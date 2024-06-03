Your June Roster Roundup: Dancers and Directors on the Move

The past few weeks have brought another exciting round of dancer career news—check out the latest farewells, appointments, promotions, and more in this month’s ballet roster roundup.

Promotions and Appointments

On May 16, New York City Ballet artistic director Jonathan Stafford and associate artistic director Wendy Whelan announced the promotion of Emma Von Enck to principal dancer. David Gabriel, Alec Knight, and Jules Mabie were promoted to soloist on June 1.

Emma Von Enck and Joseph Gordon in George Balanchine’s “Rubies.” Photo by Erin Baiano, courtesy New York City Ballet.

At Miami City Ballet, Cameron Catazaro has been promoted to principal soloist, and Mayumi Enokibara and Francisco Schilereff to soloist.

Philadelphia Ballet artistic director Angel Corella has announced the following promotions: Sydney Dolan to principal; Pau Pujol and So Jung Shin to first soloist; Jacqueline Callahan, Isaac Hollis, Lucia Erickson, and Nicholas Patterson to soloist; Yuval Cohen and Mine Kusano to demi-soloist; Jorge Garcia Alonso, Charlotte Erickson, Giovanna Assis Genovez, Ashley Lewis, Gabriele Lukasik, and Juan Montobbio Maestre to corps de ballet; and Katie Cerny and Natalie Patel to apprentice.

Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Ana Gallardo Lobaina and Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson were promoted to principal onstage on Saturday, May 4.

The following Boston Ballet II members have been promoted to the main company as artists for the 2024–25 season: Emily Aston, Alexa Malone, Wesley Miller, Alexander Nicolosi, Sydney Santo Domingo, and Samuel Yuan.

Sydney Dolan in La Bayadère. Photo by Arian Molina Soca, courtesy Philadelphia Ballet.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director Adam McKinney announced the promotion of Ariana Chernyshev to corps de ballet on May 19.

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Rebecca Haftl and Selena Knowlton have been promoted to company artist.

At Ballet Idaho, Justin Hughes has been promoted to principal; Anissa Bailis, Cydney Covert, and John Frazer to soloist; and Flynn Ericson to company artist.

The Royal Ballet and Opera has announced that The Lady Sarah Chatto is the new president of The Royal Ballet. Formerly vice president, she succeeds King Charles III, who has accepted the position of Patron of The Royal Ballet.

The board of directors of Canada’s National Ballet School has announced the appointment of Margaret Tracey to artistic director. Tracey will succeed current director and CEO Mavis Staines on June 24, 2024.

Margaret Tracey. Photo by Abby Mahler, courtesy National Ballet of Canada.

Orlando Ballet artistic director Jorden Morris has renewed his directorship contract for three more seasons.

Phil Chan has been named the artist in residence at Oakland Ballet Company.

Alabama Ballet has announced that Jon Upleger will join the artistic staff as a rehearsal director, and Alex Meister Upleger as a teacher and coach for the school and company.

Farewells, Guestings, and New Arrivals

Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Myriam Ould-Braham took her final bow on May 18 following her performance of the title role in Giselle. Ould-Braham joined the company’s corps in 1999 and was named étoile in 2012.

John Lam. Photo by Liza Voll, courtesy Boston Ballet.

After 20 years with Boston Ballet, principal John Lam retired from the stage on May 19.

On Sunday, June 9, during its Season Encore performance, Pacific Northwest Ballet will bid farewell to principals James Yoichi Moore and James Kirby Rogers, as well as soloist Ezra Thomson. Rogers will be joining Semperoper Ballett in Dresden, and Thomson will assume his new role as PNB rehearsal director for the upcoming season.

After 23 years with Houston Ballet, principal Melody Mennite will depart the company in June.

On May 19, Kansas City Ballet company dancer Joshua Bodden gave his last performance after 10 seasons with the company.

Richmond Ballet dancers Cody Beaton, Christian Renforth, and Sabrina Sabino took their final bows during the company’s Studio Three program.

Melody Mennite as The Girl and Connor Walsh as Her First Love in Stanton Welch’s The Four Seasons. Photo by Amitava Sarkar, courtesy Houston Ballet.

After 19 seasons with Orlando Ballet, company dancer Anamarie McGinn retired from the stage on May 19.

Eleven-year Ballet Rhode Island dancer Alex Lantz took his final bow on May 12.

Vitacca Ballet artist Megumi Nishimori has retired from the stage.

Carolina Ballet principal Jayson Pescasio gave his last performance on April 28.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre principal Yoshiaki Nakano, soloist William Moore, and corps member Danielle Downey have retired from the stage. Principal Masahiro Haneji and soloist Jessica McCann will also leave the company.

PBT will welcome six new dancers to the company for the 2024–25 season. Ballet Memphis’ Andre Gallon and Houston Ballet’s Magnoly Batista, Madison Russo, and Rylan Doty will join the corps; and Anya Chiu and Amelia McGravey will join as apprentices.

Anamarie McGinn and Sebastian Marriott-Smith in Paul Taylor’s Company B. Photo by Zavesco Photography, courtesy Orlando Ballet.

Royal Danish Ballet artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe has announced that he will not extend his directorship contract. Hübbe, who has directed the company since 2008, will step away from his role in the summer of 2026. The company has begun a search for his successor.

Birmingham Royal Ballet principals Momoko Hirata and Mathias Dingman will join National Ballet of Canada as principal guest artists for its run of Don Quixote June 1–9.

Awards and Recognitions

On May 22, Misty Copeland and Stevie Wonder received the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America, the highest honor bestowed by Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute. Copeland is the first dancer to receive the award.

Ballet Black artist Isabela Coracy has been awarded the 2024 Olivier Awards’ Outstanding Achievement in Dance for her performance in Mthuthuzeli November’s Nina: By Whatever Means.

Sara Mearns and Jamar Roberts are the 2024 Vail Dance Festival artists in residence.