New and Exciting Narrative Ballets Debuting This February

With love in the air, February is packed with exciting premieres in the ballet world. The upcoming weeks provide no shortage of new works, expansions, and debuts across the U.S. and abroad.

Here are some fresh narrative ballets hitting the stage:

Ballet Arizona: U.S. Premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Frida (February 13–16)

Ballet Arizona brings Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s colorful Frida stateside for its U.S. premiere. The full-length ballet, debuted by the Dutch National Ballet in 2020, depicts the story of legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and integrates many of the painter’s visual motifs through its choreography and design. Ballet Arizona will perform Frida with live music played by The Phoenix Symphony.

Star-Crossed Lovers at Sacramento Ballet (February 14–16) and Wonderbound (February 27—March 9)

Sacramento Ballet and Wonderbound present two unique takes on Shakespeare’s fair Verona. In Sacramento, South Korean choreographer Young Soon Hue has created a new Romeo and Juliet. Set to Sergei Prokofiev’s iconic score, she brings a contemporary movement vocabulary to her rendition.

Then, in Denver, Wonderbound artistic director Garrett Ammon adds a covert twist to his Agent Romeo, reimagining Romeo as an undercover FBI agent and Juliet as the daughter of a mafia boss.

Victor Maguad and Michelle Katcher rehearsing Romeo and Juliet with Young Soon Hue (mid-ground). Photo by Marissa Gearhart, courtesy of Sacramento Ballet. Logan Velasquez and Henrique Neumann in Garrett Ammon’s Agent Romeo. Photo by Martha Wirth, courtesy of Wonderbound.

Dayton Ballet: Brandon Ragland’s Cinderella (February 14–16)

Following the recent debut of his brand-new Nutcracker, Dayton Ballet artistic director Brandon Ragland presents his world premiere Cinderella. In an interview for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Ragland shares that his version especially seeks to humanize Cinderella’s stepsisters without sacrificing comedy. The full-length expands upon Ragland’s one-act Cinderella’s Ball, created for Louisville Ballet studio-company members and school students in 2022.

A Refreshed Giselle at Oregon Ballet Theatre (February 14–22)

Oregon Ballet Theatre artistic director Dani Rowe has joined forces with former San Francisco Ballet principal Tiit Helimets for their brand-new production of Giselle. Rowe tells Pointe over email that their adaptation of Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot’s Romantic-era classic focuses on deepened storytelling with some refreshed elements, but ultimately stays true to tradition.

Jessica Lind and John-Paul Simoens in rehearsal for Giselle. Photo by Blaine Truitt Covert, courtesy of Oregon Ballet Theatre.

Two Takes on Peter Pan at Orlando Ballet (February 20–23) and Ballet San Antonio (February 21–23)

Two ballet versions of J.M. Barrie’s most famous story premiere at Orlando Ballet and Ballet San Antonio this month. OB artistic director Jorden Morris debuted his abbreviated Peter Pan in 2021 after the pandemic put the full production on hold. The company will perform the evening-length work in its entirety.

Then, BSA presents Brian Enos’ brand-new Peter Pan, with a score by composer Zac Colwell and set, prop, and costume designs by Jayme Ditto.

The Joffrey Ballet: Dani Rowe’s Princess and the Pea (February 20–March 2)

For her first collaboration with The Joffrey Ballet, Dani Rowe reimagines Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale with Princess and the Pea. Set to a new score by Jim Stephenson, Rowe’s modern take centers a young Penelopea as she navigates the authoritarian Pea Town and uses her own self-discovery and individuality to transform her surroundings. Princess and the Pea will debut alongside Cathy Marston’s Heimat, Nicolas Blanc’s Under the Trees’ Voices, and the world premiere of Yuri Possokhov’s Andante.

Staatsballett Berlin: Edward Clug’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (select dates February 21–May 28)

Staatsballett Berlin dives into Shakespeare’s comedic classic with Edward Clug’s world premiere A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Set to a commissioned score by Slovenian musician Milko Lazar, and with costumes by Leo Kulaš and sets by Marko Japelj, the ballet includes video projections by Rok Predin that make the dancers appear as oversized insects or a large forest of leaves. Clug’s contemporary interpretation maintains the whimsy and humor of A Midsummer Night’s Dream while centering human nature and emotion.

Staatsballett Berlin in rehearsal for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Photo by Yan Revazov, courtesy of Staatsballett Berlin.

Tulsa Ballet: Kenneth Tindall’s Alice in Wonderland (February 27–March 2)

Tulsa Ballet presents the world premiere of Kenneth Tindall’s Alice in Wonderland, which marks the company’s first time ever performing a rendition of Lewis Carroll’s time-honored tale. The ballet features set and costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Oram, an original score by composer Alexandra Harwood, and a libretto by Nell Denton. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will provide live accompaniment as the dancers traverse from rabbit hole to Wonderland and back.

Finnish National Ballet: Reija Wäre’s Édith Piaf: La vie en rose (select dates February 28–May 27)

Finnish choreographer Reija Wäre brings to life the story of French singer Édith Piaf in her world premiere La vie en rose, debuting at the Finnish Opera House. Wäre’s creative team includes set designer Jani Uljas, costumer Erika Turunen, and composer Jukka Nykänen, who in the score incorporates familiar melodies and motifs from the singer’s repertoire. International viewers can purchase livestream access for a performance of La vie en rose on March 15 at 11:50 am EDT.