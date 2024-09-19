How to Thrive in a New Dance Environment

Entering a new dance environment can bring about mixed emotions—excitement, anxiety, homesickness, or even fear. Whether it’s your first step towards going pro in a traineeship, second company, or full company position, you want to feel confident and put your best foot forward while navigating a new city, workplace, colleagues, leadership, and more.

There are practical ways you can help yourself do just that. Rather than diving in and hoping for the best, create a clear vision and goals, exercise self-awareness, and build strong relationships. By taking a thoughtful approach, you’ll be able to grow in your new environment whether you’re there for one season or several.

Start with your vision and goals.

Sit down with a journal or pen and paper and write out what you’d like to achieve in the next five to 10 years of your dance journey. Get detailed. Clarify your environment, the people you’re surrounded by, and what the culture is. Even if your career takes you elsewhere, this exercise allows you to connect with your values and what helps you thrive.

Then, set goals around what you’d like to achieve technically and artistically, and in prioritizing your health and well-being. Focus on steps that are actionable and within your control. Casting, for example, is something you ultimately won’t be able to influence. Focus on elements like cross-training, your mindset, and technical or artistic aims.

Courtesy Getty Images.

Notice body-image challenges and make supportive shifts.

Body-image challenges can emerge or be magnified when you’re surrounded by a totally new group of dancers, in front of new mirrors, and being observed by new artistic staff. Before you even start in a new environment, it helps to be aware of the critical thoughts that may arise in your head during classes and rehearsals.

If body comparison or negative body thoughts come up a lot, try thought labeling, a mindfulness technique where you label negative thoughts as unhelpful. This can allow those thoughts to pass more easily so you don’t get stuck in them and fixate. Commit to noticing what your body is allowing you to do, and acknowledge those things with gratitude.

Accept early casting.

When you start in a new place, many things will play into your casting for earlier programs. Those factors may have little to do with your dancing itself. Some companies give roles based on seniority; others give new dancers opportunities to “prove themselves” early. There are times when your casting will be based on height or costume needs. While these situations may not feel fair, it’s up to you whether you allow them to define you or whether you let them go.

By accepting the decision and moving forward, you can focus on developing and enjoying your role. Rather than being distracted by what you’re not doing, you can be intentional with what you are doing.

It’s often very clear whether someone is committing to a role or not. Show the artistic staff that you’re a team player and ready to take on any role you’re handed. Most importantly, you’ll prove your value to yourself.

Courtesy Getty Images.

Build strong relationships.

Finding your people isn’t always quick and easy. Luckily, in dance environments, we have in common our love for the art. Look for ways from the beginning to build connection and community. Attend social events, make conversation during lunch, or ask someone to join you for a coffee run.

You can reinvent yourself in a new environment. Consider what may or may not have gone well for you in the past, and clarify how you’d like to manifest going forward. Then, brainstorm actions that will support that aim. Show up in ways that feel positive and supportive; by sending out positivity, chances are you’ll receive the same in return.

Stay open and honest with the artistic staff. Keep them updated on injuries, ask questions, request feedback when appropriate, and stay on top of your schedule (keep an eye out for unexpected changes!).

Thrive, don’t just survive.

Finally, many dancers go into survival mode during the early years of their career. It’s easy to fall into the trap of overworking and thinking that’s what will get you the promotion. Knowing your limits and honoring your needs is a much better long-term approach.

Care for yourself: mind, body, and soul. A balanced focus will allow you to enjoy those early years, learn as much as you can, and stay connected to your authentic desires in dance and life.

The more committed you are to your personal growth, the more you’ll gain from a new experience. Don’t go into your first trainee or second-company experience with the expectation that that company is the only place you can be for the long run. The more time you spend in this industry, the more you’ll learn about the options that exist and what actually fits your needs, preferences, and skills. Stay open to the possibilities you might not even be aware of yet.