Get ready, dancers! After several years of successfully hosting Pointe Live Classes & Conversations in New York City, we are expanding to include Chicago this summer.

Our Chicago event will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago studios. Dancers will have the opportunity to take two master classes led by former New York City Ballet principal and Indiana University ballet department chair Kyra Nichols and leading Joffrey Ballet artist Amanda Assucena. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt will lead a discussion with our guest teachers, followed by an audience Q&A.

Don’t miss this opportunity; click here to register. And stay tuned—details on this summer’s New York City event are coming soon!

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Chicago

Joffrey Ballet of Chicago

10 E Randolph St,

Chicago, IL 60601

Saturday, August 2

Welcome / Check-In: 12 pm

Class One: 12:30–2 pm

Class Two: 2:10–3:10 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 3:40–4:25 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 4:25–4:45 (Day ends at 5 pm)