Ask a Dance Dietitian: Are Dessert Replacements Necessary?

What is the best dessert replacement for dancers? —Timothy

Dessert is a favorite topic of mine, Timothy, and it’s one I know many dancers struggle with. Fears around sugar are often to blame; many dancers believe they should omit sugar entirely from their desserts. While there are times when dessert might not be the best option for your next snack, such as when you need lasting energy, there are several ways we can incorporate these fun foods into our meal plan.

Desserts made with natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or dates offer a steadier release of energy that many dancers find helpful when they need to satisfy a sweet tooth on dance-heavy days. Building a yogurt parfait with berries, granola, honey, and chocolate chips puts a sweet spin on a classic breakfast combo that can be enjoyed before bed. Chia seed pudding is another example, combining the sweetness of maple syrup and vanilla extract with the nutrient density of chia and milk. Even energy bites can be made sweet with the addition of dried fruit and honey.

But while there is nothing inherently wrong with wanting to opt for a more nutrient-dense alternative, you’ll need to think about whether it will leave you satisfied. As a dietitian for dancers, I encourage taking a food-neutral approach to mealtime decisions, and that includes dessert. A yogurt parfait won’t replace an ice cream sundae, nor will energy bites replace your favorite cookie. Avoiding any single food—even dessert—can lead to a plethora of challenges, especially when it comes to your relationship with food.

Recurring cravings can be a sign that you’re in need of the real deal, and normalizing dessert can help alleviate anxieties about those foods. To do this, start with mindfulness—before opting for the best replacement, make dessert a delicacy. This means sitting down, closing your digital devices, and actively connecting to your senses during that experience. (How does your dessert taste? How does it look and smell? What’s the texture like?) By focusing on these senses, you’ll be more likely to slow down, savor each bite, and combat the all-or-nothing mindset that often leads to overdoing it.

Have a question? Send it to registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Fine at [email protected]. She'll be answering questions on Pointe+ each month.