News

Pointe Is Turning 25!

March 12, 2025

It’s hard to believe, but Pointe launched 25 years ago this month! The Spring 2000 issue, led by founding editor in chief Virginia Johnson, marked the arrival of a new magazine devoted exclusively to ballet. The cover featured young Boston Ballet principal April Ball, and the inside pages were packed with performance news, interviews, career and training advice, company profiles, product reviews, and much more.

A cover of Pointe magazine from Spring 2000 shows ballerina April Ball in profile doing a large sissone with her back leg in attitude. She makes a fist with her right hand and lifts her bent right arm, and stretches her left arm back behind her as she looks at the camera. She wears a blue dress and pointe shoes. The pink "Pointe" logo is in the upper left side of the page, while various cover lines borer the right and left side.
Pointe‘s Spring 2000 issue.

To celebrate our Silver Anniversary, we’ll be revisiting some of the stories and topics that were relevant back then to see what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and where ballet’s headed in 2025. Stay tuned, and please join us as we continue to salute ballet at its best.

