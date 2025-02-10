Congratulations to the 2025 Prix de Lausanne Winners!

One of the biggest competitions of the year wrapped up this weekend, and no, we don’t mean the Super Bowl.

This year, 85 dancers from around the world gathered in Lausanne, Switzerland, to compete in the Prix de Lausanne. Through classes, coaching, and performances, they were evaluated by a panel of nine judges. These judges included artistic directors, principal dancers, and Prix de Lausanne prize winners of years past. And, as the entire competition was livestreamed and also included networking events, each competitor had the opportunity to share their talents and potential, whether they were a finalist or not.

Additionally, five young choreographers honed their new creations throughout the week. Two winning works were selected to join next year’s roster of contemporary pieces for candidates to choose from, and their choreographers were invited to return to Lausanne in 2026 as coaches.

Out of the 85 candidates, nine finalists were awarded scholarships as prizes. Read on to learn more about the 2025 Prix de Lausanne awardees. Congratulations to all!

YounJae Park (South Korea)

Age: 16

School: Seoul Arts High School (Seoul, South Korea)

Repertory: Flames of Paris; RAIN

Prize winner YounJae Park of South Korea. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Eric Poor (United States)

Age: 15

School: Cary Ballet Conservatory (Cary, North Carolina, USA)

Repertory: Delibes Suite; Under Glass

Prize winner Eric Poor. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Shinnosuke Yasuumi (Japan)

Age: 18

School: Reiko Yamamoto Ballet School (Japan)

Repertory: Sleeping Beauty, Prince Désiré variation, Act III; Groovin’

Prize winner Shinnosuke Yasuumi. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Hanxi Wang (China)

Age: 17

School: Shanghai Dance School (China)

Repertory: Raymonda, Raymonda variation, Act I; 1st Flash, solo 2

Prize winner Hanxi Wang. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Hector Jain (United States)

Age: 18

School: Académie Princesse Grace (Monaco)

Repertory: Sleeping Beauty, Prince Désiré variation, Act III; Groovin’

Prize winner Hector Jain. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Ryan Handa (United States)

Age: 18

School: John Cranko School (Germany)

Repertory: La Bayadère, Solor variation; Plan to B

Prize winner Ryan Handa. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Hono Hamasaki (Japan)

Age: 15

School: Yuki Tokunaga Ballet School (Japan)

Repertory: Awakening of Flora; 1st Flash, solo 1

Prize winner Hono Hamasaki. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Bogyeong Kim (South Korea)

Age: 17

School: Busan Arts High School (South Korea)

Repertory: La Bayadère, Gamzatti; 1st Flash, solo 1

Prize winner Bogyeong Kim. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Jakob Wheway Hughes (United Kingdom)

Age: 17

School: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts (United Kingdom)

Repertory: Grand Pas Classique; Groovin’

Prize winner Jakob Wheway Hughes. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Young Creation Award

Henry Lichtmacher (United States), Houston Ballet Academy, 20 Miles from Shore Danced by Alex Westerman Music: The Ballerina, Lars Meyer



Alexander Mockrish (Sweden), ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, Extinction Danced by Caroline Quiner Music: Etude No. 1 for String Quartet, Peter Sandberg



Choreographer Henry Lichtmacher (left), and dancer Alex Westerman. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Dancer Alex Westerman. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Choreographer Alexander Mockrish (left), and dancer Caroline Quiner. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Dancer Caroline Quiner. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Other Awards

Best Young Talent Award: YounJae Park (South Korea), Seoul Arts High School

Each finalist who did not win a prize will receive 1,000 Swiss francs, or about $1,100. The Best Swiss Candidate award was not given out this year, as there was no eligible finalist.