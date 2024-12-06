Brooklyn Mack is Back Onstage, Starting With The Washington Ballet

Washington Ballet audiences are enjoying a familiar face this Nutcracker season: Brooklyn Mack. The star dancer, who spent nine years at the company before embarking on a full-time guest-artist career in 2018, has returned for select performances as the Cavalier through December 8. For Mack, it marks not only a return to his former stomping grounds, but a rejuvenation of his performance career after three years as interim artistic director of Columbia Classical Ballet in South Carolina.

Mack, who resigned from CCB in September, says that new TWB artistic director Edwaard Liang texted him not too long ago to invite him to perform with the company. “We have a pretty deep history,” says Mack. Liang had choreographed and staged several works on TWB during Mack’s time there, and, in 2023, when Liang was directing BalletMet, he invited the dancer to guest-star in his production of Swan Lake.

“It feels so good to be back, and especially to return to this [Nutcracker] production and to perform for the DC audience again,” says Mack. “It’s been great seeing old friends and colleagues,” he continues, adding that it’s been particularly fun to see how dancers who were young at the time of his departure have grown and developed. His Sugar Plum Fairy for these performances is longtime TWB dancer Maki Onuki. “She’s just a brilliant dancer,” he says, adding that they had previously partnered together in the company’s productions of Frederick Ashton’s The Dream and John Cranko’s Romeo and Juliet.

While Mack is thrilled to be guesting with his former company, he is returning a changed man—the years away have been both exhilarating and exhausting, and tested his resilience. He talked to Pointe about how this period shaped him, and what he’s planning to do next.

The Freelance Life

Mack left TWB in August 2018 when contract negotiations with former artistic leadership fell apart. He considered trying to join another company. “But I knew whatever contract I could find [so last-minute] would probably not be a forever-home situation,” he says. Mack, who had been performing as a guest artist during summer breaks since 2006, decided to pursue freelancing full-time. “As soon as I made that determination, a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”