The “Étoile” Trailer Is Here—and We Can’t Wait!

We are one month away from the premiere of Amazon Prime’s new series “Étoile,” and if you’re like us, you are counting down the days. The series, created by “Bunheads” and “Gilmore Girls” duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, follows two ballet companies—one in New York City and one in Paris—as they swap their top stars in an attempt to salvage their struggling organizations.

The trailer dropped today and, as you can see, it is stuffed with dance (choreographed by Marguerite Derricks) and showcases a slew of ballet notables—we can spot Tiler Peck, Brooklyn Mack, Unity Phelan, Robert Fairchild, John Lam, and Alex Wong, to name a few. The series stars actors Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gideon Glick, and Lou de Laâge, who portrays Cheyenne, the Parisian dancer sent to New York City (and who doesn’t seem happy about it).

Season 1 of “Étoile”—all eight episodes—drops on April 24, so get ready to binge-watch with your ballet buddies.