Léa Fleytoux, ABT’s Refined New Soloist, Is Dancing With Newfound Freedom

Dance careers don’t normally happen in a continuous line from obscurity to stardom. More often, they progress in fits and starts, usually marked by particular roles or performances, and by signals given and received in ballet studios away from the eyes of the audience. For Léa Fleytoux, who was promoted to soloist at American Ballet Theatre last year, these signs have lately begun to accumulate.

Fleytoux’s promotion, after five years in the company (including the pandemic), was the greatest sign yet that her talent and hard work are being noticed. It came not long after her performances in Woolf Works, Wayne McGregor’s ballet inspired by the life and writings of Virginia Woolf, at the Metropolitan Opera House last summer. Fleytoux was cast as Young Clarissa, a younger version of the protagonist in Woolf’s novel Mrs. Dalloway. In this tautly choreographed section of the ballet, six dancers convey a distilled story, illustrated by a series of shifting relationships. Every movement, glance, and touch counts.

The five other characters were played by principal dancers. Fleytoux, still in the corps, not only held her own, but created a distinct aura, a combination of delicacy, depth, and ease. “I was really taken by her Young Clarissa,” Susan Jaffe, ABT’s artistic director, recently said of that moment. “It made me think: Maybe she could be good at this role, or that role.”

Photo by Emma Zordan.

It was an important moment for Fleytoux, 26, who before now has tended to be cast in either sprightly roles, like Amour in Don Quixote—in which she lit up the stage in her 2022 debut—or more technical secondary roles, like the peasant pas de deux in Giselle and the Act I pas de trois in Swan Lake. During the company’s Metropolitan Opera season, she added Zulma, one of the lead Wilis in Giselle, a role that requires more gravitas. “She’s coordinated and clean and has such beautiful, refined technique,” says Jaffe. What Fleytoux has been working on more recently is letting loose, allowing more of herself to emerge in performance. It is a quality that her husband, Jarod Curley, also recently promoted to the rank of soloist at ABT, describes as “owning the space.”

As a petite dancer (Fleytoux is 5′ 2 1/2″ tall) who resists being typecast, this is particularly important. “Shorter women tend to do a lot of technical parts, and those are great, but I want to be able to play characters where I can really tell a story and connect with people onstage,” she says.