Inside Ellen Mäkelä’s Dance Bag

If it wasn’t clear from her outfit and the contents of her dance bag, Ballet de Catalunya soloist Ellen Mäkelä’s favorite color is pink. On a recent trip to New York City to perform at New York City Center, she stopped by lululemon to grab a jacket in the color. Originally from Finland, she’s no stranger to cold weather, but she still bundles up on winter mornings for her walk to the studio on the northeast coast of Spain.

Her dance bag is a hand-me-down purse from her grandmother, with lots of pockets on the inside. “I would say I’m half-organized,” she says with a laugh. “When I need to find something, it can take me a while, even with all the compartments.”

Photo by Emma Zordan.

The Goods

Warm-ups: One of the key things Mäkelä considers each morning are her warm-ups. She often wears legwarmers and warm-up booties at barre. “My rule is no more boots once we’re doing tendus from fifth.”

Another favorite layer on cold mornings are her warm-up overalls. Mäkelä got the green pair below from Barre Trash, a brand for which she models.

Skirts and tights: “When I do classical repertoire, I prefer pink tights,” she explains. She also prefers skirts that hit above the knee, so she can focus on keeping her knees straight, unless she is dancing a role like Juliet, which calls for a romantic-length skirt.

Photo by Emma Zordan.

Coffee cup: Mäkelä tries to drink less coffee when she has a show, so she’ll fill her reusable coffee cup with water. “I’ll get the midday drop [from the caffeine], and I definitely don’t want that on performance days.” She normally drinks her coffee black or chooses tea instead.

Snacks: Rehearsal days at Ballet de Catalunya start early in the morning and end in the mid-afternoon, so Mäkelä opts to pack snacks and then eat a late lunch once she and her boyfriend and fellow dancer Paolo Calo return home. “He’s Italian, so we make pasta,” she says. “It’s just what your body needs after a long day of rehearsals.”

Photo by Emma Zordan.

Pointe shoes and flat shoes: Mäkelä wears Gaynor Minden pointe shoes and flats. “I believe that they are much more sustainable,” she says. Her current pair of Gaynors survived several Nutcracker performances. When they wear slightly, she darns the tips as needed.

Lipstick: Mäkelä wears lipstick during every rehearsal and performance. “I feel like if I feel pretty, I will dance better,” she says. “It’s just for me to feel more confident.” She chooses hydrating formulas or lip balms with a subtle pink pigment.

Photo by Emma Zordan.

Handmade shawl: Mäkelä learned how to crochet after a friend gifted her a handmade top. “I realized it’s very therapeutic,” she says. “You can just relax and watch something and crochet.” She wears the shawl as a skirt during barre and notes that the soft material also makes warming up while seated more comfortable.