This Summer in Detroit, the Joffrey Ballet School Amps Up Its Contemporary Ballet Offerings

Starting this summer, the Joffrey Ballet School—which runs a total of 23 summer intensives across the country—is reviving its reach in the Midwest. The new Detroit intensive marks the return of a flourishing summer program that ran in Flint, Michigan, for many years until 2009. “One of the things that Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino did when they founded the school in 1953 is bring professional-quality ballet instruction to middle America,” says Frank Lee Merwin, Joffrey Ballet School’s executive director. “It was unlike what other schools were doing, which were almost entirely on the coasts. We really wanted to connect with those roots.”

The Joffrey Midwest Summer Intensive will run June 16–27. Open to dancers ages 10–22, the program will offer a residential option in Wayne State University’s dorms, and a chance for students to explore Detroit’s robust arts offerings beyond the walls of the studio. Dancers will get to choose between two exciting concentrations: Ballet Kontemp or Jazz & Contemporary. The former is the brainchild of Meg Paul, the intensive’s artistic director. Once a principal with The Joffrey Ballet in New York City, Paul comes to the role with more than four decades of wide-ranging experience as a performer, choreographer, and educator. A Detroit native herself, Paul is also a committed member of the city’s burgeoning dance scene. “There’s a foundation in Detroit that can support the Joffrey Midwest Summer Intensive,” she says. “The city is so vibrant. I love introducing that to young people.”

The Joffrey Midwest Summer Intensive will allow students to choose a concentration in Ballet Kontemp or Jazz & Contemporary. Pictured here: Trainee alumna Andrea Licaj. Photo by Maria Zamri, courtesy Joffrey Ballet School.

A Contemporary Ballet Focus

One of Merwin’s goals for the future of the Joffrey Ballet School is to amp up its contemporary ballet offerings—starting in Detroit. “We’ve gotten feedback from parents and students, and there’s a huge demand for it,” he says. To that end, all Midwest Summer Intensive students will start their day with a Ballet Kontemp class. “Ballet Kontemp is a hybrid,” says Paul, who’s been developing the style for the past 10 years. “We take your classical ballet foundation to the edge, into a new space that utilizes contemporary elements, like contraction and use of the side body, and working beyond your kinesphere, on and off balance.”

Paul emphasizes that Ballet Kontemp is a good fit both for dancers who want to pursue classical ballet careers and those interested in contemporary forms. “You’re really working on technique, so your ballet foundation does get stronger, and the majority of classical ballet companies have contemporary repertory. It’s essential training for an aspiring professional ballet or contemporary dancer.” she says. But Paul has designed her Ballet Kontemp curriculum to also look beyond technique. The classes—taught by Paul and other faculty members—also focus on developing each dancer’s unique style and on understanding the creative process. “We work intensely with musicality to bring out the artist within,” she says. “Artistry, musicality, a sense of agency; I believe in helping students develop all the parts of themselves they can offer.”

Meg Paul teaching at a Joffrey Ballet School intensive in New York City. Photo courtesy Joffrey Ballet School.

The Chance to Choose Your Own Concentration

After a morning Ballet Kontemp class, students will split into one of two tracks: Ballet Kontemp Concentration or Jazz & Contemporary Concentration. Those who choose Ballet Kontemp will continue to work with Paul and faculty members, including Vincenzo Di Primo and Christian Burse, on Pointe Kontemp (developing contemporary pointework) and Ballet Kontemp repertory. They’ll also participate in a variety of master classes.

The Jazz & Contemporary Concentration will be helmed by Nicholas Palmquist and Monique Haley, who will expose students to a range of styles. Haley will immerse the dancers in her ongoing research on the roots of jazz dance, teaching students about early jazz forms. Palmquist will share his unique approach to contemporary jazz, honed by his years of commercial dance experience. “I really like playing with music, and tailoring the same steps to different rhythms or genres of music,” says Palmquist. “I’m hoping to jam-pack each class with tools to see how we can express our emotions with the help of music.” Both concentrations will culminate in an end-of-program performance, showcasing dancers’ growth.

Meg Paul (at right) coaching dancers at a Joffrey Ballet School intensive in New York City. Photo courtesy Joffrey Ballet School.

Immersion in a Vibrant Environment

When curating the intensive’s faculty, Paul sought out teachers with connections to the Midwest. Haley is a faculty fellow at Western Michigan University; Christian Denice danced for many years in Chicago; and Palmquist originally hails from Missouri. “I wasn’t exposed to ballet and other fundamental styles of dance until I started doing conventions and was able to see male teachers and working professionals,” says Palmquist. “So I’m excited to return to the region where I’m from. Each of these teachers can inspire all types of different students.”

While Paul and Merwin hope that the program’s focus will attract students from across the country, they are excited about the accessibility it will provide for dancers from the Midwest. “We get a lot of students coming to our programs from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, western New York,” adds Merwin. “But until now, we had no local program for them in the summer.”

The intensive’s residential option—on campus at Wayne State University—will include live-in housing staff, and Paul has designed the programming to give the dancers a taste of the city on their days off. “We’ll take them to the Detroit Institute of Arts, and on the QLINE, the streetcar that goes right through the city,” she says. “Detroit is really special in that it has the most theaters and sports arenas condensed together. They’ll see all of that.”

Meg Paul teaching at a Joffrey Ballet School intensive in New York City. Photo courtesy Joffrey Ballet School.

Students will also have the option to participate in a dance photo shoot with a professional photographer. “I’ll pick a couple of poses for them, and work with them to understand how to present themselves when they’re going out for auditions,” says Paul, adding that dancers will return home with a selection of images.

Paul knows firsthand the power of quality summer intensives, and she and her team are committed to providing a transformative experience for the students attending the Joffrey Midwest Summer Intensive. “It’s so important for young dancers to have this condensed amount of time to really focus on their training—and meet people that can provide lifelong friendships and connections,” she says. “The students will get so much attention, both one on one and within their group. They will experience dance in ways that will change their lives.” For more information on starting your Ballet Kontemp journey at Joffrey Midwest, click here for details about how to audition.