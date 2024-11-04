Quickfire Questions With November/December Digital Cover Star Mackenzie Brown

To get to know Mackenzie Brown a little bit better, we asked the Stafford, Virginia–native a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the Stuttgart Ballet principal’s dream roles, favorite barre spot, reading habits, and much more.

What is your favorite part of class?

The last 20 to 30 minutes of class, when we get into turning and jumping.

What is your least favorite part of class?

Barre. I’m ready to get it over with.

Speaking of barre, do you have a preferred barre spot?

I do! I changed spots this year, but it’s still in the same corner of the room. I’m not a center barre girly, I’m a side or back barre girly.

What shoes do you wear?

I wear custom-made shoes from Freed of London’s “Anchor” maker. I love how mobile and articulate they become. They really mold to your feet. It comes at a price, because you go through them much faster than harder or manufactured shoes, but once I switched to them I couldn’t go back.

What’s your dream classical role?

Tatiana is my dream role, or Giselle.

And contemporary role?

I would love to dance in In the middle, somewhat elevated, by William Forsythe. Honestly, I’d like to dance in anything by him. I loved being in his Blake Works in 2021.

Do you have any particular places you’d like to tour to?



We’ve just been to Japan. It was such a fun experience. I’d love to go back to the U.S. for a tour, or to London.

Brown in Roman Novitzky’s The Place of Choice. Photo courtesy Stuttgart Ballet.

What’s your pre-show routine?

I normally prepare my shoes pretty late, so I get all that organized before getting my hair and makeup done. Then I do a little barre onstage and try out a few steps before listening to some music, praying, and trying to stay grounded before the show.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I like worship music. I try to listen to stuff that isn’t too up- or downbeat—tracks that are in the middle and peaceful.

What do you like about living in Stuttgart?

I’m not a city gal, so I love Stuttgart because it has a good balance. I live pretty centrally, but it doesn’t feel like it because it’s so quiet. I can get around very easily and there’s a lot of parks nearby for hiking.

What’s your favorite movie?

Pride and Prejudice with Keira Knightley has become one of my favorites. I also saw Greta Gerwig’s Little Women recently. It’s a similar genre and I loved it.

What are you reading right now?

I’m the kind of girl who reads six books at a time. At the moment I think I have a romance book and a nonfiction book on the go, and I read my Bible. I’m a mood reader. Whenever I’m in the mood for it, I’m going to read.

What does your day off look like?

I love to clean, so I usually end up doing that. I also love to cook, so I often prep meals or bake things to give to friends. I also go for walks and bike rides—I try to get out into nature and enjoy some fresh air. Either that or I meet friends for coffee or brunch. Typically, I keep things pretty chill so that I can rest and recuperate for the next day or week.