Katherine Ochoa Is Cincinnati Ballet’s Fearless Virtuoso

In her solo for William Forsythe’s Blake Works II (The Barre Project), Katherine Ochoa moves with ease and delicacy, contorting her arms and upper body so smoothly as if floating through water. It’s a contrast to her performance in another Forsythe work, In the middle, somewhat elevated, where she matches the ballet’s sharp, electronic score with edginess and jaw-dropping extensions. When Ochoa, 25, dances, it never appears that she’s trying—trying to show off, trying to be convincing, or trying to complete the steps. She surrenders herself to her performance, becoming the movement. It’s that calm fearlessness that’s helped her ascend swiftly to first soloist since joining Cincinnati Ballet’s corps in February 2022.

“Every color of the art form looks good on her,” says Cervilio Miguel Amador, the ballet company’s newly appointed artistic director. “She’s very versatile not only with her technique but with her artistry. There’s never hesitation from her on delivering what is being asked.”

“Kathy,” as her colleagues affectionately call her, has nabbed role after role in an array of repertoire—the leads in Don Quixote, Nutcracker, Giselle, and Septime Webre’s Alice (in wonderland), as well as George Balanchine’s “Rubies,” Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort, and Tiler Peck’s Balderrama. That versatility is even more remarkable considering Ochoa’s training background at the Cuban National Ballet School, an institution steeped in the classical tradition. “When she first joined us, she had that pure classical technique,” remembers Amador, himself an alum of CNBS. “The question was, ‘Is she going to be able to develop other styles?’ ” In the three years Ochoa has been with the company, she’s clearly risen to the occasion.

Photo by Joe Lyman, courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

Developing a Solid Foundation

The Cuban National Ballet School has maintained a storied legacy in producing some of the biggest names in ballet—Carlos Acosta, Lorena and Lorna Feijóo, José Manuel Carreño, to name a few. Ochoa began taking the school’s evening workshops at 5 years old while doing other activities, like swimming and gymnastics. She quickly fell in love with ballet and dropped her other sports. At age 9, she was accepted into the school’s full-time program. Mornings were devoted to academics, and after lunch, students dove into their ballet classes, taking courses like technique, repertoire, and pas de deux until 6 pm. “The teachers were very hard on the students all the time, but they gave you this purpose to keep pursuing what you want,” says Ochoa, whose instructors included Ramona de Saá, Ana Julia Bermúdez, and Yaima Fuentes.