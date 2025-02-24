“Dance Skills Are Life Skills” at Cary Ballet Conservatory 

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that award-winning ballet conservatories produce award-winning dancers. That’s certainly the case at Cary Ballet Conservatory in Cary, North Carolina, which has won Outstanding School and Outstanding Teacher at Youth America Grand Prix and Outstanding School and Outstanding Coach at ADC | IBC. And Eric Poor, silver medalist at this year’s Prix de Lausanne, is just one of the Conservatory’s numerous award-winning students.

Beyond winning awards, alumni of Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Professional Training Program go on to companies like New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, and more. In addition to the conservatory’s top-tier training, which includes classes, rehearsals, and coaching, the school’s owner and Professional Training Program director, Mariaelena Ruiz, believes that its motto of “Dance skills are life skills” has helped dancers thrive in their careers—in ballet and beyond. “We prioritize helping them grow into well-rounded individuals first,” Ruiz says. “We focus not just on technique and performance, but on teaching valuable lessons in discipline, adaptability, and collaboration—skills they can carry with them wherever they go and whatever they choose to do.”

With about half of the program’s dancers relocating to North Carolina to join the program, Cary Ballet Conservatory offers select dancers housing where students build community living together under the supervision of a residence manager, complete with access to a resident chef and within walking distance to the studios. Students may choose to join Cary Ballet Conservatory’s virtual academic program, a partnership with Scholars Academy that takes place on weekday mornings, or continue with their existing educational program. “We see this as a family decision,” says Ruiz. When they aren’t dancing, students enjoy the vibrant town of Cary—consistently named one of the safest cities in the country—via outings for shopping, movies, theater, and brunch.

For Ruiz, what sets the Professional Training Program apart is that it has all the rigorous training, comprehensive curriculum, and intensive coaching of a larger program—with the individualized attention of a smaller one. “It’s the best of both worlds,” she says. Ruiz is looking for dancers who will see that personalized focus as a chance to grow. “A great fit for our program is someone who embraces feedback, is open to new approaches, and is always striving to push their artistry and technique to the next level,” she says.

In addition to its prestigious Professional Training Program, Cary Ballet Conservatory offers a Studio Program, which is part of its Professional Division and intended for dedicated dancers attending regular school. This after-school program offers daily ballet technique, pointe, men’s classes, and other classes, such as Pilates and character. Participation in the nonprofit Cary Ballet Company is a requirement for dancers in these programs and gives them additional opportunities to perform. Dancers can participate in optional coaching sessions and may receive an invitation to compete in Youth America Grand Prix or ADC | IBC. Cary Ballet Conservatory also offers programming for dancers of other ages and levels, with its children’s, recreational, and adult divisions, plus open classes in other styles, like contemporary and jazz.

Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Professional Training Program

Program size: 35–40 dancers

Age range: 12–20

Performance opportunities: 10 Nutcracker performances each winter, plus spring repertoire shows featuring works like George Balanchine’s Serenade (set by Suzanne Farrell), full-length classical ballets, and original contemporary pieces. Students also participate in competitions such as Youth America Grand Prix and ADC | IBC.

Tuition: $6,720 per year

Room/board: $14,175 per year

Daily schedule: Weekdays: Academics, 7:30 am–10:30 am; training, 11 am–5:30 pm. Saturdays: Training, 11 am–4 pm. Sundays: Rest.

Additional opportunities: Cary Ballet Conservatory offers mentorship, professional networking, and guidance for career advancement, as well as a summer intensive.

Alumni: Lauren Lovette (former New York City Ballet principal and current Paul Taylor Dance Company choreographer in residence), Mimi Staker (formerly with NYCB), Francisco Schilereff (Miami City Ballet), Andrea Huynh (Ballet San Antonio), Ethan Maas (Joffrey Studio Company), Hannah Jane Case (Joffrey Studio Company)

Important dates in 2025: May 10: Auditions for the Professional Training Program in Cary, North Carolina; June 2–August 2: Cary Ballet Conservatory Summer Intensive

To learn more about Cary Ballet Conservatory’s Professional Training Program, click here.