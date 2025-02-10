The Latest

Congratulations to the 2025 Prix de Lausanne Winners!

February 10, 2025

One of the biggest competitions of the year wrapped up this weekend, and no, we don’t mean the Super Bowl.

This year, 85 dancers from around the world gathered in Lausanne, Switzerland, to compete in the Prix de Lausanne. Through classes, coaching, and performances, they were evaluated by a panel of nine judges. These judges included artistic directors, principal dancers, and Prix de Lausanne prize winners of years past. And, as the entire competition was livestreamed and also included networking events, each competitor had the opportunity to share their talents and potential, whether they were a finalist or not.

Additionally, five young choreographers honed their new creations throughout the week. Two winning works were selected to join next year’s roster of contemporary pieces for candidates to choose from, and their choreographers were invited to return to Lausanne in 2026 as coaches.

Out of the 85 candidates, nine finalists were awarded scholarships as prizes. Read on to learn more about the 2025 Prix de Lausanne awardees. Congratulations to all!

  1. YounJae Park (South Korea)
  • Age: 16
  • School: Seoul Arts High School (Seoul, South Korea)
  • Repertory: Flames of Paris; RAIN
Prize winner YounJae Park of South Korea. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Eric Poor (United States)
  • Age: 15
  • School: Cary Ballet Conservatory (Cary, North Carolina, USA)
  • Repertory: Delibes Suite; Under Glass
Eric Poor smiles with closed lips and stands in a relaxed third position onstage at the Prix de Lausanne, right arm relaxed at his side as he holds his award certificate in his left hand. He wears white tights and a dark blue tunic with a white collar and lighter blue ribbons running vertically down the front and sleeves. Behind him, jury members and other competitors watch and clap.
Prize winner Eric Poor. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Shinnosuke Yasuumi (Japan)
  • Age: 18
  • School: Reiko Yamamoto Ballet School (Japan)
  • Repertory: Sleeping Beauty, Prince Désiré variation, Act III; Groovin’
Prize winner Shinnosuke Yasuumi. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Hanxi Wang (China)
  • Age: 17
  • School: Shanghai Dance School (China)
  • Repertory: Raymonda, Raymonda variation, Act I; 1st Flash, solo 2
Hanxi Wang smiles as she stands in B-plus onstage at the Prix de Lausanne, arms lifted in a high fifth as she holds her award certificate. She wears a white long-sleeved pancake tutu with gold ornamentation and gold tiara. Behind her, jury members and other competitors clap.
Prize winner Hanxi Wang. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Hector Jain (United States)
  • Age: 18
  • School: Académie Princesse Grace (Monaco)
  • Repertory: Sleeping Beauty, Prince Désiré variation, Act III; Groovin’
Prize winner Hector Jain. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Ryan Handa (United States)
  • Age: 18
  • School: John Cranko School (Germany)
  • Repertory: La Bayadère, Solor variation; Plan to B
Ryan Handa
Prize winner Ryan Handa. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Hono Hamasaki (Japan)
  • Age: 15
  • School: Yuki Tokunaga Ballet School (Japan)
  • Repertory: Awakening of Flora; 1st Flash, solo 1
Hono Hamasaki smiles as she stands in B-plus onstage at the Prix de Lausanne, arms lifted shoulder-height and curved as she holds her award certificate. She wears a short white ballet dress with gold ornamentation and red roses, arm ornaments, and a red and gold necklace. Behind her, jury members and other competitors clap.
Prize winner Hono Hamasaki. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Bogyeong Kim (South Korea)
  • Age: 17
  • School: Busan Arts High School (South Korea)
  • Repertory: La Bayadère, Gamzatti; 1st Flash, solo 1
Bogyeong Kim grins as she curtsies onstage at the Prix de Lausanne, arms lifted and curved as she holds her award certificate. She wears a light pink pancake tutu with gold accents, arm puffs, and a tiara. Behind her, jury members and other competitors clap.
Prize winner Bogyeong Kim. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  1. Jakob Wheway Hughes (United Kingdom)
  • Age: 17
  • School: Tring Park School for the Performing Arts (United Kingdom)
  • Repertory: Grand Pas Classique; Groovin’
Jakob Wheway Hughes grins and stands in a relaxed third position onstage at the Prix de Lausanne, right arm lifted shoulder-height as he holds his award certificate in his left hand. He wears white tights and a satin white tunic with textured ornamentation. Behind him, jury members and other competitors watch and clap.
Prize winner Jakob Wheway Hughes. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Young Creation Award

  • Henry Lichtmacher (United States), Houston Ballet Academy, 20 Miles from Shore
    • Danced by Alex Westerman
    • Music: The Ballerina, Lars Meyer
  • Alexander Mockrish (Sweden), ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, Extinction
    • Danced by Caroline Quiner
    • Music: Etude No. 1 for String Quartet, Peter Sandberg
  • Choreographer Henry Lichtmacher (left), and dancer Alex Westerman. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  • Dancer Alex Westerman. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  • Choreographer Alexander Mockrish (left), and dancer Caroline Quiner. Photo by Gregory Batardon, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.
  • Dancer Caroline Quiner. Photo by Rodrigo Buas, courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Other Awards

  • Best Young Talent Award: YounJae Park (South Korea), Seoul Arts High School
  • Beaulieu Award: Shinnosuke Yasuumi (Japan), Reiko Yamamoto Ballet School
  • Contemporary Dance Award: Jakob Wheway Hughes (United Kingdom), Tring Park School for the Performing Arts
  • Web Audience Favorite Award: Jakob Wheway Hughes (United Kingdom), Tring Park School for the Performing Arts
  • Audience Favorite Award: Shinnosuke Yasuumi (Japan), Reiko Yamamoto Ballet School

Each finalist who did not win a prize will receive 1,000 Swiss francs, or about $1,100. The Best Swiss Candidate award was not given out this year, as there was no eligible finalist.

