It’s hard to believe, but Pointe launched 25 years ago this month! The Spring 2000 issue, led by founding editor in chief Virginia Johnson, marked the arrival of a new magazine devoted exclusively to ballet. The cover featured young Boston Ballet principal April Ball, and the inside pages were packed with performance news, interviews, career and training advice, company profiles, product reviews, and much more.

Pointe‘s Spring 2000 issue.

To celebrate our Silver Anniversary, we’ll be revisiting some of the stories and topics that were relevant back then to see what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and where ballet’s headed in 2025. Stay tuned, and please join us as we continue to salute ballet at its best.