarships, click here. (Score placement does not necessarily coincide with medal placement.)

Division 2 (ages 12–14)

First/Silver: Tristynn Collins, USA

Second/Silver: Elle Martinos, USA

Elle Martinos, USA Third Place/Silver (tie): Alicianna Rodriguez, USA; Chiara Marambio, Peru

Division 3 (ages 15–18)

First/Silver: Jada Brown, USA – also received the Vladimir Issaev Award

Second/Silver: Katie Haigh, USA

Katie Haigh, USA Third/Bronze: Nora Soli, USA

Division 4 (ages 19–25)

First/Gold: Zoila Pena, Venezuela

National Ballet Competition

Pre-professional division gold medalist Julia Bellantoni. Photo by Tisa Della Volpe, courtesy NBC.

Senior division gold medalist Chloe Fischer. Photo by Tisa Della Volpe, courtesy NBC.

Senior division silver medalist Kyle Cloutier. Photo by Tisa Della Volpe, courtesy NBC.

Junior gold medalist Tessa Palmer. Photo by Tisa Della Volpe, courtesy NBC.

Founded in 2018, NBC, which ran February 28–March 2 at Wilmington, Delaware’s elegant Grand Opera House, awarded $668,919 in scholarships this year to schools in the U.S. and Europe. For a full list of award winners, including preparatory division, ensemble division, and other awards, click here.

Junior Division

Gold: Tessa Palmer, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA

Silver: Ethan Ross, Metropolitan Ballet Academy, PA

Ethan Ross, Metropolitan Ballet Academy, PA Bronze: Madison Backstrom, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA

Senior Division

Gold: Chloe Fisher, The Dance Academy, MD

Silver: Kyle Cloutier, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE

Kyle Cloutier, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE Bronze: Bennett Dunlap, Ballet Virginia, VA

Pre-Professional Division

Gold: Julia Bellantoni, The Rock School for Dance–West Chester, PA, and University of Florida, FL

Silver: Kaelynne Moore, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE

Kaelynne Moore, The School of First State Ballet Theatre, DE Bronze: Kaela Backstrom, The Rock School for Dance Education–West Chester, PA

ADC | IBC Finals

Ellison Ballet student and Grand Prix recipient Nagisa Tagawa in a variation from Satanella . Photo by Star Action Shots, courtesy ADC | IBC.

Senior gold medalist Hinano Kondo and Senior Grand Prix recipient Nagisa Tagawa perform the pas de deux from Satanella at ADC | IBC. Photo by Star Action Shots courtesy ADC | IBC.

Senior gold medalist Santino Benjamin Herrera dances the ACT II variation from The Sleeping Beauty. Photo by Star Action Shots, courtesy ADC | IBC.

This year’s ADC | IBC Finals, held March 29–April 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida, celebrated a major milestone: the competition’s 20th anniversary. In 2025, ADC | IBC collectively offered a total of 1,602 scholarship and professional opportunities. For a full list of award winners, including primary division, and ensemble division, special awards, and scholarship/contract recipients, click here.

Grand Prix: Sachi Oza, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC

Women

Gold: Maymei Morrison, Inspired Movement Ballet Conservatory, CA

Silver: Helena De La Houssaye, independent, AZ

Helena De La Houssaye, independent, AZ Bronze: Jocelyn Cramer, Runqiao Du Ballet Coaching, MD

Men

Gold: Owen Chambers, Kansas School of Classical Ballet, KS

Silver: Jackson Babanats, Next Generation Ballet, FL

Jackson Babanats, Next Generation Ballet, FL Bronze: Cristiano Tempfli, Beyond the Barre, OH

Senior Division

Grand Prix: Nagisa Tagawa, Ellison Ballet, NYC

Women

Gold: Hinano Kondo, Ellison Ballet, NYC

Silver: Sakura Natorigawa, Ellison Ballet, NYC

Sakura Natorigawa, Ellison Ballet, NYC Bronze: Miharu Kikuchi, International City School of Ballet, GA

Men

Gold: Santino Benjamin Herrera, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC

Silver: Jadon Mychael Branner, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC

Jadon Mychael Branner, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC Bronze: Charlie Baldwin, Cary Ballet Conservatory, NC

Valentina Kozlova IBC (Classical Competition)

From left: Owen Tang, junior division silver medalist; Seo Woo Cho, student division gold medalist. Photos courtesy VKIBC. Photo courtesy VKIBC.

Helmed by star ballerina Valentina Kozlova, the VK IBC took place April 7–12 at New York Live Arts in New York City. A new category, free-style dance, was introduced this year alongside contemporary and classical. For a full list of winners, including the pre-youth division, youth division, contemporary prizes, and scholarship and contract recipients, click here.

Grand Prix: Da Young Ryu, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea

Student Division

Gold: Seowoo Cho, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea

Seowoo Cho, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea Silver: Marianna D’Orazio, Brazil

Junior Division

Gold: Romina Rubio, coached by Tatiana Makarova, Panama; and Kelly Zhong, coached by Xiana Chan, USA

Romina Rubio, coached by Tatiana Makarova, Panama; and Kelly Zhong, coached by Xiana Chan, USA Silver: Samyra Abbas, Brazil; Sophia Witherly, Canada; Owen Tang, Canada

Samyra Abbas, Brazil; Sophia Witherly, Canada; Owen Tang, Canada Bronze: Anna Li, Canada; Pedro Napoleão, Brazil

Senior Division, Group 1

Gold: Chaeeun Park, Korea National University of Arts, South Korea; Andre Zwieskowski, coached by Adriana Assaf, Brazil

Senior Division, Group 2